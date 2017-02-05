An analysis of court records shows African-American residents are charged and fined at higher rates than whites in Multnomah County.
In 1945, members of the City Club of Portland discussed 'The Negro in Portland,' and heard a report by its committee on race relations.
Research shows that equal justice remains an elusive goal for the state's black and Latino residents.
Unequal Justice is a joint project of InvestigateWest and the Pamplin Media Group, made possible in part by a grant from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.
Today's front-page series, Unequal Justice, would not have been possible without the moonlighting work of a county employee. And that's got some in the agency upset.
Here's how we analyzed 5.8 million criminal and violation cases filed between January 2005 and June 2016
Portland's Latest News
February 05, 2017
Car cut in half in Gresham crash
by
21-year-old drive hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive.
February 05, 2017
Three people evacutated from burning SE Portland apartment
by
UPDATE: One woman critically injured in two-alarm fire near Reed College early Sunday.
February 05, 2017
If it doesn't snow, it will rain
by
Forecast is changing but more snow can't be completely ruled out.
February 04, 2017
Iranian baby en route to Portland for life-saving surgery
by
Oregon's congressional delegation advocated for the baby to be brought to the United States despite the president's ban on travel from seven Middle Eastern countries.
February 04, 2017
Rockwood church's ministry comes with a free oil change
by
'The idea is a local ministry right - to help people who need to get to work but don't have the finances to get a regular oil change.'
February 04, 2017
Emergency psychiatric services now available in Portland
by
People experiencing a mental health crisis may receive care immediately at Unity Center for Behavioral Health.
February 04, 2017
'A symbolic act of solidarity'
by
Lake Oswego candle-lighting ceremony, talk by author Harris Zafar are designed to show support for immigrants, refugees
February 04, 2017
'It was getting ridiculous'
by
Oregon buries Arizona with 3-pointers, defense and overall execution in Matt Knight showdown
February 04, 2017
Shot down -- Dallas deals Blazers frustrating defeat
by
Guard Yogi Ferrell, fresh fromthe D-League, 'living the dream' as he outplays Damian Lillard and torches Portland with nine 3-pointers
February 03, 2017
More snow forecast, but salt tests look promising
by
Early results look promising although the city does not have much salt on hand for the next storm.
February 03, 2017
Happy Valley-area woman survives 30-foot drop in car sliding on ice
by
Later the driver's husband went to pick his wife up from the hospital, but he also was unable to make it due to icy conditions in the Mt. Scott area just north of Happy Valley.
February 03, 2017
Portland third-grader's cabbage shreds plant competition
by
Ian Hoffert's 12.4-pound plant earns 'best in state' honors from National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program.
February 02, 2017
Brown lines up legal ammunition to fight Trump travel restrictions
by
Governor urges attorney general's office to sue Trump administration over immigration executive orders.
February 02, 2017
FuFu's weather prediction: spring is on the way
by
Punxsutawney Phil's predictions are correct about 39 percent, while the Oregon Zoo hedgehogs are correct about 50 percent of the time.
February 09, 2017
Local mayors tell Muslim center crowd: 'Standing with you right thing to do'
by
Portland Police Chief Mike Marshman wants his uniform to be 'a symbol of safety.'
February 02, 2017
Local man wins new car at the Portland International Auto Show
by
Henry Cha, who lives near the border of Portland and Gresham, drew the key that unlocked the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack SEL.
February 02, 2017
Talk of NAFTA repeal raises big questions
by
Canada and Mexico are both important trading partners for Oregon. Canada was Oregon's number two destination for exports in 2015, while Mexico was number 11, according to Business Oregon, the state's economic development agency. A trade war with…
February 02, 2017
Senate committee will release revenue plan next week
by
Revenue proposals will likely contain a broad-based tax on businesses.
February 02, 2017
Oregon lawmakers consider stronger invasive mussel defenses
by
Legislators are considering a bill to strengthen regulatory defenses against invasive mussels that threaten irrigation systems.
February 02, 2017
Portland Auto Show offered new vehicles, technologies
by
The annual show is the largest exhibition of new vehicles in the region and drew large crowds during its four-day run this year.
February 02, 2017
Council votes to make landlords pay eviction relocation costs
by
UPDATE: Landlords will sue to block new policy as soon as possible, claiming it violates statewide ban against local rent control measures.
February 02, 2017
Gang violence fell last year
by
Incidents dropped in 2016 but were still the second highest on record in Portland.
February 02, 2017
Sources: Lawmakers meet in Salem without a road map
by
2017 Oregon Legislature began without negotiations over the major issues confronting it
February 02, 2017
Oregon City Police Department nabs Home Depot theft suspect
by
Jason Dee Spencer was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on a second-degree theft charge and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
February 01, 2017
Officials: Landlords should work with tenants who lost wages during January's storms
by
Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury say severe weather shouldn't hurt tenants who lost hours at work.
