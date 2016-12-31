Spotted frog top impact story in 2016

Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles...

Local faces child porn charges

Arrest leads to warrant for Sunriver resident connected with case

Daimler anticipates at least 30 new jobs

Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds at the Madras Municipal Airport is expected to be...

OR Supreme Court ruling affects family

Hatches, of Madras, lost family member in 2011 pedestrian accident

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

December 28, 2016

Murder charges, plea deals dominate news

by Holly M. Gill
Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.
HOLLY M. GILL - Presiding Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Dan Ahern, center, poses with former Gov. Ted Kulongoski, left, and Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Balmer, right, at the courthouse dedication in September.
December 28, 2016

County moves into new courthouse among top stories

by Holly M. Gill
Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.
HOLLY M. GILL - The new emergency room entrance will be located on the north side of St. Charles Madras.
December 28, 2016

St. Charles Madras on track for expansion

by Holly M. Gill
The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.


SUBMITTED PHOTO - Garry Vineyard II
December 28, 2016

Vineyard arrested for assault

by Holly M. Gill
Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.
December 28, 2016

Crash kills Bend pedestrian

by Madras Pioneer
Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation
December 28, 2016

Three die in Hyw. 26 multi-car wreck

by Madras Pioneer
Speed being investigated as a cause in accident that pushed a car into the path of another vehicle
December 28, 2016

Fire destroys Metolius house

by Madras Pioneer
Home loss estimated at $100,000, occupants not at home at the time
PHOTO COURTESY OF KTVZ - A Honda Ridgeline pickup, which struck two other vehicles, remains at the side of U.S. Highway 97 on Monday evening, after the fatal crash.
December 21, 2016

Two die in three-car accident on U.S. Highway 97

by Madras Pioneer
Oregon State Police are investigating a three-car accident Dec. 19, that resulted in the death of two and injury to several others.
HOLLY M. GILL - A Cascades East Transit bus sits in the parking lot near the Department of Motor Vehicles office on E Street on Monday. CET is expanding its service to Madras, Warm Springs, Culver and Metolius.
December 21, 2016

Local Cascades East Transit bus service expanding

by Holly M. Gill
Warm Springs stops have already been added; Metolius and Culver stops will be added in February.
HOLLY M. GILL - Polar bears fit right into the snowy background for a festive Christmas lights display at a house on 16th Street.
December 21, 2016

Snowfall causes school, business closures, delays

by Holly M. Gill
Last week's snowstorm covered the area with more than a foot of snow.

SUBMITTED PHOTO - Fire and rescue vehicles are lined up in front of the Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue fire station, which was constructed with bonds issued in 2007. The district's board has successfully refinanced those bonds.
Dec 21, 2016

Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue refinances bonds

by Madras Pioneer
The CRR fire department has refinanced bonds used to build a fire hall.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - A bull elk was shot and killed illegally on Grizzly Road, between County Road 782 and Ramms Road on Dec. 9. Police are seeking information that will lead to the arrest and conviction of the poacher.
Dec 21, 2016

OSP seeks information on poaching

by Madras Pioneer
A reward has been offered for a tip leading to the arrest and conviction of someone who shot a bull elk.
HOLLY M. GILL - Emergency and Life Flight Network personnel transport a patient to a waiting helicopter following an accident at the Gem Lane railroad crossing in July. The Oregon Department of Transportation and Jefferson County are considering options regarding the Gem Lane crossing, which could include closure.
Dec 14, 2016

ODOT considers closing Gem Lane at RR crossing

by Holly M. Gill
Culver area residents turned out en masse to provide input on options for the Culver Highway/Gem Lane railroad crossing.
Dec 14, 2016

Traffic blitz through holidays

by Madras Pioneer
Sheriff's office provides extra funds to help cite drunk drivers, those talking on cell phones
SUBMITTED PHOTO - A space heater located too close to a bed caused a house fire at Crooked River Ranch on Dec. 6. The fire, which started in the afternoon, was confined to the bedroom, but caused smoke damage throughout the house.
Dec 14, 2016

CRR house fire confined to bedroom

by Madras Pioneer
A space heater in a bedroom of a home at Crooked River Ranch caused a fire that burned the bedroom and caused $30,000-$40,000 damage.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The cause of a fire that destroyed a garage at Crooked River Ranch has not yet been determined. Damage to the building and its contents was estimated at $100,000.
Dec 14, 2016

Fire destroys CRR garage

by Madras Pioneer
A Crooked River Ranch homeowner spots garage fire, calls 911, and moves vehicles away to prevent further damage.
HOLLY M. GILL - Jefferson County Planning Director Jefferson Spencer has been on the job since Aug. 1. Spencer, who moved to the county from the Valley, is the county's first full-time planner since 2012.
Dec 14, 2016

Planning director takes helm at county

by Holly M. Gill
Jefferson Spencer was hired in August to oversee planning for Jefferson County.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Troy Joseph Minson Jr.
Dec 14, 2016

Madras man sentenced in federal court

by Madras Pioneer
Unlawful possession of a firearm nets a Madras man 57 months in prison.
Dec 14, 2016

School board ponders aligning positions with zones

by Susan Matheny
School District 509-J is considering changing the way board members are elected.
Dec 14, 2016

CEC issues dividend checks

by Madras Pioneer
Central Electric Cooperative is looking for members who purchased power in 1992 and 1993.

