Portland's Latest News
January 28, 2017
Sen. Merkley's anti-Trump message 'hit a real nerve' with large town hall crowds
Oregon Democrat vows opposition, but he says like-minded people must spread their passion to family, friends in states with Republican senators.
January 29, 2017
Council to consider requiring landlords to pay tenant relocation costs
Payments would be required for moves caused by no-cause evictions and rent increases of more than 10 percent.
January 29, 2017
Missing Gresham woman found safe
Beverly Pearson has dementia and was last seen in her home early Saturday.
January 29, 2017
Man seriously injured in Saturday downtown stabbing
Police say suspect was with group of men who may be homeless and fled the area.
January 28, 2017
Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles
Oregon Global Warming Commission notes worrisome rise as lawmakers return to Salem to consider greater road funding
January 27, 2017
Man shot and killed in Garden Home apartment
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the cause likely is an accent.
January 27, 2017
Theft suspect injures Clackamas County deputy by ramming patrol car
Police involvement in the incident began at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, when CCSO received a 911 call reporting a theft occurring at Lowe's Home Improvement, 13631 S.E. Johnson Road.
January 27, 2017
Salt and Straw expands in the Central Eastside
The iconic Portland artisan ice cream brand is opening a new manufacturing facility
January 27, 2017
Oregonians rally in opposition to Trump pick for Education
President Trump nominated Betsy DeVos, an advocate of charter schools and home schools, to run the Education Department.
January 26, 2017
TriMet slow to board electric bus bandwagon
TriMet has long touted itself as being an environmental leader, but it has sat on the shoulder while the new battery-powered buses have been hitting the pavement in cities across the nation. Only recently has that started to change with TriMet's…
January 26, 2017
Washington County voters will decide extension of sheriff's levy
Five-year measure on May 16 ballot would fund deputies, investigators for urban unincorporated areas within a special district. Cities are excluded from this vote.
January 26, 2017
Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities
Everyone agrees on problems, but parties remain at odds over solutions.
January 26, 2017
State board allows schools to write off 14 hours of instructional time
The temporary rule is meant to give schools flexibility after unusual snow and ice storms in December and January.
January 26, 2017
Council postpones placing auditor's reform measure on ballot
Vote delayed in Feb. 1, although deadline to refer the measure to the May 16 special election ballot is approaching.
January 26, 2017
GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes
Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes unless Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
January 26, 2017
Hard work pays off as more local high schoolers graduate
PPS' graduation rate was 1.8 percentage points higher, reaching 75.5 percent and surpassing the statewide average for the first time in years. It's still a long way off from the national average though.
January 26, 2017
Pioneer Courthouse Square ready for $10 million spruce up
The square's most recognizable 'umbrella man' sculpture will go into storage for about six months.
January 26, 2017
Clackamas board candidates field questions
Commissioners will winnow group of eight by Tuesday; the appointee will complete a two-year vacancy created when Jim Bernard was elected board chairman Nov. 8.
January 26, 2017
Affordable home backers lay out lobbying plans
By coincidence, the council adopted state and federal legislative agendas that prioritized those issues on the same day that leaders of six affordable housing advocacy organizations appeared on a panel in downtown Portland to discuss them. Reducing…
January 26, 2017
Agency still relies on dirty diesel fleet
For the past seven years, TriMet has declined to apply for federal grants that could have covered the full cost of the clean-air retrofits, including labor.
January 26, 2017
School Notes: Superintendent of the year; Grainger's new job; Wilson's $5,000 app; Mason…
North Clackamas superintendent finalist in national contest; Former Brown spokeswoman now leads private college group; Wilson teens win $5,000 app contest; Mason steps down from Open School; A Frank discussion
January 26, 2017
Sources: Merkley lives up to his anti-Trump billing
Politics heat up at Congress and the Oregon Legislature, and Ted Wheeler got a pay raise when he became Portland mayor.
January 25, 2017
City Hall, activists collide as groups urge more help for homeless
Mayor Ted Wheeler, target of a council meeting protest, talks ideas and solutions with protesters.
January 25, 2017
ACLU presses protest confrontation case, wants City Hall documents
Police use of crowd-control devices at heart of issue for J20 inauguration day rally and march.
