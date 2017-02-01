Watching Trump become president

Trump supporters Bonnie and Maria Craig went to Washington, D.C., to witness the presidential...

Learning precision and protocol

Band of Brothers members earn flag folding credentials for military funeral services

Sifting through the ashes

A family is thankful for the outpouring of support after losing nearly everything in a house fire

Is this winter one of the biggest?

Based on National Weather Service data, Prineville is on pace for one of its snowiest seasons on...

Prineville's Latest News

PHOTO COURTESY OF PRINEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT - Anthony James Smith
February 07, 2017

UPDATE: Stabbing suspect appears in court

by Jason Chaney
Anthony James Smith scheduled for arraignment on an indictment Tuesday
January 31, 2017

CCHS graduation rate highest in Central Oregon

by Holly Scholz
But challenges remain for Pioneer Alternative High School, COIC, and Rimrock Trails
January 31, 2017

Snow days added, but not to end of school year

by Holly Scholz
Will make up missed time by utilizing staff development days


PRINEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT - Anthony James Smith
January 29, 2017

Prineville man facing attempted murder, rape charges

by Jason Chaney
Anthony James Smith allegedly stabbed two women, was seen trying to rape one of them
January 27, 2017

Crook County's state lawmakers gear up for 2017 legislative…

by Jason Chaney
Rep. Mike McLane and Sen. Dennis Linthicum will address budget, transportation and local electrical needs starting Feb. 1
January 27, 2017

Study says Crook County tops state in per capita net wealth

by Jason Chaney
SmartAsset factors average individual income, debt and net wealth to reach its conclusion
January 27, 2017

City OKs roundabout agreement

by Jason Chaney
Approval enables design work to continue and eventual construction in 2018
PHOTO COURTESY OF CROOK COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE - The Northeast Sixth Street home was a total loss.
January 24, 2017

No injuries in attic fire that claims local family home

by Jason Chaney
Account set up to help family of four; cause of fire is still under investigation
LON AUSTIN - Firefighters extinguish a fire that started in the kitchen.
January 27, 2017

Kitchen fire causes damage to Prineville apartment

by Jason Chaney
Grease ignited while occupant was deep-frying food, but nobody was injured
January 24, 2017

County to consider new emergency ordinance

by Jason Chaney
Researched similar policies in other counties throughout the state with discussions among local leaders to follow

Jan 24, 2017

Tax relief available for properties sustaining storm damage

by Jason Chaney
Money paid back to property owners who have significant damage that affects the value of the property
Jan 24, 2017

County Court opposes veteran service cuts in Gov. Brown's…

by Jason Chaney
Budget calls for $10 million reduction after passage of Measure 96, which commits lottery funds to veteran services
Jan 24, 2017

Planning ahead for better health

by Jason Chaney
Crook County Health Department updates its strategic plan for next four years
Jan 20, 2017

Fire destroys local home

by Holly Scholz
Occupant able to escape the early Wednesday morning blaze
Jan 20, 2017

Prineville seeks more power from BPA

by Jason Chaney
Need for upgrades to local electrical infrastructure prompts Monday meeting between local leaders, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden and BPA representatives
Jan 20, 2017

District buys first propane buses

by Holly Scholz
Research shows the new buses are better for the environment and the budget
Jan 20, 2017

Point in Time Count seeks accurate count of homeless

by Jason Chaney
Data collected helps agencies bring assistance to those in need
PHOTO COURTESY OF KRISTINA CARPENTER - Residents of Juniper Acres have received help from private citizens and businesses to help neighbors remove snow and deliver supplies.
Jan 17, 2017

Digging out

by Jason Chaney
People in Juniper Acres subdivision struggling to deliver supplies to stranded neighbors
HOLLY SCHOLZ - City of Prineville crews work on snow removal in downtown Prineville on Friday.
Jan 17, 2017

Digging out

by Jason Chaney
Residents and businesses should remove snow from roofs and dig out heat pumps and fire hydrants
Jan 17, 2017

Flooding possible this week

by Holly Scholz
Warmer weather and several inches of rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

