January 15, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
Count will go from biannual to annual starting this year
January 15, 2017
by Dana Haynes
Republicans in Congress and President-elect Trump have vowed to roll it back; Democrats, including the five from Oregon, are fighting to save it
January 15, 2017
by Jim Redden
January 25 hearing is set for resolution that must be approved by Feb. 10 to qulaify for May 16 special election ballot.
January 17, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
UPDATE: Shelters housed 732 people Saturday night, the most of any night this winter and will remain open at least through Monday night.
January 15, 2017
by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat tells Hillsboro audience he will seek common ground but push back against Trump, GOP depending on the issues.
January 15, 2017
by Peter Wong
Medal goes to the grandniece of an Army veteran who died in the Philippines after the U.S. surrender to Japan in May 1942.
January 15, 2017
by Jim Redden
City Council action removed exception that blocked delays, improved notice of pending demolition to nearby neighbors.
January 15, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
Portland Fire and Rescue prepares for outreach along Johnson Creek as snow melts and may cause flooding; sand and sand bags available from the city.
January 14, 2017
by Anthony Macuk
Lake Oswegans weather a brutal winter storm that brought snow, ice, bitter cold - and a powerful sense of community, too
January 14, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Rally and march at the Oregon Capitol in Salem opposed President-elect Donald Trump's positions on immigration.
January 13, 2017
by Peter Wong
Washington, Clackamas among the 15 counties in a group seeking $1.4 billion from the state in past losses and future proceeds.
January 13, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Federal health officials Friday renewed the exemption letting Oregon pursue its own Medicaid reforms. But the nod won't include $1.25 billion the state initially hoped for.
January 13, 2017
by Nick Budnick
Ex-chief Larry O'Dea's lawyer cited Tribune research into rifle design's history of numerous accidental discharges
January 13, 2017
by Jason Chaney
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers
January 13, 2017
by Mark Miller
No one agreed with Marc Woodard at this week's council meeting after he broached the subject.
January 12, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
Following four hypothermia deaths and cold and snowy weather, city and county officials as well as community outreach workers have been working to help Portland's homeless population. Many emergency shelters will stay open through the weekend.
January 12, 2017
by Lyndsey Hewitt
Portland teenager creates organization that delivers care packages of menstrual hygiene materials to homeless shelters and directly to homeless people.
January 17, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The new HR policy narrows a policy that bans weapons in many state agency buildings.
January 12, 2017
by Dave Blanchard/OPB
So far in 2017, at least four people have died of hypothermia while staying on Portland streets, including one woman who struggled with mental illness, declined services and was evicted from her affordable housing apartment in the months before her…
January 12, 2017
by Shasta Kearns Moore
Doug Saulter, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher at Cesar Chavez School, claims in a Dec. 1 legal notice to Interim Superintendent Bob McKean and board chair Tom Koehler that the district and his school are 'reaching a crisis point.'
January 12, 2017
by Jim Redden
Governors of Oregon and Washington don't even plan to talk about replacing the aging bridge between the two states.
January 12, 2017
by Geoff Pursinger
Group sleeping inside the warehouse escaped after roof caved in due to snow.
January 11, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Photographers were out in force chronicling the heavy snow
January 11, 2017
by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Legislators are mulling ways to reduce the public retirement system's unfunded mandate.
January 11, 2017
by Jim Redden
Mayor says he expects conditions caused by snow storm to get worse before they get better.
Jan 11, 2017
by Mandy Feder-Sawyer
'We're going to go down this road together. You have friends in the city of Beaverton.'
Jan 11, 2017
by Jim Redden
The Port of Portland currently owns four marine terminals, five business parks, and the Portland International, Hillsboro and Troutdale airports. Wyatt was hired as executive director in 2011,…
Jan 10, 2017
by Jim Redden
Seven local charities will beenfit this year from the 2017 Portland International Auto Show. Fundraising includes a Sneak Peek Charity Preview Party the evening before the show opens.
Jan 10, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: 29-year-old man becomes the fourth person living outdoors to die from exposure to the winter's frigid temperatures.
Jan 10, 2017
by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
The 60 members of the house, including 14 new state representatives, took the oath of office Monday morning.
Jan 10, 2017
by Peter Wong
Bernard sets public timetable as he and newly elected county officials take their oaths in ceremony.
Jan 10, 2017
by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Environmental groups press case that forests have value beyond their timber.
Jan 10, 2017
by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
Jan 10, 2017
by Nick Budnick
The new board will constitute the most politically experienced and ambitious group of county board members in memory. Indeed, the speeches by three newcomers given at the county's swearing-in…
Jan 10, 2017
by Jim Redden
The rare misstep for Wheeler is a reminder that Portland politics are frequently more complicated than those of Multnomah County, where he previously served as chair, and the state of Oregon,…
Jan 10, 2017
by Kerry Eggers
Ball-handling center Mason Plumlee gives Trail Blazers a big boost
Jan 09, 2017
by Jim Redden
Wheeler was elected mayor at the May primary election on a platform that included addressing the affordable housing crisis. The bond measure was overwhelmingly approved by voters after a…
Jan 09, 2017
by Kevin Harden
'Public opposition can sometimes create political cover for those individuals to follow their own instincts and break party ranks.'
Jan 09, 2017
by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Oregon's 38th governor tells lawmakers she wants to tackle graduation rates, transportation funding and gun loopholes as top legislative priorities.
Jan 09, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
Justices will hear oral arguments on the free speech issue at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, in Washington, D.C.
Jan 09, 2017
by Raymond Rendleman
Tualatin Valley Fire And Rescue, along with the Oregon City Police Department, assisted Clackamas Fire, which is investigating the incident as stemming from an illegal marijuana operation…
Jan 09, 2017
by Pamplin Media Group
'The fall and early winter precipitation provided relief to many areas that were moisture-depleted following a hot, dry August.'
Jan 09, 2017
by Raymond Rendleman
Longtime Estacada resident Teri Gant, who founded the Father's Heart Street Ministry in Oregon City, died in the hospital on Jan. 1 from complications of pneumonia and the flu virus. She was 68.
Jan 09, 2017
by Raymond Rendleman
Oregon City's public employee union last week filed an unfair labor-practice complaint against the city, claiming that city management has reversed a longstanding practice to allow employees to…
Jan 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
The proposed priorites were developed by the city Office of Government Relations, in partnership with the Office of Neighborhood Involvement.
Jan 08, 2017
by Claire Green
'What we have in addition to that is a lot of good spectator events for families to come and see, such as agility and obedience.'
Jan 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
Officials urge anyone needed shelter to call 211 to find the nearest location.
Jan 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
Office of Economic Analysis Director Mark McMullen predicts no alternative to the defeated corporate sales tax will pass the upcoming session.
Jan 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
UPDATE: Victim in critical condition identified as Jason Robert Beveridge, 45
Jan 08, 2017
by Jim Redden
Police say the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the second fatal crash of the year in Portland.