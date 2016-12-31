The top 10 of 2016

The Central Oregonian editorial staff selects the top 10 news stories of 2016

Ready to move on

Crook County Judge Mike McCabe will retire next week after 24 years of service in county government

Holiday Partnership a big success

Volunteers serve more than 1,700 people and give away about 750 food boxes

Construction continues on the Pioneer South historic school

Moving Pioneer Alternative High School to the building has been delayed until spring break

Long return home

The four Worthing sisters set aside their careers and schooling in order to spend Christmas with...

Prineville's Latest News

December 30, 2016

Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault

by Jason Chaney
Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015
December 28, 2016

Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash

by Holly Scholz
The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night
December 28, 2016

Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties

by Jason Chaney
A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County


December 27, 2016

City council approves purchase of IronHorse property

by Jason Chaney
Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results
PRINEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT - Thomas Kirkpatrick
December 27, 2016

Missing Prineville man found near Klamath Falls

by Holly Scholz
Thomas Kirkpatrick was involved in a non-injury accident early this morning
December 23, 2016

Dismissed police officer suing city, former chief

by Jason Chaney
Bryan Burton claims he was illegally fired by former chief, Les Stiles; seeks $5 million in damages, demands a jury trial
PHOTO COURTESY OF CROOK COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE - Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
December 23, 2016

Powell Butte home destroyed in fire Thursday morning

by Holly Scholz
Nobody injured in the blaze; the cause is still under investigation
December 23, 2016

Fahlgren lands new regional public safety job

by Jason Chaney
Association of Oregon Counties hires outgoing commissioner to oversee Crook, Jefferson counties
December 23, 2016

Shelter gets extra month to vacate

by Jason Chaney
County court votes to extend Regeneration House lease from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1
December 20, 2016

Cultural Coalition presents 2017 grants

by Holly Scholz
Coalition supports the arts, culture and humanities in Crook County

PHOTO COURTESY OF CCSO - Lester Hyder
Dec 20, 2016

Search for missing man continues

by Holly Scholz
Brother of Prineville resident suffering from dementia was last seen in Crescent area nearly a week ago
Dec 20, 2016

ODOT gives update on Tom McCall Road roundabout

by Jason Chaney
Rough design of traffic control structure revealed at Crook County Court meeting
Dec 20, 2016

City, county and OID to enter intergovernmental agreement for…

by Jason Chaney
Local leaders pursuing construction of 2.5 megawatt plant on Bowman Dam
Dec 16, 2016

Officials seek info after two elk poached

by Central Oregonian
Skinned elk found near Crooked River Highway, and one shot near Grizzly Road
Dec 16, 2016

Sparkling snow and twinkling lights

by Ron Halvorson
Meander through Christmas in the Pines during the Twinkle Light Stroll Saturday evening
PHOTO COURTESY OF GAYNOR FAMILY - Molly Gaynor, 11, won an online contest to sing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and there won many accolades.
Dec 16, 2016

Molly Gaynor belts out anthem at NFR

by Holly Scholz
Powell Butte fifth-grader sings the National Anthem in front of 18,000 National Final Rodeo fans
PHOTO COURTESY OF MICHAEL REDHEAD - Rene Helms wraps gifts that the American Legion Auxiliary Post 29 purchased to benefit local families through the Crook County Holiday Partnership.
Dec 16, 2016

Holiday Partnership needs you

by Holly Scholz
Today is deadline to submit gifts for those needing help this season
Dec 16, 2016

School district can 'breathe' under governor's budget

by Holly Scholz
Three appointed to the school district's budget committee during board meeting
DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE - Lester Hyder
Dec 16, 2016

Brother of Prineville man missing in Deschutes County

by Holly Scholz
Lester Hyder may have age-related dementia, has been missing since Tuesday
Dec 13, 2016

Country concert has checklist to hit

by Jason Chaney
Paulina area residents aren't too excited about planned summer festival

