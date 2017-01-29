Sifting through the ashes

Sifting through the ashes

A family is thankful for the outpouring of support after losing nearly everything in a house fire

Fire destroys local home

Occupant able to escape the early Wednesday morning blaze

Is this winter one of the biggest?

Based on National Weather Service data, Prineville is on pace for one of its snowiest seasons on...

District buys first propane buses

Research shows the new buses are better for the environment and the budget

Prineville's Latest News

PRINEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT - Anthony James Smith
January 29, 2017

Prineville man arrested for attempted murder, rape

by Jason Chaney
Two female victims stabbed in face and neck area during incident early Sunday
January 27, 2017

Crook County's state lawmakers gear up for 2017 legislative…

by Jason Chaney
Rep. Mike McLane and Sen. Dennis Linthicum will address budget, transportation and local electrical needs starting Feb. 1
January 27, 2017

Study says Crook County tops state in per capita net wealth

by Jason Chaney
SmartAsset factors average individual income, debt and net wealth to reach its conclusion


January 27, 2017

City OKs roundabout agreement

by Jason Chaney
Approval enables design work to continue and eventual construction in 2018
PHOTO COURTESY OF CROOK COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE - The Northeast Sixth Street home was a total loss.
January 24, 2017

No injuries in attic fire that claims local family home

by Jason Chaney
Account set up to help family of four; cause of fire is still under investigation
LON AUSTIN - Firefighters extinguish a fire that started in the kitchen.
January 27, 2017

Kitchen fire causes damage to Prineville apartment

by Jason Chaney
Grease ignited while occupant was deep-frying food, but nobody was injured
January 24, 2017

County to consider new emergency ordinance

by Jason Chaney
Researched similar policies in other counties throughout the state with discussions among local leaders to follow
January 24, 2017

Tax relief available for properties sustaining storm damage

by Jason Chaney
Money paid back to property owners who have significant damage that affects the value of the property
January 24, 2017

County Court opposes veteran service cuts in Gov. Brown's…

by Jason Chaney
Budget calls for $10 million reduction after passage of Measure 96, which commits lottery funds to veteran services
January 24, 2017

Planning ahead for better health

by Jason Chaney
Crook County Health Department updates its strategic plan for next four years

Jan 20, 2017

Prineville seeks more power from BPA

by Jason Chaney
Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives
Jan 20, 2017

Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless

by Jason Chaney
Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need
PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTINA CARPENTER - Residents of Juniper Acres have received help from private citizens and businesses to help neighbors remove snow and deliver supplies.
Jan 17, 2017

Digging out

by Jason Chaney
People in Juniper Acres subdivision struggling to deliver supplies to stranded neighbors
HOLLY SCHOLZ - City of Prineville crews work on snow removal in downtown Prineville on Friday.
Jan 17, 2017

by Jason Chaney
Residents and businesses should remove snow from roofs and dig out heat pumps and fire hydrants
Jan 17, 2017

Flooding possible this week

by Holly Scholz
Warmer weather and several inches of rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday
Jan 17, 2017

Redemption House still looking for a men's shelter location

by Jason Chaney
Director in contact with local agencies and remains hopeful for solution by Feb. 1
Jan 17, 2017

Nonprofit offers new saving match plan

by Jason Chaney
Eligible participants to receive 3 to 1 match for every dollar saved
Jan 15, 2017

Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car

by Jason Chaney
Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her
Jan 13, 2017

County must pay for state of emergency services

by Jason Chaney
State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment
Jan 13, 2017

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees

by Jason Chaney
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers

