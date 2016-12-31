Trollope sentenced to 15 years in prison for assault by Jason Chaney Struck Prineville Police Sgt. Jimmy O'Daniel in the head several times with a hammer during a burglary attempt in 2015

Powell Butte teen the driver in fatal pedestrian crash by Holly Scholz The accident occurred at Highway 126 at Haul Road in Deschutes County Tuesday night

Police chase starting in Prineville covers three counties by Jason Chaney A Prineville man and Salem man flee police, arrested in Jefferson County

City council approves purchase of IronHorse property by Jason Chaney Environmental studies of land near cinnabar mine yield encouraging results

Missing Prineville man found near Klamath Falls by Holly Scholz Thomas Kirkpatrick was involved in a non-injury accident early this morning

Dismissed police officer suing city, former chief by Jason Chaney Bryan Burton claims he was illegally fired by former chief, Les Stiles; seeks $5 million in damages, demands a jury trial

Powell Butte home destroyed in fire Thursday morning by Holly Scholz Nobody injured in the blaze; the cause is still under investigation

Fahlgren lands new regional public safety job by Jason Chaney Association of Oregon Counties hires outgoing commissioner to oversee Crook, Jefferson counties

Shelter gets extra month to vacate by Jason Chaney County court votes to extend Regeneration House lease from Jan. 3 to Feb. 1