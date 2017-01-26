Ballot error causes headache for county by Holly M. Gill The incorrect date on a jail operations levy in 2013 will be reviewed by a judge.

Eagle Watch coming up by Madras Pioneer The two-day event, Feb. 25-26, celebrates raptors at Round Butte Overlook Park.

Traffic blitz coming by Madras Pioneer Madras Police Department plans to increase its daytime enforcement patrols.

City opens sandbag station for locals as rains begin by Holly M. Gill Flooding from snow, rain is predicted for the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Walden takes on powerful role by Holly M. Gill The representative heads up House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees communication, health care, commerce and other areas.

Slimdown challenge starts with weekend weigh-ins by Gill, Holly M. The Movin' Mountains program for weight loss gets underway on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

Restaurant owners caution against website by Holly M. Gill For pizza delivery, local restaurant owners suggest you call them directly,

JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain by Madras Pioneer Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.

CRR fire damages mobile home by Madras Pioneer A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.