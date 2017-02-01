UPDATE: Stabbing suspect appears in court by Jason Chaney Anthony James Smith scheduled for arraignment on an indictment Tuesday

CCHS graduation rate highest in Central Oregon by Holly Scholz But challenges remain for Pioneer Alternative High School, COIC, and Rimrock Trails

Snow days added, but not to end of school year by Holly Scholz Will make up missed time by utilizing staff development days

Prineville man facing attempted murder, rape charges by Jason Chaney Anthony James Smith allegedly stabbed two women, was seen trying to rape one of them

Crook County's state lawmakers gear up for 2017 legislative… by Jason Chaney Rep. Mike McLane and Sen. Dennis Linthicum will address budget, transportation and local electrical needs starting Feb. 1

Study says Crook County tops state in per capita net wealth by Jason Chaney SmartAsset factors average individual income, debt and net wealth to reach its conclusion

City OKs roundabout agreement by Jason Chaney Approval enables design work to continue and eventual construction in 2018

No injuries in attic fire that claims local family home by Jason Chaney Account set up to help family of four; cause of fire is still under investigation

Kitchen fire causes damage to Prineville apartment by Jason Chaney Grease ignited while occupant was deep-frying food, but nobody was injured