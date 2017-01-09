Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses by Jason Chaney Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily

New county court getting feet wet by Jason Chaney Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer will focus on appointing third commissioner during first month

Driver transporting displaced New Mexico family in rental truck… by Jason Chaney Family members, including children, were riding in the back of the truck

One year of legal pot use yields more overdoses, confusion about… by Jason Chaney Local law enforcement officials have faced a learning curve dealing with legal recreational marijuana use

Fairgrounds sewer project approved by Jason Chaney Current system clogs frequently during busy season when multiple events take place

Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault by Jason Chaney Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015

Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash by Holly Scholz The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night

Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties by Jason Chaney A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County

City council approves purchase of IronHorse property by Jason Chaney Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results