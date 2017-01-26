No injuries in attic fire that claims local family home

Account set up to help family of four; cause of fire is still under investigation

Fire destroys local home

Occupant able to escape the early Wednesday morning blaze

Is this winter one of the biggest?

Based on National Weather Service data, Prineville is on pace for one of its snowiest seasons on...

District buys first propane buses

Research shows the new buses are better for the environment and the budget

LON AUSTIN - Firefighters extinguish a fire that started in the kitchen.
January 27, 2017

Kitchen fire causes damage to Prineville apartment

by Jason Chaney
Grease ignited while occupant was deep-frying food, but nobody was injured
January 24, 2017

County to consider new emergency ordinance

by Jason Chaney
Researched similar policies in other counties throughout the state with discussions among local leaders to follow
January 24, 2017

Tax relief available for properties sustaining storm damage

by Jason Chaney
Money paid back to property owners who have significant damage that affects the value of the property


January 24, 2017

County Court opposes veteran service cuts in Gov. Brown's…

by Jason Chaney
Budget calls for $10 million reduction after passage of Measure 96, which commits lottery funds to veteran services
January 24, 2017

Planning ahead for better health

by Jason Chaney
Crook County Health Department updates its strategic plan for next four years
January 20, 2017

Prineville seeks more power from BPA

by Jason Chaney
Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives
January 20, 2017

Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless

by Jason Chaney
Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need
PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTINA CARPENTER - Residents of Juniper Acres have received help from private citizens and businesses to help neighbors remove snow and deliver supplies.
January 17, 2017

Digging out

by Jason Chaney
People in Juniper Acres subdivision struggling to deliver supplies to stranded neighbors
HOLLY SCHOLZ - City of Prineville crews work on snow removal in downtown Prineville on Friday.
January 17, 2017

Digging out

by Jason Chaney
Residents and businesses should remove snow from roofs and dig out heat pumps and fire hydrants
January 17, 2017

Flooding possible this week

by Holly Scholz
Warmer weather and several inches of rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Jan 17, 2017

Redemption House still looking for a men's shelter location

by Jason Chaney
Director in contact with local agencies and remains hopeful for solution by Feb. 1
Jan 17, 2017

Nonprofit offers new saving match plan

by Jason Chaney
Eligible participants to receive 3 to 1 match for every dollar saved
Jan 15, 2017

Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car

by Jason Chaney
Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her
Jan 13, 2017

County must pay for state of emergency services

by Jason Chaney
State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment
Jan 13, 2017

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees

by Jason Chaney
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers
Jan 13, 2017

Snow days won't mean more school days - for now

by Holly Scholz
After four days of school closures, administrators are tasked with finding ways to make up the missed school days
JASON CHANEY - Prineville City Councilors Jason Beebe and Teresa Rodriguez (second from left), Mayor Betty Roppe (second from right) and Councilor Gail Merritt are sworn into office Tuesday evening by City Manager Steve Forrester. Rodriguez is new to the council.
Jan 13, 2017

State of City shows growth in 2016

by Jason Chaney
Railway and airport enjoy strong year; challenges include creation of living wage jobs, affordable housing
HOLLY SCHOLZ - Cub Scouts Pack 28 Assistant Scout Master Bruce Atkins presents Cub Scouts Webelos Trevor Hockett with a Lifesaving Award certificate during their pack meeting Monday evening. The 10-year-old earned the award for performing the Heimlich maneuver on his 10-year-old friend who was choking on a jawbreaker.
Jan 13, 2017

Young cub turned big hero

by Holly Scholz
Powell Butte Cub Scout Trevor Hockett earns the Lifesaving Award for performing the Heimlich maneuver
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL REDHEAD - A local resident is more than happy to give away the snow that has piled up near their home.
Jan 10, 2017

'Snow' end in sight

by Jason Chaney
With three major snowstorms hitting Crook County and another forecast this week, the community is facing its share of challenges
Jan 10, 2017

County mulling its jail gap funding options

by Jason Chaney
Will need to borrow $3 million to help pay for construction costs of the facility

