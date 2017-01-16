Prineville woman fails to elude police after stealing idling car by Jason Chaney Elizabeth Butler crashes stolen car into a parked vehicle before police arrest her

County must pay for state of emergency services by Jason Chaney State resources not available until Friday; county unable to wait or pay for state personnel, equipment

Facebook security company lays off 85 security employees by Jason Chaney Data center changing security companies; new company expected to rehire most displaced workers

Snow days won't mean more school days - for now by Holly Scholz After four days of school closures, administrators are tasked with finding ways to make up the missed school days

'Snow' end in sight by Jason Chaney With three major snowstorms hitting Crook County and another forecast this week, the community is facing its share of challenges

County mulling its jail gap funding options by Jason Chaney Will need to borrow $3 million to help pay for construction costs of the facility

Home building expected to increase by Jason Chaney City Planning Department has approved more than 200 dwellings for construction

Snowpack not out of the ordinary - yet by Jason Chaney Data from SNOTEL sites on Jan. 4 show snow levels are similar to last year, but reservoir levels are higher this year

Large portion of vacant Woodgrain facility collapses by Jason Chaney Roof has fallen and walls on a large northeast portion of the plant are leaning heavily