State of City shows growth in 2016

Railway and airport enjoy strong year; challenges include creation of living wage jobs,...

Young cub turned big hero

Powell Butte Cub Scout Trevor Hockett earns the Lifesaving Award for performing the Heimlich...

Local snow removal takes a lot of planning and resources

City and county both prioritize roads and set snow depth thresholds regarding plowing

Local family displaced after fire destroys motor home

Woman and her adult daughter assisted by Red Cross after Saturday blaze claims their residence

Prineville's Latest News

January 15, 2017

Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car

by Jason Chaney
Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her
January 13, 2017

County must pay for state of emergency services

by Jason Chaney
State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment
January 13, 2017

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees

by Jason Chaney
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers


January 13, 2017

Snow days won't mean more school days - for now

by Holly Scholz
After four days of school closures, administrators are tasked with finding ways to make up the missed school days
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL REDHEAD - A local resident is more than happy to give away the snow that has piled up near their home.
January 10, 2017

'Snow' end in sight

by Jason Chaney
With three major snowstorms hitting Crook County and another forecast this week, the community is facing its share of challenges
January 10, 2017

County mulling its jail gap funding options

by Jason Chaney
Will need to borrow $3 million to help pay for construction costs of the facility
January 10, 2017

Home building expected to increase

by Jason Chaney
City Planning Department has approved more than 200 dwellings for construction
January 10, 2017

Snowpack not out of the ordinary - yet

by Jason Chaney
Data from SNOTEL sites on Jan. 4 show snow levels are similar to last year, but reservoir levels are higher this year
JASON CHANEY - A photo of the building collapse taken on Peters Road at the northeast corner of the plant.
January 08, 2017

Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses

by Jason Chaney
Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily
January 06, 2017

New county court getting feet wet

by Jason Chaney
Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer will focus on appointing third commissioner during first month

JASON CHANEY - Several family members, including children, were riding in the back of this rental truck.
Jan 03, 2017

Driver transporting displaced New Mexico family in rental truck…

by Jason Chaney
Family members, including children, were riding in the back of the truck
Jan 03, 2017

One year of legal pot use yields more overdoses, confusion about…

by Jason Chaney
Local law enforcement officials have faced a learning curve dealing with legal recreational marijuana use
Jan 03, 2017

Fairgrounds sewer project approved

by Jason Chaney
Current system clogs frequently during busy season when multiple events take place
Dec 30, 2016

Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault

by Jason Chaney
Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015
CENTRAL OREGONIAN - The top 10 of 2016
Dec 30, 2016

The top 10 of 2016

by Jason Chaney
The Central Oregonian editorial staff selects the top 10 news stories of 2016
Dec 28, 2016

Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash

by Holly Scholz
The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night
Dec 28, 2016

Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties

by Jason Chaney
A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County
Dec 27, 2016

City council approves purchase of IronHorse property

by Jason Chaney
Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results
JASON CHANEY - Crook County Judge Mike McCabe poses for a photo in front of the courthouse where he has worked for the past 24 years.
Dec 27, 2016

Ready to move on

by Jason Chaney
Crook County Judge Mike McCabe will retire next week after 24 years of service in county government
HOLLY SCHOLZ - Kate Mura Erickson (left) and Donna and Gary Watson wrap gifts that would later go to local residents in need as part of the Holiday Partnership. Local residents and businesses took wish list tags off of Giving Trees and purchased gifts for children, veterans, seniors and disabled citizens.
Dec 27, 2016

Holiday Partnership a big success

by Jason Chaney
Volunteers serve more than 1,700 people and give away about 750 food boxes

