Pair face charges of kidnapping, assault

A Crooked River Ranch couple was taken from their room in a residence, assaulted, and eventually...

Lab results show 536 sockeye returned to hyro project

Genetic tests confirm that sockeye salmon were native to the Deschutes basin.

Oregon Farm Bureau honors second-generation farmer

In 2013, Kevin Richards returned to the family farm and Madras, where he has been making a...

State releases graduation rates

Madras High School's rate increases, while Culver High School's rate declines, but remains near...

Madras Latest News

SUBMITTED PHOTO - Garry Lee Vineyard II
February 01, 2017

Vineyard sentenced to 34 months in prison

by Holly M. Gill
A judge revoked Garry Vineyard's probation from an earlier criminally negligent homicide charge, and found him guilty of assault.
February 01, 2017

COIC seeks input on transportation plan

by Madras Pioneer
Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council invites the public to a strategy session Feb. 2, in the courthouse annex.
February 01, 2017

BLM sets wildlife closures

by Madras Pioneer
Seasonal closures protect birds of prey during sensitive nesting periods.


HOLLY M. GILL - At far right, J.R. Brooks, of the Jefferson County Tourism Group, along with Sandy Forman and Kelly Simmelink, facing the audience, describe their plans for the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse.
January 25, 2017

Community firming up solar eclipse plans

by Holly M. Gill
Jefferson County Tourism Group, Little League and other groups expect thousands to stay at their venues.
HOLLY M. GILL - Denise Piza, the newest member of the Madras City Council, is surrounded by her five children, from left, Kalev, 12, Emily, 8, Evalyn, 11 months, Eric, 8, and Yael, 10 (in back).
January 25, 2017

New councilor wins with write-in campaign

by Holly M. Gill
Denise Piza works for 'Let's Talk Diversity Coalition' in Madras, and is involved with several boards.
HOLLY M. GILL - On Monday, a Columbia Helicopters Chinook helicopter lands at the Madras Municipal Airport, where the company has been conducting training since Jan. 15. This is the third year that the company has brought a crew to Madras for training.
January 25, 2017

Helicopter training underway at airport

by Holly M. Gill
Columbia Helicopters, of Aurora, is conducting training at the Madras airport for the third consecutive year.
HOLLY M. GILL - Snow is piled up in front of Madras High School early this month. School District 509-J has canceled school on nine days, and will need to extend the school year to make up four of those. School was in session on the day of this photo.
January 25, 2017

509-J adds makeup days in June

by Susan Matheny
Snow caused the school district to cancel school on nine days.
January 25, 2017

Ballot error causes headache for county

by Holly M. Gill
The incorrect date on a jail operations levy in 2013 will be reviewed by a judge.
HOLLY M. GILL - Jerry Niehuser, of the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver, zooms in on an eagle at last year's Eagle Watch. This year's event will be held from Feb. 25-26.
January 25, 2017

Eagle Watch coming up

by Madras Pioneer
The two-day event, Feb. 25-26, celebrates raptors at Round Butte Overlook Park.
January 25, 2017

Traffic blitz coming

by Madras Pioneer
Madras Police Department plans to increase its daytime enforcement patrols.

Don't miss the local news

HOLLY M. GILL - At left, Han Huang, Kim Lee, and children fill sandbags, along with Erika Montano, in pink, and Joe and Ron McDonald, at right. Local residents have been offered a free sandbag-filling station just north of the Inn at Cross Keys Station.
Jan 18, 2017

City opens sandbag station for locals as rains begin

by Holly M. Gill
Flooding from snow, rain is predicted for the area Wednesday and Thursday.
HOLLY M. GILL - U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, who was recently named chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, spoke to about 20 local business and government leaders on Monday.
Jan 18, 2017

Walden takes on powerful role

by Holly M. Gill
The representative heads up House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees communication, health care, commerce and other areas.
SUBMITTED LOGO - Get ready for the annual Movin' Mountains Slimdown Challenge, which starts Friday and Saturday, with weigh-ins at the Jefferson County Health Department.
Jan 18, 2017

Slimdown challenge starts with weekend weigh-ins

by Gill, Holly M.
The Movin' Mountains program for weight loss gets underway on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
HOLLY M. GILL - Debbie Burke, who owns Geno's Italian Grill with her husband, Geno, recently learned that a website was taking orders for their business and tacking on an extra fee. The site also had a menu that was at least four years old.
Jan 18, 2017

Restaurant owners caution against website

by Holly M. Gill
For pizza delivery, local restaurant owners suggest you call them directly,
MARK CARMAN - A building at Eighth and Washington in Metolius, believed to be an old potato shed, collapsed last week. The building was unoccupied, and the owner was unknown.
Jan 18, 2017

JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain

by Madras Pioneer
Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Friday, which caused an estimated $20,000 damage to the building and contents.
Jan 18, 2017

CRR fire damages mobile home

by Madras Pioneer
A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.
Jan 18, 2017

Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled

by Tony Ahern
The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.
Jan 18, 2017

Homeless count set for Jan. 25

by Madras Pioneer
The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.
HOLLY M. GILL - A 509-J school bus got stuck in the snow early Tuesday morning as it turned onto E Street, in front of the Madras City Hall. It was the second bus incident involving weather conditions in less than a week.
Jan 11, 2017

Snowfall total nears record

by Holly M. Gill
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.
HOLLY M. GILL - Lacey LaDawn, right, with her fiancé Chris Pepper, and their 16-month-old son, Emmerick, prepare for her departure for Chicago to begin experimental treatment for multiple sclerosis. LaDawn flew out on Monday with her father, Stan Miller.
Jan 11, 2017

Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis

by Holly M. Gill
Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.

