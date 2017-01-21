Prineville seeks more power from BPA by Jason Chaney Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives

Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless by Jason Chaney Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need

Flooding possible this week by Holly Scholz Warmer weather and several inches of rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

Redemption House still looking for a men's shelter location by Jason Chaney Director in contact with local agencies and remains hopeful for solution by Feb. 1

Nonprofit offers new saving match plan by Jason Chaney Eligible participants to receive 3 to 1 match for every dollar saved

Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car by Jason Chaney Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her

County must pay for state of emergency services by Jason Chaney State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees by Jason Chaney Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers

Snow days won't mean more school days - for now by Holly Scholz After four days of school closures, administrators are tasked with finding ways to make up the missed school days