Hollywood Theatre's facelift steals the scene

Hollywood Theatre's facelift steals the scene

'We've kind of existed on lots of small donations from a lot of people. Lately we've been getting...

Oregon leaders react to immigration ban, arrest rumors

Oregon leaders react to immigration ban, arrest rumors

UPDATE: Attorneys general in 16 states including Oregon condemn President Trump's immigration ban...

Steve Kerr savors every day of 'special age for Warriors'

Steve Kerr savors every day of 'special age for Warriors'

ON THE NBA/Coach says NBA-leading Golden State continues to improve

Any questions? Lillard answers them

Any questions? Lillard answers them

After All-Star snub, Trail Blazers guard shoots down Memphis with late flurry

Previous Next

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Amanda Shields - Magnolia Innovative Senior Living - SENIOR CARE INSIDER -
Brought to you by Shelley Kuhnhausen Howard - Kuhnhausen's Furniture Showcase - FURNITURE INSIDER -
Brought to you by David Anchel - Elmer's Flag and Banner, Kites Too! - FLAG, BANNER, and KITE INSIDER -
Brought to you by Jan Nielsen - Nielsen's Jewelers - JEWELRY INSIDER -
Brought to you by Melissa Calhoun, D.O., Family Medicine Physician - The Portland Clinic - MEDICAL INSIDER
Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK and TONER INSIDER -
Brought to you by Dr. Christina Bergstrom - Northwest Functional Medicine - MEDICAL INSIDER
Brought to you by Kay L. Newell - Sunlan Lighting - LIGHTING INSIDER -
Brought to you by Brian Jarvis and Stan Robinson - Pacific West Roofing - ROOFING INSIDER -
Brought to you by Fabio Testa - Parr Lumber - BUILDING MATERIALS INSIDER -
Brought to you by Don Dimoff - George Morlan Plumbing Supply - PLUMBING INSIDER -

Brought to you by Griffin Hampson, Cartridge Network - PRINTER, INK & TONER INSIDER -

CARTRIDGE-NETWORK - Griffin HampsonInk cartridge cost is currently a hot button issue.  Like many product categories, marketing representations may be factual, but can often be disingenuous.

Epson’s EcoTank printers (five models from $300+ to $1,200) come with bags of ink, poured into the storage unit feeding the printhead; NOT replaceable cartridges.

Epson represents each has about two years of ink; enough to print thousands of pages, providing very low cost-per-page.  True, but…

Not mentioned: the basic printer is an existing low-end model, generally $70+, is slow, with few extra capabilities, and has an expanded storage area for raw ink  So, one pays $250+ upfront for ink and the possibility of lowering the cost-per-page, if all of the ink is used before the printer experiences problems.  If the printer doesn’t last, only using half of the ink, the actual cost per page doubles. And, if the user does not routinely clean the printheads it will clog up, possibly rendering the printer useless.  (See www.tinyurl.com/he59cnn/ )

We recycle lots of printers, periodically testing to determine history and quirks.  Few low end printers print more than a few thousand pages. 

So, it’s a great proposition, IF one gets full life.  If not, you overpaid.

We can shed some light on this issue.

Cartridge Network, a full-service independent, non-franchise operation, sells and services printers and copiers. “We stock dozens of different printer models (inkjet and laser) and copiers too. We focus on a buyer’s needs and then explore alternatives to best meet their needs.”

We stock several thousand different cartridges. Shipping is free.

Cartridge-Network

6800 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland, OR 97225

(503) 246-0665

www.cartridge-network.com/

 

Women's March
fills Waterfront Park

Portland's march is one of several planned across the state, with 300 planned across the nation and 60 marches in 40 countries. Click HERE for fullscreen view.

 

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Click here to visit the full version.

Your Opinion

How should Portland schools make up days lost to recent snow storms?

Cut days off school year
vote
Cancel spring break
vote
Add a week in June
vote
Saturday classes
vote

Opinion

Features

Health

Sports

Sustainable Life

Recent Comments


Portland's Latest News

COURTESY PHOTO: ABBY STEVENS - An estimated 600 people crowded into Tigard High School to hear U.S. Jeff Merkley speak on Saturday.
January 28, 2017

Sen. Merkley's anti-Trump message 'hit a real nerve' with large town hall crowds

by Peter Wong
Oregon Democrat vows opposition, but he says like-minded people must spread their passion to family, friends in states with Republican senators.
January 29, 2017

Council to consider requiring landlords to pay tenant relocation costs

by Jim Redden
Payments would be required for moves caused by no-cause evictions and rent increases of more than 10 percent.
COURTESY GRESHAM POLICE - Beverly Pearson
January 29, 2017

Missing Gresham woman found safe

by Jim Redden
Beverly Pearson has dementia and was last seen in her home early Saturday.


