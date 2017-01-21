City opens sandbag station for locals as rains begin

Flooding from snow, rain is predicted for the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Walden takes on powerful role

The representative heads up House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees communication,...

Slimdown challenge starts with weekend weigh-ins

The Movin' Mountains program for weight loss gets underway on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.

Restaurant owners caution against website

For pizza delivery, local restaurant owners suggest you call them directly,

Madras Latest News

MARK CARMAN - A building at Eighth and Washington in Metolius, believed to be an old potato shed, collapsed last week. The building was unoccupied, and the owner was unknown.
January 18, 2017

JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain

by Madras Pioneer
Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Friday, which caused an estimated $20,000 damage to the building and contents.
January 18, 2017

CRR fire damages mobile home

by Madras Pioneer
A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.
January 18, 2017

Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled

by Tony Ahern
The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.


January 18, 2017

Homeless count set for Jan. 25

by Madras Pioneer
The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.
HOLLY M. GILL - A 509-J school bus got stuck in the snow early Tuesday morning as it turned onto E Street, in front of the Madras City Hall. It was the second bus incident involving weather conditions in less than a week.
January 11, 2017

Snowfall total nears record

by Holly M. Gill
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.
HOLLY M. GILL - Lacey LaDawn, right, with her fiancé Chris Pepper, and their 16-month-old son, Emmerick, prepare for her departure for Chicago to begin experimental treatment for multiple sclerosis. LaDawn flew out on Monday with her father, Stan Miller.
January 11, 2017

Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis

by Holly M. Gill
Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.
SUSAN MATHENY - The School District 509-J returned to Warm Springs on Jan. 6 for input on the superintendent search. Above, the board last met in Warm Springs Nov. 28. From left to right are Stan Sullivan, Courtney Snead, Chairman Tom Norton, and Superintendent Rick Molitor, who announced his resignation Nov. 14.
January 11, 2017

School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent…

by Susan Matheny
District makes last-minute decision to hold a meeting in Warm Springs on Jan. 6
January 11, 2017

State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal

by Madras Pioneer
The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.
January 13, 2017

Discount apples at Ira's

by Madras Pioneer
A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.
HOLLY M. GILL - A newspaper article in the Dec. 28, 1978, issue of the Pioneer outlines the search efforts for Kaye Turner.
January 04, 2017

Infamous murderer dies in prison

by Holly M. Gill
John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.

Don't miss the local news

SUBMITTED PHOTO - Pam and Chris Scranton, of Madras, center, return to Artic Village on the Venetie Indian Reservation, where they taught for eight years, and reunite with friends.
Jan 04, 2017

Retired teachers retrace honeymoon

by Chris Scranton
Scrantons travel to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, where they honeymooned in 1982.
SUSAN MATHENY/MADRAS PIONEER - Newborn RaeLynn Henderson sleeps through her photograph with parents Johnny Henderson and Bailey Roberts, and sisterMariah, 1, at St. Charles Madras.
Jan 04, 2017

RaeLynn is first baby of New Year

by Susan Matheny
Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - A tactical vehicle intervention maneuver by an Oregon State Police officer brought a three-county pursuit to an end near Culver on Dec. 28.
Jan 04, 2017

Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver

by Madras Pioneer
Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.
HOLLY M. GILL - The contractor had bashed holes in the front wall and door area of the old courthouse last week, as demolition began on the old Jefferson County Courthouse. Heavy snowfall called a halt to demolition this week.
Jan 04, 2017

Demolition begins on old courthouse

by Madras Pioneer
Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.
Jan 04, 2017

Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge

by Tony Ahern
Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.
Jan 04, 2017

Waiting list opens for rent help

by Madras Pioneer
Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up
Jan 04, 2017

Dispensaries must now have rec license

by Holly M. Gill
Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license
Jan 04, 2017

Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board…

by Madras Pioneer
Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set
Jan 04, 2017

County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding

by Holly M. Gill
Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County
FILE PHOTO - The Oregon Spotted Frog caused a lot of water use controversy in 2016.
Dec 28, 2016

Spotted frog top impact story in 2016

by Holly M. Gill
Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion

