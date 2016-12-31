Murder charges, plea deals dominate news by Holly M. Gill Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.

County moves into new courthouse among top stories by Holly M. Gill Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.

St. Charles Madras on track for expansion by Holly M. Gill The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

Vineyard arrested for assault by Holly M. Gill Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.

Crash kills Bend pedestrian by Madras Pioneer Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation

Three die in Hyw. 26 multi-car wreck by Madras Pioneer Speed being investigated as a cause in accident that pushed a car into the path of another vehicle

Fire destroys Metolius house by Madras Pioneer Home loss estimated at $100,000, occupants not at home at the time

Two die in three-car accident on U.S. Highway 97 by Madras Pioneer Oregon State Police are investigating a three-car accident Dec. 19, that resulted in the death of two and injury to several others.

Local Cascades East Transit bus service expanding by Holly M. Gill Warm Springs stops have already been added; Metolius and Culver stops will be added in February.