January 29, 2017

Man seriously injured in Saturday downtown stabbing

by Jim Redden
Police say suspect was with group of men who may be homeless and fled the area.
January 28, 2017

Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles

by Steve Law
Oregon Global Warming Commission notes worrisome rise as lawmakers return to Salem to consider greater road funding
January 27, 2017

Man shot and killed in Garden Home apartment

by The Times
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says the cause likely is an accent.
PHOTO COURTESY: CCSO - Theft suspects rammed two Clackamas County Sheriff's Office patrol cars during a pursuit on Jan. 26.
January 27, 2017

Theft suspect injures Clackamas County deputy by ramming patrol car

by Raymond Rendleman
Police involvement in the incident began at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 26, when CCSO received a 911 call reporting a theft occurring at Lowe's Home Improvement, 13631 S.E. Johnson Road.
SUBMITTED: SALT & STRAW - Co-founders Kim Malek and cousin Tyler Malek in the kitchen.
January 27, 2017

Salt and Straw expands in the Central Eastside

by Jules Rogers
The iconic Portland artisan ice cream brand is opening a new manufacturing facility
PHOTO BY DANA HAYNES - More than 300 people attended a rally in Portland to speak out against Betsy DeVos' nomination to run the U.S. Department of Education.
January 27, 2017

Oregonians rally in opposition to Trump pick for Education

by Dana Haynes
President Trump nominated Betsy DeVos, an advocate of charter schools and home schools, to run the Education Department.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - John Carr, right, and Doug Allen at a bus stop on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Division Street. The two are pressing TriMet to adopt alternative-energy buses.
January 26, 2017

TriMet slow to board electric bus bandwagon

by Lyndsey Hewitt and Nick Budnick
TriMet has long touted itself as being an environmental leader, but it has sat on the shoulder while the new battery-powered buses have been hitting the pavement in cities across the nation. Only recently has that started to change with TriMet's…
January 26, 2017

Washington County voters will decide extension of sheriff's levy

by Peter Wong
Five-year measure on May 16 ballot would fund deputies, investigators for urban unincorporated areas within a special district. Cities are excluded from this vote.
January 26, 2017

Legislative leaders, governor lay out session priorities

by Claire Withycombe and Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Everyone agrees on problems, but parties remain at odds over solutions.
January 26, 2017

State board allows schools to write off 14 hours of instructional time

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The temporary rule is meant to give schools flexibility after unusual snow and ice storms in December and January.
CITY OF PORTLAND - City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero
January 26, 2017

Council postpones placing auditor's reform measure on ballot

by Jim Redden
Vote delayed in Feb. 1, although deadline to refer the measure to the May 16 special election ballot is approaching.
EO MEDIA GROUP - Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes if Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
January 26, 2017

GOP wants cost cuts in exchange for revenue hikes

by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau
Republican leaders in the Oregon Legislature say they won't consider tax hikes unless Democrats first consider spending cuts, especially in the retirement system.
TRIBUNE GRAPHIC: SHASTA KEARNS MOORE - The percentage of high school freshman who made it to graduation day in four years has been slowly improving in the state and the city.
January 26, 2017

Hard work pays off as more local high schoolers graduate

by Shasta Kearns Moore
PPS' graduation rate was 1.8 percentage points higher, reaching 75.5 percent and surpassing the statewide average for the first time in years. It's still a long way off from the national average though.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Portland's Pioneer Courthouse Square, the city's 'living room,' will get a $10 million renovation beginning this month. The work should be completed by late July.
January 26, 2017

Pioneer Courthouse Square ready for $10 million spruce up

by Pamplin Media Group
The square's most recognizable 'umbrella man' sculpture will go into storage for about six months.
January 26, 2017

Clackamas board candidates field questions

by Peter Wong
Commissioners will winnow group of eight by Tuesday; the appointee will complete a two-year vacancy created when Jim Bernard was elected board chairman Nov. 8.
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - Affordable housing, like this new complex in East Portland, is an issue that will be at the forefront of conversations both here in Portland and at the 2017 Oregon Legislature.
January 26, 2017

Affordable home backers lay out lobbying plans

by Jim Redden
By coincidence, the council adopted state and federal legislative agendas that prioritized those issues on the same day that leaders of six affordable housing advocacy organizations appeared on a panel in downtown Portland to discuss them. Reducing…
PORTLAND TRIBUNE: JONATHAN HOUSE - The No. 4 bus travels along Southeast Division Street to Gresham.
January 26, 2017

