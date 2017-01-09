Prineville's Latest News
January 08, 2017
Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses
by
Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily
January 06, 2017
New county court getting feet wet
by
Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer will focus on appointing third commissioner during first month
January 03, 2017
Driver transporting displaced New Mexico family in rental truck…
by
Family members, including children, were riding in the back of the truck
January 03, 2017
One year of legal pot use yields more overdoses, confusion about…
by
Local law enforcement officials have faced a learning curve dealing with legal recreational marijuana use
January 03, 2017
Fairgrounds sewer project approved
by
Current system clogs frequently during busy season when multiple events take place
December 30, 2016
Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault
by
Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015
December 28, 2016
Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash
by
The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night
December 28, 2016
Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties
by
A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County
December 27, 2016
City council approves purchase of IronHorse property
by
Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results
December 27, 2016
Ready to move on
by
Crook County Judge Mike McCabe will retire next week after 24 years of service in county government
Dec 27, 2016
Holiday Partnership a big success
by
Volunteers serve more than 1,700 people and give away about 750 food boxes
Dec 27, 2016
Missing Prineville man found near Klamath Falls
by
Thomas Kirkpatrick was involved in a non-injury accident early this morning
Dec 23, 2016
Dismissed police officer suing city, former chief
by
Bryan Burton claims he was illegally fired by former chief, Les Stiles; seeks $5 million in damages, demands a jury trial
Dec 23, 2016
Powell Butte home destroyed in fire Thursday morning
by
Nobody injured in the blaze; the cause is still under investigation
Dec 23, 2016
Fahlgren lands new regional public safety job
by
Association of Oregon Counties hires outgoing commissioner to oversee Crook, Jefferson counties
Dec 23, 2016
Long return home
by
The four Worthing sisters set aside their careers and schooling in order to spend Christmas with their mom in Prineville
Dec 23, 2016
Shelter gets extra month to vacate
by
County court votes to extend Regeneration House lease from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1
Dec 20, 2016
Cultural Coalition presents 2017 grants
by
Coalition supports the arts, culture and humanities in Crook County
Dec 20, 2016
Search for missing man continues
by
Brother of Prineville resident suffering from dementia was last seen in Crescent area nearly a week ago
Dec 20, 2016
ODOT gives update on Tom McCall Road roundabout
by
Rough design of traffic control structure revealed at Crook County Court meeting
Portland, Oregon - Local News