Prineville's Latest News
February 03, 2017
Inauguration unexpected
by
Local residents purchase event tickets early expecting Clinton victory, but still decide to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump
February 03, 2017
County invites public to transportation system plan event
by
Input sought on priorities for transportation in Crook County outside Prineville city limits
February 03, 2017
Men's homeless shelter finds temporary home at local church
by
Regeneration House will move to St. Andrew's church basement for the rest of the cold season
February 07, 2017
UPDATE: Stabbing suspect appears in court
by
Anthony James Smith scheduled for arraignment on an indictment Tuesday
January 31, 2017
CCHS graduation rate highest in Central Oregon
by
But challenges remain for Pioneer Alternative High School, COIC, and Rimrock Trails
January 31, 2017
Snow days added, but not to end of school year
by
Will make up missed time by utilizing staff development days
January 29, 2017
Prineville man facing attempted murder, rape charges
by
Anthony James Smith allegedly stabbed two women, was seen trying to rape one of them
January 27, 2017
Crook County's state lawmakers gear up for 2017 legislative…
by
Rep. Mike McLane and Sen. Dennis Linthicum will address budget, transportation and local electrical needs starting Feb. 1
January 27, 2017
Study says Crook County tops state in per capita net wealth
by
SmartAsset factors average individual income, debt and net wealth to reach its conclusion
January 27, 2017
City OKs roundabout agreement
by
Approval enables design work to continue and eventual construction in 2018
Jan 24, 2017
No injuries in attic fire that claims local family home
by
Account set up to help family of four; cause of fire is still under investigation
Jan 27, 2017
Kitchen fire causes damage to Prineville apartment
by
Grease ignited while occupant was deep-frying food, but nobody was injured
Jan 24, 2017
County to consider new emergency ordinance
by
Researched similar policies in other counties throughout the state with discussions among local leaders to follow
Jan 24, 2017
Tax relief available for properties sustaining storm damage
by
Money paid back to property owners who have significant damage that affects the value of the property
Jan 24, 2017
County Court opposes veteran service cuts in Gov. Brown's…
by
Budget calls for $10 million reduction after passage of Measure 96, which commits lottery funds to veteran services
Jan 24, 2017
Planning ahead for better health
by
Crook County Health Department updates its strategic plan for next four years
Jan 20, 2017
Fire destroys local home
by
Occupant able to escape the early Wednesday morning blaze
Jan 20, 2017
Prineville seeks more power from BPA
by
Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives
Jan 20, 2017
District buys first propane buses
by
Research shows the new buses are better for the environment and the budget
Jan 20, 2017
Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless
by
Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need