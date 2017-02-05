Madras Latest News
February 01, 2017
Vineyard sentenced to 34 months in prison
A judge revoked Garry Vineyard's probation from an earlier criminally negligent homicide charge, and found him guilty of assault.
February 01, 2017
COIC seeks input on transportation plan
Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council invites the public to a strategy session Feb. 2, in the courthouse annex.
February 01, 2017
BLM sets wildlife closures
Seasonal closures protect birds of prey during sensitive nesting periods.
January 25, 2017
Community firming up solar eclipse plans
Jefferson County Tourism Group, Little League and other groups expect thousands to stay at their venues.
January 25, 2017
New councilor wins with write-in campaign
Denise Piza works for 'Let's Talk Diversity Coalition' in Madras, and is involved with several boards.
January 25, 2017
Helicopter training underway at airport
Columbia Helicopters, of Aurora, is conducting training at the Madras airport for the third consecutive year.
January 25, 2017
509-J adds makeup days in June
Snow caused the school district to cancel school on nine days.
January 25, 2017
Ballot error causes headache for county
The incorrect date on a jail operations levy in 2013 will be reviewed by a judge.
January 25, 2017
Eagle Watch coming up
The two-day event, Feb. 25-26, celebrates raptors at Round Butte Overlook Park.
January 25, 2017
Traffic blitz coming
Madras Police Department plans to increase its daytime enforcement patrols.
Jan 18, 2017
City opens sandbag station for locals as rains begin
Flooding from snow, rain is predicted for the area Wednesday and Thursday.
Jan 18, 2017
Walden takes on powerful role
The representative heads up House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees communication, health care, commerce and other areas.
Jan 18, 2017
Slimdown challenge starts with weekend weigh-ins
The Movin' Mountains program for weight loss gets underway on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
Jan 18, 2017
Restaurant owners caution against website
For pizza delivery, local restaurant owners suggest you call them directly,
Jan 18, 2017
JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain
Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.
Jan 18, 2017
CRR fire damages mobile home
A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.
Jan 18, 2017
Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled
The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.
Jan 18, 2017
Homeless count set for Jan. 25
The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.
Jan 11, 2017
Snowfall total nears record
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.
Jan 11, 2017
Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis
Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.