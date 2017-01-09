Demolition begins on old courthouse by Madras Pioneer Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.

Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge by Tony Ahern Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.

Waiting list opens for rent help by Madras Pioneer Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up

Dispensaries must now have rec license by Holly M. Gill Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license

Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board… by Madras Pioneer Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set

County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding by Holly M. Gill Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County

Spotted frog top impact story in 2016 by Holly M. Gill Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion

Local faces child porn charges by Holly M. Gill Arrest leads to warrant for Sunriver resident connected with case

Daimler anticipates at least 30 new jobs by Holly M. Gill Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds at the Madras Municipal Airport is expected to be competed in April.