Local snow removal takes a lot of planning and resources

City and county both prioritize roads and set snow depth thresholds regarding plowing

Local family displaced after fire destroys motor home

Woman and her adult daughter assisted by Red Cross after Saturday blaze claims their residence

The top 10 of 2016

The Central Oregonian editorial staff selects the top 10 news stories of 2016

Construction continues on the Pioneer South historic school

Moving Pioneer Alternative High School to the building has been delayed until spring break

JASON CHANEY - A photo of the building collapse taken on Peters Road at the northeast corner of the plant.
January 08, 2017

Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses

by Jason Chaney
Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily
January 06, 2017

New county court getting feet wet

by Jason Chaney
Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer will focus on appointing third commissioner during first month
JASON CHANEY - Several family members, including children, were riding in the back of this rental truck.
January 03, 2017

Driver transporting displaced New Mexico family in rental truck…

by Jason Chaney
Family members, including children, were riding in the back of the truck


January 03, 2017

One year of legal pot use yields more overdoses, confusion about…

by Jason Chaney
Local law enforcement officials have faced a learning curve dealing with legal recreational marijuana use
January 03, 2017

Fairgrounds sewer project approved

by Jason Chaney
Current system clogs frequently during busy season when multiple events take place
December 30, 2016

Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault

by Jason Chaney
Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015
December 28, 2016

Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash

by Holly Scholz
The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night
December 28, 2016

Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties

by Jason Chaney
A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County
December 27, 2016

City council approves purchase of IronHorse property

by Jason Chaney
Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results
JASON CHANEY - Crook County Judge Mike McCabe poses for a photo in front of the courthouse where he has worked for the past 24 years.
December 27, 2016

Ready to move on

by Jason Chaney
Crook County Judge Mike McCabe will retire next week after 24 years of service in county government

Don't miss the local news

HOLLY SCHOLZ - Kate Mura Erickson (left) and Donna and Gary Watson wrap gifts that would later go to local residents in need as part of the Holiday Partnership. Local residents and businesses took wish list tags off of Giving Trees and purchased gifts for children, veterans, seniors and disabled citizens.
Dec 27, 2016

Holiday Partnership a big success

by Jason Chaney
Volunteers serve more than 1,700 people and give away about 750 food boxes
PRINEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT - Thomas Kirkpatrick
Dec 27, 2016

Missing Prineville man found near Klamath Falls

by Holly Scholz
Thomas Kirkpatrick was involved in a non-injury accident early this morning
Dec 23, 2016

Dismissed police officer suing city, former chief

by Jason Chaney
Bryan Burton claims he was illegally fired by former chief, Les Stiles; seeks $5 million in damages, demands a jury trial
PHOTO COURTESY OF CROOK COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE - Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.
Dec 23, 2016

Powell Butte home destroyed in fire Thursday morning

by Holly Scholz
Nobody injured in the blaze; the cause is still under investigation
Dec 23, 2016

Fahlgren lands new regional public safety job

by Jason Chaney
Association of Oregon Counties hires outgoing commissioner to oversee Crook, Jefferson counties
HOLLY SCHOLZ - The girls were happy to come home to snow in Prineville. Pictured back, left to right, Sarah and Heather Worthing. Front, left to right, Brielle Worthing, Kate Soliz and Shelby Worthing.
Dec 23, 2016

Long return home

by Holly Scholz
The four Worthing sisters set aside their careers and schooling in order to spend Christmas with their mom in Prineville
Dec 23, 2016

Shelter gets extra month to vacate

by Jason Chaney
County court votes to extend Regeneration House lease from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1
Dec 20, 2016

Cultural Coalition presents 2017 grants

by Holly Scholz
Coalition supports the arts, culture and humanities in Crook County
PHOTO COURTESY OF CCSO - Lester Hyder
Dec 20, 2016

Search for missing man continues

by Holly Scholz
Brother of Prineville resident suffering from dementia was last seen in Crescent area nearly a week ago
Dec 20, 2016

ODOT gives update on Tom McCall Road roundabout

by Jason Chaney
Rough design of traffic control structure revealed at Crook County Court meeting

