January 18, 2017
JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain
Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.
January 18, 2017
CRR fire damages mobile home
A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.
January 18, 2017
Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled
The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.
January 18, 2017
Homeless count set for Jan. 25
The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.
January 11, 2017
Snowfall total nears record
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.
January 11, 2017
Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis
Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.
January 11, 2017
School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent…
District makes last-minute decision to hold a meeting in Warm Springs on Jan. 6
January 11, 2017
State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal
The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.
January 13, 2017
Discount apples at Ira's
A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.
January 04, 2017
Infamous murderer dies in prison
John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.
Jan 04, 2017
Retired teachers retrace honeymoon
Scrantons travel to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, where they honeymooned in 1982.
Jan 04, 2017
RaeLynn is first baby of New Year
Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.
Jan 04, 2017
Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver
Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.
Jan 04, 2017
Demolition begins on old courthouse
Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.
Jan 04, 2017
Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge
Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.
Jan 04, 2017
Waiting list opens for rent help
Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up
Jan 04, 2017
Dispensaries must now have rec license
Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license
Jan 04, 2017
Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board…
Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set
Jan 04, 2017
County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding
Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County
Dec 28, 2016
Spotted frog top impact story in 2016
Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion
