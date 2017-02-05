Car cut in half in Gresham crash by KOIN 6 News 21-year-old drive hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Three people evacutated from burning SE Portland apartment by Brent Weisberg and KOIN 6 News staff UPDATE: One woman critically injured in two-alarm fire near Reed College early Sunday.

If it doesn't snow, it will rain by KOIN 6 News Forecast is changing but more snow can't be completely ruled out.

Iranian baby en route to Portland for life-saving surgery by Dana Haynes Oregon's congressional delegation advocated for the baby to be brought to the United States despite the president's ban on travel from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Rockwood church's ministry comes with a free oil change by Lyndsey Hewitt 'The idea is a local ministry right - to help people who need to get to work but don't have the finances to get a regular oil change.'

Emergency psychiatric services now available in Portland by Lyndsey Hewitt People experiencing a mental health crisis may receive care immediately at Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

'A symbolic act of solidarity' by Anthony Macuk Lake Oswego candle-lighting ceremony, talk by author Harris Zafar are designed to show support for immigrants, refugees

'It was getting ridiculous' by Jason Vondersmith Oregon buries Arizona with 3-pointers, defense and overall execution in Matt Knight showdown

Shot down -- Dallas deals Blazers frustrating defeat by Kerry Eggers Guard Yogi Ferrell, fresh fromthe D-League, 'living the dream' as he outplays Damian Lillard and torches Portland with nine 3-pointers

More snow forecast, but salt tests look promising by Jim Redden Early results look promising although the city does not have much salt on hand for the next storm.

Happy Valley-area woman survives 30-foot drop in car sliding on ice by Raymond Rendleman Later the driver's husband went to pick his wife up from the hospital, but he also was unable to make it due to icy conditions in the Mt. Scott area just north of Happy Valley.

Portland third-grader's cabbage shreds plant competition by Pamplin Media Group Ian Hoffert's 12.4-pound plant earns 'best in state' honors from National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.

Brown lines up legal ammunition to fight Trump travel restrictions by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau Governor urges attorney general's office to sue Trump administration over immigration executive orders.

FuFu's weather prediction: spring is on the way by Pamplin Media Group Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are correct about 39 percent, while the Oregon Zoo hedgehogs are correct about 50 percent of the time.

Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show by Jeff Zurschmeide Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.

Talk of NAFTA repeal raises big questions by Jim Redden Canada and Mexico are both important trading partners for Oregon. Canada was Oregon's number two destination for exports in 2015, while Mexico was number 11, according to Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency. A trade war with…

Senate committee will release revenue plan next week by Claire Withycombe/Capital Bureau Revenue proposals will likely contain a broad-based tax on businesses.

Oregon lawmakers consider stronger invasive mussel defenses by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau Legislators are considering a bill to strengthen regulatory defenses against invasive mussels that threaten irrigation systems.

Portland Auto Show offered new vehicles, technologies by Jeff Zurschmeide The annual show is the largest exhibition of new vehicles in the region and drew large crowds during its four-day run this year.

Council votes to make landlords pay eviction relocation costs by KOIN 6 News/Jim Redden UPDATE: Landlords will sue to block new policy as soon as possible, claiming it violates statewide ban against local rent control measures.

Gang violence fell last year by Jim Redden Incidents dropped in 2016 but were still the second highest on record in Portland.

Sources: Lawmakers meet in Salem without a road map by Jim Redden 2017 Oregon Legislature began without negotiations over the major issues confronting it

Oregon City Police Department nabs Home Depot theft suspect by Raymond Rendleman Jason Dee Spencer was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on a second-degree theft charge and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.