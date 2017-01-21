Fire destroys local home

Fire destroys local home

Occupant able to escape the early Wednesday morning blaze

Is this winter one of the biggest?

Is this winter one of the biggest?

Based on National Weather Service data, Prineville is on pace for one of its snowiest seasons on...

District buys first propane buses

District buys first propane buses

Research shows the new buses are better for the environment and the budget

Digging out

Digging out

People in Juniper Acres subdivision struggling to deliver supplies to stranded neighbors

Digging out

Digging out

Residents and businesses should remove snow from roofs and dig out heat pumps and fire hydrants

State of City shows growth in 2016

State of City shows growth in 2016

Railway and airport enjoy strong year; challenges include creation of living wage jobs,...

Young cub turned big hero

Young cub turned big hero

Powell Butte Cub Scout Trevor Hockett earns the Lifesaving Award for performing the Heimlich...

Prineville's Latest News

January 20, 2017

Prineville seeks more power from BPA

by Jason Chaney
Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives
January 20, 2017

Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless

by Jason Chaney
Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need
January 17, 2017

Flooding possible this week

by Holly Scholz
Warmer weather and several inches of rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday


January 17, 2017

Redemption House still looking for a men's shelter location

by Jason Chaney
Director in contact with local agencies and remains hopeful for solution by Feb. 1
January 17, 2017

Nonprofit offers new saving match plan

by Jason Chaney
Eligible participants to receive 3 to 1 match for every dollar saved
January 15, 2017

Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car

by Jason Chaney
Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her
January 13, 2017

County must pay for state of emergency services

by Jason Chaney
State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment
January 13, 2017

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees

by Jason Chaney
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers
January 13, 2017

Snow days won't mean more school days - for now

by Holly Scholz
After four days of school closures, administrators are tasked with finding ways to make up the missed school days
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL REDHEAD - A local resident is more than happy to give away the snow that has piled up near their home.
January 10, 2017

'Snow' end in sight

by Jason Chaney
With three major snowstorms hitting Crook County and another forecast this week, the community is facing its share of challenges

Jan 10, 2017

County mulling its jail gap funding options

by Jason Chaney
Will need to borrow $3 million to help pay for construction costs of the facility
Jan 10, 2017

Home building expected to increase

by Jason Chaney
City Planning Department has approved more than 200 dwellings for construction
Jan 10, 2017

Snowpack not out of the ordinary - yet

by Jason Chaney
Data from SNOTEL sites on Jan. 4 show snow levels are similar to last year, but reservoir levels are higher this year
JASON CHANEY - A photo of the building collapse taken on Peters Road at the northeast corner of the plant.
Jan 08, 2017

Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses

by Jason Chaney
Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily
Jan 06, 2017

New county court getting feet wet

by Jason Chaney
Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer will focus on appointing third commissioner during first month
JASON CHANEY - Snow storms can be tough to keep up with during the daytime.
Jan 06, 2017

Local snow removal takes a lot of planning and resources

by Jason Chaney
City and county both prioritize roads and set snow depth thresholds regarding plowing
PHOTO COURTESY OF CROOK COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE - Local firefighters extinguish a burnt motor home that was occupied by two local residents.
Jan 03, 2017

Local family displaced after fire destroys motor home

by Jason Chaney
Woman and her adult daughter assisted by Red Cross after Saturday blaze claims their residence
JASON CHANEY - Several family members, including children, were riding in the back of this rental truck.
Jan 03, 2017

Driver transporting displaced New Mexico family in rental truck…

by Jason Chaney
Family members, including children, were riding in the back of the truck
Jan 03, 2017

One year of legal pot use yields more overdoses, confusion about…

by Jason Chaney
Local law enforcement officials have faced a learning curve dealing with legal recreational marijuana use
Jan 03, 2017

Fairgrounds sewer project approved

by Jason Chaney
Current system clogs frequently during busy season when multiple events take place