Feb 01, 2017
Portland voters to decide on increasing independence of City…
by
Council refers measure proposed by Portland Auditor to May 16 special election ballot.
Feb 01, 2017
Legislation would raise Oregon's smoking age to 21
by
The bill by Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, D-Beaverton, has bipartisan support in the House and Senate.
Feb 01, 2017
Lawmakers backing pesticide restrictions poised to shape farm…
by
Proposed changes to Oregon's 'right to farm' law would remove protections for pesticides.
Feb 01, 2017
Trump fuels anxiety at start of state legislative session
by
State lawmakers convene their 79th legislative assembly facing an uncertain future under the Trump administration.
Feb 01, 2017
Urging Portlanders to 'Talk to a Muslim'
by
Harris Zafar takes questions for an hour every week at Washington Square about a religion he says is misunderstood
Jan 31, 2017
Cold wind, snow, ice, Oh My!
by
Region can expect more snow and possible freezing rain as a moist cold front lumbers across the Northwest.
Jan 31, 2017
Video of ex-Police Chief Larry O'Dea contradicts shooting report
by
State Department of Justice investigators concluded O'Dea wasn't drunk, but records show contradictions.
Jan 31, 2017
Clackamas candidates narrowed to three
by
County board will interview them in private after public session with eight culled from 78 applications; no dates announced for new interviews and vote.
Jan 31, 2017
TriMet asks for help in naming its next big project
by
The Division Transit Project, a 14-mile project that aims to improve bus service between Portland and Gresham, needs a name.
Jan 31, 2017
Former Soviets - the largest refugee group in Portland - also…
by
Some cheer the new President, but others see even more reason for the immigrant community to make their needs known.
Jan 31, 2017
Boys still lag behind girls in graduation, and no one talks…
by
Those who study the male brain say that creating a more welcoming environment for how males learn best could transform the state's ability to improve its graduation rates - and decrease prison…
Jan 31, 2017
Landlords warns of unintended consequences of required renter…
by
City Council will consider ordinance requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance ranging from $2,900 to $4,500 for no cause evictions and moves caused by high rent increases.
Jan 30, 2017
Police chief: 'We do not enforce federal immigration laws'
by
Chief Mike Marshman's reassurances come just days after the White House travel restrictions prompted a wave of protests across the nation.
Jan 30, 2017
Cryptosporidium found in Bull Run water, but city says public…
by
'Historically, we cannot find any evidence of a cryptosporidiosis outbreak tied to drinking Bull Run water.'
Jan 30, 2017
Audit finds ODOT culture lacks accountability, strategic vision
by
The audit by New York-based McKinsey and Co. found ODOT's organizational health is still better than average in western states.
Jan 30, 2017
Rep. Gilliam, diagnosed with ALS in 2015, resigns from House
by
Gilliam was first appointed to the seat in 2007, and was most recently reelected to the position in November.
Jan 30, 2017
Muslim Educational Trust schedules 'emergency forum' to discuss…
by
Beaverton Mayor Denny Doyle, Portland city commissioners and others are set to speak at the Wednesday evening event.
Jan 30, 2017
Blazers better, but still need a big finish
by
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/Portland presents problems for NBA opponents and appears to have turned a corner on defense in 2017
Jan 30, 2017
Washington County CEOs denounce immigration freeze, refugee ban
by
The heads of Oregon's two largest companies speak out against ban on immigrants from predominantly-Muslim countries
Jan 29, 2017
Hollywood Theatre's facelift steals the scene
by
'We've kind of existed on lots of small donations from a lot of people. Lately we've been getting lots of bigger donations so we can take care of the work that needs to be done.'
Jan 29, 2017
Council to consider requiring landlords to pay tenant relocation…
by
Payments would be required for moves caused by no-cause evictions and rent increases of more than 10 percent.
Jan 29, 2017
Wheeler drowned out at anti-Trump protest
by
Portland mayor shouted down because of strong police response to late night downtown protests.
Jan 29, 2017
Oregon leaders react to immigration ban, arrest rumors
by
UPDATE: Attorneys general in 16 states including Oregon condemn President Trump's immigration ban and predict it will be overturned.
Jan 28, 2017
Sen. Merkley's anti-Trump message 'hit a real nerve' with large…
by
Oregon Democrat vows opposition, but he says like-minded people must spread their passion to family, friends in states with Republican senators.
Jan 28, 2017
Greenhouse gas emissions rising from vehicles
by
Oregon Global Warming Commission notes worrisome rise as lawmakers return to Salem to consider greater road funding