Agency still relies on dirty diesel fleet

by Nick Budnick
For the past seven years, TriMet has declined to apply for federal grants that could have covered the full cost of the clean-air retrofits, including labor.
January 26, 2017

School Notes: Superintendent of the year; Grainger's new job; Wilson's $5,000 app; Mason…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
North Clackamas superintendent finalist in national contest; Former Brown spokeswoman now leads private college group; Wilson teens win $5,000 app contest; Mason steps down from Open School; A Frank discussion
January 26, 2017

Sources: Merkley lives up to his anti-Trump billing

by Jim Redden
Politics heat up at Congress and the Oregon Legislature, and Ted Wheeler got a pay raise when he became Portland mayor.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - Mayor Ted Wheeler takes a question from activist Mimi German Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, when he met with protesters outside City Hall.
January 25, 2017

City Hall, activists collide as groups urge more help for homeless

by Lyndsey Hewitt
Mayor Ted Wheeler, target of a council meeting protest, talks ideas and solutions with protesters.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A Jan. 20 rally and march included flag burning and confrontations with police along downtown streets. The Oregon ACLU is asking for public records in the aftermath of the protest.
January 25, 2017

ACLU presses protest confrontation case, wants City Hall documents

by Pamplin Media Group
Police use of crowd-control devices at heart of issue for J20 inauguration day rally and march.
REVIEW PHOTO: KELSEY OHALLORAN - Leukemia survivor Anna Seely and Kyra's Bake Shop owner Kyra Bussanich are teaming up to create a special cupcake that will support blood cancer research.
January 25, 2017

Cupcake 'warrior' fighting for a leukemia cure

by Kelsey O'Halloran/Lake Oswego Review
Lakeridge Junior High student Anna Seely is teaming with baker Kyra Bussanich to fight the blood cancer.

Don't miss the local news

TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - A treat to cut federal funds to 'santuary cities' probably won't have a big impact on the city of Portland.
Jan 25, 2017

Portland would not be hurt much by Trump's 'sanctuary cities'…

by Jim Redden
Wheeler vows to defy new directive. Federal and state funds only account for 1.3 percent of city's current $3.7 billion budget
Jan 25, 2017

State Board of Education considers shortening school year…

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
The temporary rule would allow Oregon schools to waive 14 hours of required instructional time.
Jan 25, 2017

White House OKs funds to help state recover from December storm,…

by Pamplin Media Group
FEMA named Dolph A. Diemont as the region's federal coordinating officer in charge of recovery efforts.
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE GREEN - The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society (WHS) has a wide selection of old artifacts from Wilsonvilles history, but the WHS is missing an active membership or organized location to store its collections.
Jan 25, 2017

STEWARDS OF THE PAST

by Claire Green
The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society is in danger of disbanding
TRIBUNE PHOTO: ADAM WICKHAM - Returning Trail Blazers from the 1976-77 NBA champs included (from left) Larry Steele, Bob Gross, Lionel Hollins, Johnny Davis and Bill Walton.
Jan 25, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Championship chatter

by Portland Tribune
1967-77 NBA champion Portland Trail Blazers reunite for 40th anniversary luncheon
APRIL BAER/OPB - Commissioner Chloe Eudaly
Jan 25, 2017

Council to consider making landlords pay moving costs

by April Baer, OPB
Mayor Ted Wheeler supports measure introduced by Commissioner Chloe Eudaly while opponents threaten lawsuit
MALYNDA WENZL
Jan 24, 2017

Tie vote dooms 'sanctuary' resolution in Forest Grove

by Jill Rehkopf Smith
'No' voters say term is misleading, worry about funding loss
Jan 24, 2017

Washington County stays in timber lawsuit by default

by Peter Wong
Board deadlocks 2-2; one commissioner recuses himself because of his accounting firm's work for another county leading the legal action.
Jan 24, 2017

Seattle pot shop says Stash Tea legal pressure prompts name…

by Pamplin Media Group
In April 2016, Universal Tea Co. (Stash Tea's legal name) sued Stash Cannabis Co. LLC of Beaverton in federal court for trademark infringement.
GOV. KATE BROWN'S OFFICE - Oregon Business Association co-founder Nik Blosser has been hired as Gov. Kate Brown's new chief of staff.
Jan 24, 2017

Governor hires new chief of staff

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Gov. Kate Brown has hired a co-founder of the Oregon Business Association to succeed Chief of Staff Kristen Leonard.
COURTESY PDC - The North/Northeast Community Development Initiative Action Plan intends to target the same neighborhoods as the old Interstate Corridor urban renewal area with its remaining $32 million in TIF funds.
Jan 24, 2017

A new plan for Interstate Corridor

by Jules Rogers
When the urban renewal area was established in 2001, it was supposed to benefit existing residents and businesses in the historically black neighborhoods of North and Northeast Portland. But…
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Repeat winter storms brought heavy snowfall and ice that shut down schools in the region. That has a big impact on employees who work by the hour.
Jan 24, 2017

Snow days weigh on school workers' wallets

by Shasta Kearns Moore
When the inclement weather shut down most schools for nine days, in addition to winter break and holidays, many employees started panicking about how they were going to make ends meet.
Jan 24, 2017

Legislative leaders seek compromise on tax reform

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Opponents in record corporate sales tax measure still have not met face-to-face to negotiate a compromise on reform.
TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO - Kim Sordyl, a Northwest Portland parent and longtime critic of Portland Public Schools, will now sit on the State Board of Education as a nonvoting member.
Jan 31, 2017

Secretary of State taps strident critic to be his voice on the…

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Kim Sordyl, known for being an active and vocal critic of Portland Public Schools, will sit on the State Board of Education beginning this week.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: DANA HAYNES - One commuter braved the otherwise-impassable streets of downtown Portland during the height of the last storm.
Jan 24, 2017

Mayor: Response to storm fell short

by Jim Redden
The City Council has declined to buy additional snow removal equipment in the past, arguing it would only be used every few years, at most. Mayor Ted Wheeler also said he intends to look at how…
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JONATHAN HOUSE - Portland police and J20 protesters faced off Friday night during an inauguration day rally and march. Protest organizers say police overreacted as the march stretched into the night.
Jan 23, 2017

Wheeler defends police response to protests, invites complaints…

by Jim Redden
J20 protesters say police 'abused power' during confrontations; demand mayor fire police chief 'or nothing moves on Wednesday.'
Jan 23, 2017

Portland business leaders oppose Trump's end to TPP trade pact

by Jim Redden
Trump's action was not a surprise. The TPP agreement was never approved by Congress and both Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came out against it during the 2016…
TIDINGS PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - PAWS estimates that 2,000 pets have been fostered until old enough for adoption.
Jan 23, 2017

Bottle Brigade gives vulnerable kittens 'a chance at life'

by Kelsey O'Halloran
'They're such tiny little things that any delay in treatment can cause them to crash. You've got this little tiny life in your hands.'
REVIEW PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Donlan Jones offers a lesson to eighth-grader Nick Di Re in a math class Jan. 17 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School.
Jan 23, 2017

From Cold War to the classroom

by Jillian Daley
Former college professor, who once had Top Secret clearance and helped develop the first low-cost computer graphics display, says he was having trouble 'sitting around' after leaving…
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - An anti-Trump demonstrator approaches police lines on the Burnside Bridge Friday during the Rise Up and Resist Facism protest in Portland.
Jan 23, 2017

VIDEO: Police use tear gas, flash bangs to clear protest

by Pamplin Media Group
Inauguration Day protest fills city streets, draws vigorous police response
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO - Liz Bazzani
Jan 22, 2017

Police ask public's help to find missing 62-year-old Liz Bazzani

by Jim Redden
Liz Bazzani is described as 5'4' tall, 100 pounds, white hair, and green eyes. She was last seen wearing green Ugg-style boots, flowing light-colored pajama pants, and a blue sweater.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JAIME VALDEZ - An estimated 100,000 people jammed downtown Portland Saturday afternoon for the Portland Women's March.
Jan 21, 2017

Portland Women's March brings together thousands who want 'a…

by Pamplin Media Group
UPDATE: Organizers estimated nearly 100,000 people took more than two hours to wind through the 44-block route.
CLAIRE WITHYCOMBE/EO MEDIA GROUP - Protesters attend the women's march in Salem Saturday.
Jan 21, 2017

Speakers at Salem's women's march urge unity

by Claire Withycombe/Capital BureauWhile Oregon has a
While Oregon has a reputation for progressive policies, it also has a reputation for homogeneity and a history of discrimination against people of color.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Portland Women's March participants take to downtown streets Saturday in protest of the election of President Donald Trump.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Portland Women's March draws tens of thousands

by Pamplin Media Group
The Portland Women's March Saturday drew tens of thousands of protesters to Tom McCall Waterfront Park.
TRIBUNE PHOTO: JOSH KULLA - Police decked out in riot gear march down Broadway Street in downtown Portland Friday night following protests against the inaugaration of Donald Trump as President. An estimated 10,000 or more people took part in the protest.
Jan 21, 2017

SLIDESHOW: Anti-Trump protesters take to Portland streets

by Pamplin Media Group
Up to 10,000 protesters take to the streets Friday on Inauguration Day

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.