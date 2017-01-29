Prineville's Latest News
January 29, 2017
Prineville man arrested for attempted murder, rape
Two female victims stabbed in face and neck area during incident early Sunday
January 27, 2017
Crook County's state lawmakers gear up for 2017 legislative…
Rep. Mike McLane and Sen. Dennis Linthicum will address budget, transportation and local electrical needs starting Feb. 1
January 27, 2017
Study says Crook County tops state in per capita net wealth
SmartAsset factors average individual income, debt and net wealth to reach its conclusion
January 27, 2017
City OKs roundabout agreement
Approval enables design work to continue and eventual construction in 2018
January 24, 2017
No injuries in attic fire that claims local family home
Account set up to help family of four; cause of fire is still under investigation
January 27, 2017
Kitchen fire causes damage to Prineville apartment
Grease ignited while occupant was deep-frying food, but nobody was injured
January 24, 2017
County to consider new emergency ordinance
Researched similar policies in other counties throughout the state with discussions among local leaders to follow
January 24, 2017
Tax relief available for properties sustaining storm damage
Money paid back to property owners who have significant damage that affects the value of the property
January 24, 2017
County Court opposes veteran service cuts in Gov. Brown's…
Budget calls for $10 million reduction after passage of Measure 96, which commits lottery funds to veteran services
January 24, 2017
Planning ahead for better health
Crook County Health Department updates its strategic plan for next four years
Jan 20, 2017
Prineville seeks more power from BPA
Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives
Jan 20, 2017
Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless
Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need
Jan 17, 2017
Digging out
People in Juniper Acres subdivision struggling to deliver supplies to stranded neighbors
Jan 17, 2017
Digging out
Residents and businesses should remove snow from roofs and dig out heat pumps and fire hydrants
Jan 17, 2017
Flooding possible this week
Warmer weather and several inches of rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday
Jan 17, 2017
Redemption House still looking for a men's shelter location
Director in contact with local agencies and remains hopeful for solution by Feb. 1
Jan 17, 2017
Nonprofit offers new saving match plan
Eligible participants to receive 3 to 1 match for every dollar saved
Jan 15, 2017
Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car
Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her
Jan 13, 2017
County must pay for state of emergency services
State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment
Jan 13, 2017
Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers