State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal by Madras Pioneer The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.

Discount apples at Ira's by Madras Pioneer A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.

Infamous murderer dies in prison by Holly M. Gill John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.

RaeLynn is first baby of New Year by Susan Matheny Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.

Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver by Madras Pioneer Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.

Demolition begins on old courthouse by Madras Pioneer Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.

Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge by Tony Ahern Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.

Waiting list opens for rent help by Madras Pioneer Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up

Dispensaries must now have rec license by Holly M. Gill Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license