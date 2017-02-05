Inauguration unexpected by Jason Chaney Local residents purchase event tickets early expecting Clinton victory, but still decide to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump

County invites public to transportation system plan event by Jason Chaney Input sought on priorities for transportation in Crook County outside Prineville city limits

Men's homeless shelter finds temporary home at local church by Jason Chaney Regeneration House will move to St. Andrew's church basement for the rest of the cold season

UPDATE: Stabbing suspect appears in court by Jason Chaney Anthony James Smith scheduled for arraignment on an indictment Tuesday

CCHS graduation rate highest in Central Oregon by Holly Scholz But challenges remain for Pioneer Alternative High School, COIC, and Rimrock Trails

Snow days added, but not to end of school year by Holly Scholz Will make up missed time by utilizing staff development days

Prineville man facing attempted murder, rape charges by Jason Chaney Anthony James Smith allegedly stabbed two women, was seen trying to rape one of them

Crook County's state lawmakers gear up for 2017 legislative… by Jason Chaney Rep. Mike McLane and Sen. Dennis Linthicum will address budget, transportation and local electrical needs starting Feb. 1

Study says Crook County tops state in per capita net wealth by Jason Chaney SmartAsset factors average individual income, debt and net wealth to reach its conclusion