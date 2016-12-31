Portland's Latest News
December 31, 2016
Holiday weekend gets c-c-cold as winter tosses ice, snow our way
Emergency winter weather shelters for the city's homeless plan to open for five days, starting New Year's Day.
December 31, 2016
Body recovered from Multnomah Channel
Multnomah County River Patrol deputies recovered a deceased adult female from the water near Rocky Pointe Marina.
December 30, 2016
Planning a park wedding? Better get in line
Portland Parks and Recreation will issue wedding permits for ceremonies at city sties beginning at 8 a.m. at the customer service center, 1134 S.W. Fifth Ave.
January 03, 2017
Richardson sworn in as Oregon's secretary of state
Dennis Richardson becomes first Republican to hold the Secretary of State's Office since 1985.
December 30, 2016
Wheeler takes oath of office in private
A ceremonial inauguration is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan.4, at Jason Lee Elementary School, 2222 N.E. 92nd Ave. The public is invited but space is limited. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP by email to info@TedWheeler.com.
December 30, 2016
Outspoken Commissioner Steve Novick's meteoric political rise tumbles to earth
Novick is the first incumbent city commissioner to lose in Portland since 1992.
December 30, 2016
Woman held after shooting outside N. Portland nightclub
Separate shooting wounds a 19-year-old man on East Burnside Street.
December 30, 2016
Tigard-based nonprofit sends medical aid shipment for Syrian refugees, displaced persons
Involved with supporting people who have fled violence in Syria since 2012, Medical Teams International has started a new operation in the wake of Aleppo's fall.
December 29, 2016
Fusion of city, county police gains traction
The stars are as aligned as they'll ever be for Multnmah County Sheriff Mike Reese's long-sought goal of marrying his former agency, the Portland Police Bureau, to the office he now heads.While serving as Portland Police Chief until 2014, Reese was…
December 29, 2016
Personality guy takes Oregon State athletics helm
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Scott Barnes wants to outline strategic plan for 'big-time' Beavers program
December 29, 2016
TriMet hires new director of transportation
Patrick Preusser, a native of Chicago, will lead the TriMet division with 1,750 employees that oversees bus, light-rail, commuter rail and LIFT paratransit operations.
December 29, 2016
10 cent-a-gallon Portland gas tax takes effect Jan. 1
Transportation Commissioner Steve Novick celebrates first 20 projects, announces schedule for future repair work and safety improvements.
December 29, 2016
Two wounded in early morning shootings
No suspects have been connected to the separate incidents in Old Town and Northeast Portland.
December 29, 2016
Wounded state trooper thanks medical staff for saving his life
'The hospital staff claim he is one of the toughest guys they've seen come through the (intensive care unit) in quite some time.'
December 29, 2016
In 2016, there was no call too small for the Lake Oswego Police Department
From unwanted hamsters to 'Stan the Human,' here's the best of this year's Police Log
December 29, 2016
Audit: Portland Building renovation requires strong management
The city's $195 million plan to renovate its largest office building by 2020 could face schedule and budget problems without strong leadership.
December 29, 2016
Sources: Hales' parting policies need more work
Big plans take long time to complete and Oregon Democrat tapped to lead fight against Trump
December 28, 2016
Stotts to Karl: Stay in your own lane
Trail Blazers coach stands up for point guard Damian Lillard
December 28, 2016
How to help the victims of Christmas night shooting
Update: Fundraisers for victim's daughter, step-son and state trooper, collect thousands in donations in two days. Candlelight vigil set for Monday night in North Plains.
December 28, 2016
Brandon Roy: Back in the game
'Walking in, I'm not Brandon Roy the player. I'm the coach of this team. I'm here for these guys.'
December 28, 2016
Lawyers argue Oregon's death penalty
Clatsop DA Josh Marquis, Portland foe Jeff Ellis make their points during a session for lawyers at the Oregon State Bar.
December 29, 2016
Noose hanging at OHSU sparks grievance
Matt Hilton, President of Local 328 of the American Federation of County, State and Municipal Employees, said a 'tone-deaf' university administration seems to have brushed off the incident, which he calls disturbing in light of other racial and…
December 28, 2016
Man killed, woman hurt in I-405 rollover crash
UPDATE: Victims identified in 44th traffic fatality of the year in Portland, and the third in three consecutive days.The death was the third traffic fatality in three days in Portland. He was also the 44th person killed in a crash in the city this…
December 27, 2016
Wounded trooper has third surgery, faces long recovery
Nic Cederberg's wife, Portland police officer Hayley Shelton, has been by his side since he was shot by homicide suspect James Tylka near Sherwood.
