December 30, 2016
Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault
Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015
December 28, 2016
Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash
The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night
December 28, 2016
Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties
A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County
December 27, 2016
City council approves purchase of IronHorse property
Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results
December 27, 2016
Missing Prineville man found near Klamath Falls
Thomas Kirkpatrick was involved in a non-injury accident early this morning
December 23, 2016
Dismissed police officer suing city, former chief
Bryan Burton claims he was illegally fired by former chief, Les Stiles; seeks $5 million in damages, demands a jury trial
December 23, 2016
Powell Butte home destroyed in fire Thursday morning
Nobody injured in the blaze; the cause is still under investigation
December 23, 2016
Fahlgren lands new regional public safety job
Association of Oregon Counties hires outgoing commissioner to oversee Crook, Jefferson counties
December 23, 2016
Shelter gets extra month to vacate
County court votes to extend Regeneration House lease from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1
December 20, 2016
Cultural Coalition presents 2017 grants
Coalition supports the arts, culture and humanities in Crook County
Dec 20, 2016
Search for missing man continues
Brother of Prineville resident suffering from dementia was last seen in Crescent area nearly a week ago
Dec 20, 2016
ODOT gives update on Tom McCall Road roundabout
Rough design of traffic control structure revealed at Crook County Court meeting
Dec 20, 2016
City, county and OID to enter intergovernmental agreement for…
Local leaders pursuing construction of 2.5 megawatt plant on Bowman Dam
Dec 16, 2016
Officials seek info after two elk poached
Skinned elk found near Crooked River Highway, and one shot near Grizzly Road
Dec 16, 2016
Sparkling snow and twinkling lights
Meander through Christmas in the Pines during the Twinkle Light Stroll Saturday evening
Dec 16, 2016
Molly Gaynor belts out anthem at NFR
Powell Butte fifth-grader sings the National Anthem in front of 18,000 National Final Rodeo fans
Dec 16, 2016
Holiday Partnership needs you
Today is deadline to submit gifts for those needing help this season
Dec 16, 2016
School district can 'breathe' under governor's budget
Three appointed to the school district's budget committee during board meeting
Dec 16, 2016
Brother of Prineville man missing in Deschutes County
Lester Hyder may have age-related dementia, has been missing since Tuesday
Dec 13, 2016
Country concert has checklist to hit
Paulina area residents aren't too excited about planned summer festival
