December 28, 2016
Murder charges, plea deals dominate news
by
Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.
December 28, 2016
County moves into new courthouse among top stories
by
Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.
December 28, 2016
St. Charles Madras on track for expansion
by
The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
December 28, 2016
Vineyard arrested for assault
by
Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.
December 28, 2016
Crash kills Bend pedestrian
by
Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation
December 28, 2016
Three die in Hyw. 26 multi-car wreck
by
Speed being investigated as a cause in accident that pushed a car into the path of another vehicle
December 28, 2016
Fire destroys Metolius house
by
Home loss estimated at $100,000, occupants not at home at the time
December 21, 2016
Two die in three-car accident on U.S. Highway 97
by
Oregon State Police are investigating a three-car accident Dec. 19, that resulted in the death of two and injury to several others.
December 21, 2016
Local Cascades East Transit bus service expanding
by
Warm Springs stops have already been added; Metolius and Culver stops will be added in February.
December 21, 2016
Snowfall causes school, business closures, delays
by
Last week's snowstorm covered the area with more than a foot of snow.
Dec 21, 2016
Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue refinances bonds
by
The CRR fire department has refinanced bonds used to build a fire hall.
Dec 21, 2016
OSP seeks information on poaching
by
A reward has been offered for a tip leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who shot a bull elk.
Dec 14, 2016
ODOT considers closing Gem Lane at RR crossing
by
Culver area residents turned out en masse to provide input on options for the Culver Highway/Gem Lane railroad crossing.
Dec 14, 2016
Traffic blitz through holidays
by
Sheriff's office provides extra funds to help cite drunk drivers, those talking on cell phones
Dec 14, 2016
CRR house fire confined to bedroom
by
A space heater in a bedroom of a home at Crooked River Ranch caused a fire that burned the bedroom and caused $30,000-$40,000 damage.
Dec 14, 2016
Fire destroys CRR garage
by
A Crooked River Ranch homeowner spots garage fire, calls 911, and moves vehicles away to prevent further damage.
Dec 14, 2016
Planning director takes helm at county
by
Jefferson Spencer was hired in August to oversee planning for Jefferson County.
Dec 14, 2016
Madras man sentenced in federal court
by
Unlawful possession of a firearm nets a Madras man 57 months in prison.
Dec 14, 2016
School board ponders aligning positions with zones
by
School District 509-J is considering changing the way board members are elected.
Dec 14, 2016
CEC issues dividend checks
by
Central Electric Cooperative is looking for members who purchased power in 1992 and 1993.
