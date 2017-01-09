Infamous murderer dies in prison

Madras Latest News

HOLLY M. GILL - The contractor had bashed holes in the front wall and door area of the old courthouse last week, as demolition began on the old Jefferson County Courthouse. Heavy snowfall called a halt to demolition this week.
January 04, 2017

Demolition begins on old courthouse

by Madras Pioneer
Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.
January 04, 2017

Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge

by Tony Ahern
Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.
January 04, 2017

Waiting list opens for rent help

by Madras Pioneer
Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up


January 04, 2017

Dispensaries must now have rec license

by Holly M. Gill
Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license
January 04, 2017

Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board…

by Madras Pioneer
Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set
January 04, 2017

County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding

by Holly M. Gill
Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County
FILE PHOTO - The Oregon Spotted Frog caused a lot of water use controversy in 2016.
December 28, 2016

Spotted frog top impact story in 2016

by Holly M. Gill
Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion
SUBMITTED PHOTOS - From left, Jeffrey Worley, Grover Cockrum and Peter Davis
December 28, 2016

Local faces child porn charges

by Holly M. Gill
Arrest leads to warrant for Sunriver resident connected with case
HOLLY M. GILL - An average of 18-22 people are working on the new Daimler Proving Grounds and office facility at the Madras Municipal Airport each week. The office and surrounding facilities are expected to be completed in April, and will employ at least 30 people.
December 28, 2016

Daimler anticipates at least 30 new jobs

by Holly M. Gill
Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds at the Madras Municipal Airport is expected to be competed in April.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Austin Hatch, at left, is pictured with his brothers Domanick, center, baby Jaden, and Cameron, right, in an undated family photo.
December 28, 2016

OR Supreme Court ruling affects family

by Conrad Wilson
Hatches, of Madras, lost family member in 2011 pedestrian accident

Don't miss the local news

Dec 28, 2016

Murder charges, plea deals dominate news

by Holly M. Gill
Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.
HOLLY M. GILL - Presiding Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Dan Ahern, center, poses with former Gov. Ted Kulongoski, left, and Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Balmer, right, at the courthouse dedication in September.
Dec 28, 2016

County moves into new courthouse among top stories

by Holly M. Gill
Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.
HOLLY M. GILL - The new emergency room entrance will be located on the north side of St. Charles Madras.
Dec 28, 2016

St. Charles Madras on track for expansion

by Holly M. Gill
The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Garry Vineyard II
Dec 28, 2016

Vineyard arrested for assault

by Holly M. Gill
Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.
Dec 28, 2016

Crash kills Bend pedestrian

by Madras Pioneer
Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation
Dec 28, 2016

Three die in Hyw. 26 multi-car wreck

by Madras Pioneer
Speed being investigated as a cause in accident that pushed a car into the path of another vehicle
Dec 28, 2016

Fire destroys Metolius house

by Madras Pioneer
Home loss estimated at $100,000, occupants not at home at the time
PHOTO COURTESY OF KTVZ - A Honda Ridgeline pickup, which struck two other vehicles, remains at the side of U.S. Highway 97 on Monday evening, after the fatal crash.
Dec 21, 2016

Two die in three-car accident on U.S. Highway 97

by Madras Pioneer
Oregon State Police are investigating a three-car accident Dec. 19, that resulted in the death of two and injury to several others.
HOLLY M. GILL - A Cascades East Transit bus sits in the parking lot near the Department of Motor Vehicles office on E Street on Monday. CET is expanding its service to Madras, Warm Springs, Culver and Metolius.
Dec 21, 2016

Local Cascades East Transit bus service expanding

by Holly M. Gill
Warm Springs stops have already been added; Metolius and Culver stops will be added in February.
HOLLY M. GILL - Polar bears fit right into the snowy background for a festive Christmas lights display at a house on 16th Street.
Dec 21, 2016

Snowfall causes school, business closures, delays

by Holly M. Gill
Last week's snowstorm covered the area with more than a foot of snow.