January 25, 2017
Cupcake 'warrior' fighting for a leukemia cure
Lakeridge Junior High student Anna Seely is teaming with baker Kyra Bussanich to fight the blood cancer.
Jan 25, 2017
Portland would not be hurt much by Trump's 'sanctuary cities'…
Wheeler vows to defy new directive. Federal and state funds only account for 1.3 percent of city's current $3.7 billion budget
Jan 25, 2017
State Board of Education considers shortening school year…
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
Jan 25, 2017
White House OKs funds to help state recover from December storm,…
FEMA named Dolph A. Diemont as the region's federal coordinating officer in charge of recovery efforts.
Jan 25, 2017
STEWARDS OF THE PAST
The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society is in danger of disbanding
Jan 25, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Championship chatter
1967-77 NBA champion Portland Trail Blazers reunite for 40th anniversary luncheon
Jan 25, 2017
Council to consider making landlords pay moving costs
Mayor Ted Wheeler supports measure introduced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly while opponents threaten lawsuit
Jan 24, 2017
Tie vote dooms 'sanctuary' resolution in Forest Grove
'No' voters say term is misleading, worry about funding loss
Jan 24, 2017
Washington County stays in timber lawsuit by default
Board deadlocks 2-2; one commissioner recuses himself because of his accounting firm's work for another county leading the legal action.
Jan 24, 2017
Seattle pot shop says Stash Tea legal pressure prompts name…
In April 2016, Universal Tea Co. (Stash Tea's legal name) sued Stash Cannabis Co. LLC of Beaverton in federal court for trademark infringement.
Jan 24, 2017
Governor hires new chief of staff
Gov. Kate Brown has hired a co-founder of the Oregon Business Association to succeed Chief of Staff Kristen Leonard.
Jan 24, 2017
A new plan for Interstate Corridor
When the urban renewal area was established in 2001, it was supposed to benefit existing residents and businesses in the historically black neighborhoods of North and Northeast Portland. But…
Jan 24, 2017
Snow days weigh on school workers' wallets
When the inclement weather shut down most schools for nine days, in addition to winter break and holidays, many employees started panicking about how they were going to make ends meet.
Jan 24, 2017
Legislative leaders seek compromise on tax reform
Opponents in record corporate sales tax measure still have not met face-to-face to negotiate a compromise on reform.
Jan 31, 2017
Secretary of State taps strident critic to be his voice on the…
Kim Sordyl, known for being an active and vocal critic of Portland Public Schools, will sit on the State Board of Education beginning this week.
Jan 24, 2017
Mayor: Response to storm fell short
The City Council has declined to buy additional snow removal equipment in the past, arguing it would only be used every few years, at most. Mayor Ted Wheeler also said he intends to look at how…
Jan 23, 2017
Wheeler defends police response to protests, invites complaints…
J20 protesters say police 'abused power' during confrontations; demand mayor fire police chief 'or nothing moves on Wednesday.'
Jan 23, 2017
Portland business leaders oppose Trump's end to TPP trade pact
Trump's action was not a surprise. The TPP agreement was never approved by Congress and both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came out against it during the 2016…
Jan 23, 2017
Bottle Brigade gives vulnerable kittens 'a chance at life'
'They're such tiny little things that any delay in treatment can cause them to crash. You've got this little tiny life in your hands.'
Jan 23, 2017
From Cold War to the classroom
Former college professor, who once had Top Secret clearance and helped develop the first low-cost computer graphics display, says he was having trouble 'sitting around' after leaving…
Jan 23, 2017
VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
Jan 22, 2017
Police ask public's help to find missing 62-year-old Liz Bazzani
Liz Bazzani is described as 5'4' tall, 100 pounds, white hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green Ugg-style boots, flowing light-colored pajama pants, and a blue sweater.
Jan 21, 2017
Portland Women's March brings together thousands who want 'a…
UPDATE: Organizers estimated nearly 100,000 people took more than two hours to wind through the 44-block route.
Jan 21, 2017
Speakers at Salem's women's march urge unity
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies, it also has a reputation for homogeneity and a history of discrimination against people of color.
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
Jan 21, 2017
SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day