December 27, 2016
Bill Danner, the force behind Portland's Danner Boots, dies at 97
The company achieved national prominence in the late 1960s when Danner designed a lightweight hiking boot, the Mountain Light, which Backpacker Magazine in 1973 called 'close to our ideal hiking boot.' The company says sales soared as the boot was…
Dec 27, 2016
Ted Wheeler promises to reshape city
Mayor-elect lays out his priorities when he takes office on Jan. 1 to the Portland Tribune. They include improving the relationship between the police and the community, and a different approach…
Dec 27, 2016
State warns: Sky lanterns shouldn't be part of New Year…
'Once released you have no control over where they may land. They could end up on someone's rooftop, in a tree, or a pile of debris and cause an unwanted fire.'
Dec 27, 2016
Superfund cleanup decision coming next week
EPA will release its Record of Decision for the Portland Harbor Superfund site, charting the removal of contamination from a 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River.
Dec 27, 2016
Judge will say who pays city's Superfund bill
Cleanup costs are potentially the most expensive part of the long running utility ratepayer case that wrapped up last week. A ruling is expected by mid-January.
Dec 24, 2016
As eviction nears, Lake Oswego mother and son wait for a miracle
Health and financial issues led to the foreclosure of their longtime home, family says, and they have nowhere else to go
Dec 24, 2016
Former Portland police chief Larry O'Dea's friend, shooting…
Robert Dempsey says he's received 'full satisfaction' of damages from accidental shooting
Dec 23, 2016
Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.
Dec 23, 2016
Terminal 1 to be sold to Lithia Motors for $12.5 million
The purchase will allow Lithia, a large auto dealership based in Medford, to consolidate its Portland operates, says the company's agent, Richard Baranzano. Hundreds of family-wage jobs are…
Dec 23, 2016
Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
Dec 23, 2016
Seismic work starts on Washington County building
Project also involves basement waterproofing, upgrades to other systems over the next two years.
Dec 22, 2016
Taking a stand at Standing Rock
A Portland firefighter visits the protest in North Dakota to lend his support.
Dec 22, 2016
Roy Jay 'retires,' leaves state amid DOJ probe
Oregon Department of Justice officials have portrayed Jay as using the well-known Project Clean Slate program and two other nonprofits he founded as his personal piggy banks. They say Jay and…
Dec 22, 2016
Capitol Christmas train layout started as prisoners' handiwork
A staple of the season since 1984, began as a product of the governor's vision.
Dec 22, 2016
Washington County sheriff: Keep special levy at same rate
Board will hold first hearing Jan. 10 to consider renewal vote May 16 in unincorporated areas.
Dec 13, 2016
Brown proposes paying school fund as alternative to selling…
Bid to buy Elliott Forest on hold until February Land Board meeting
Dec 22, 2016
Rift between Steve Buel, Pam Knowles sign of tension in PPS…
Two school board members, both up for election in May, are at opposite ends of many arguments.
Dec 22, 2016
Weathered Hands to deliver holiday care packages for Portland's…
Volunteers with Weathered Hands will put together and deliver 3,000 care packages to those living on the streets on Christmas Eve in an event called Keep Portland Warm. They are contain food and…
Dec 22, 2016
Sources: Democrats throw a costly bummer of a party
Election night wins by Trump and Richardson, defeat of Measure 97 dampens mood at Oregon Convention Center
Dec 21, 2016
Wheeler to stagger bureau assignments to shape city government
Mayor-elect also said he was concerned by the recent forecast from the City Budget Office that said the council is spending money faster than it is coming in, despite record revenue growth…
Dec 21, 2016
PCC declares itself a sanctuary campus
The declaration generally means the campus will not voluntarily cooperate with federal authorities' attempts to deport students who are in the country without proper authorization.
Dec 21, 2016
Candidates to remain confidential - board hopes - in Portland…
The split board decision comes in the wake of several controversies over a lack of transparency in the district, but supporters say it's needed to attract the top candidates.
Dec 21, 2016
Report: 911 center loses thousands of emergency calls
UPDATE: Emergency communications bureau complains the report does not fully addess the problem of 'butt-dial overload' caused by unintentional cell phone calls.
Dec 20, 2016
HO HO HO! Santas go to work in Portland
Many Santas around town come from different work backgrounds, including through national photography companies.
Dec 20, 2016
Questions, concerns dog county jail report
County commissioners had attacked former Sheriff Dan Staton for, among other things, the findings of a September 2015 audit that found African-Americans were the subject of 39 percent of all…
Dec 20, 2016
'Harry Potter Bandit' bank robbery suspect held in Washington
The robber resembled the young wizard in J.K. Rowling's novels, and movies made from the books.
