Prineville's Latest News
January 15, 2017
Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car
by
Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her
January 13, 2017
County must pay for state of emergency services
by
State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment
January 13, 2017
Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees
by
Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers
January 13, 2017
Snow days won't mean more school days - for now
by
After four days of school closures, administrators are tasked with finding ways to make up the missed school days
January 10, 2017
'Snow' end in sight
by
With three major snowstorms hitting Crook County and another forecast this week, the community is facing its share of challenges
January 10, 2017
County mulling its jail gap funding options
by
Will need to borrow $3 million to help pay for construction costs of the facility
January 10, 2017
Home building expected to increase
by
City Planning Department has approved more than 200 dwellings for construction
January 10, 2017
Snowpack not out of the ordinary - yet
by
Data from SNOTEL sites on Jan. 4 show snow levels are similar to last year, but reservoir levels are higher this year
January 08, 2017
Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses
by
Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily
January 06, 2017
New county court getting feet wet
by
Judge Seth Crawford and Commissioner Jerry Brummer will focus on appointing third commissioner during first month
Jan 03, 2017
Driver transporting displaced New Mexico family in rental truck…
by
Family members, including children, were riding in the back of the truck
Jan 03, 2017
One year of legal pot use yields more overdoses, confusion about…
by
Local law enforcement officials have faced a learning curve dealing with legal recreational marijuana use
Jan 03, 2017
Fairgrounds sewer project approved
by
Current system clogs frequently during busy season when multiple events take place
Dec 30, 2016
Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault
by
Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015
Dec 30, 2016
The top 10 of 2016
by
The Central Oregonian editorial staff selects the top 10 news stories of 2016
Dec 28, 2016
Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash
by
The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night
Dec 28, 2016
Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties
by
A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County
Dec 27, 2016
City council approves purchase of IronHorse property
by
Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results
Dec 27, 2016
Ready to move on
by
Crook County Judge Mike McCabe will retire next week after 24 years of service in county government
Dec 27, 2016
Holiday Partnership a big success
by
Volunteers serve more than 1,700 people and give away about 750 food boxes
Portland, Oregon - Local News