January 04, 2017
Demolition begins on old courthouse
Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.
January 04, 2017
Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge
Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.
January 04, 2017
Waiting list opens for rent help
Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up
January 04, 2017
Dispensaries must now have rec license
Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license
January 04, 2017
Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board…
Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set
January 04, 2017
County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding
Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County
December 28, 2016
Spotted frog top impact story in 2016
Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion
December 28, 2016
Local faces child porn charges
Arrest leads to warrant for Sunriver resident connected with case
December 28, 2016
Daimler anticipates at least 30 new jobs
Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds at the Madras Municipal Airport is expected to be competed in April.
December 28, 2016
OR Supreme Court ruling affects family
Hatches, of Madras, lost family member in 2011 pedestrian accident
Dec 28, 2016
Murder charges, plea deals dominate news
Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.
Dec 28, 2016
County moves into new courthouse among top stories
Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.
Dec 28, 2016
St. Charles Madras on track for expansion
The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
Dec 28, 2016
Vineyard arrested for assault
Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.
Dec 28, 2016
Crash kills Bend pedestrian
Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation
Dec 28, 2016
Three die in Hyw. 26 multi-car wreck
Speed being investigated as a cause in accident that pushed a car into the path of another vehicle
Dec 28, 2016
Fire destroys Metolius house
Home loss estimated at $100,000, occupants not at home at the time
Dec 21, 2016
Two die in three-car accident on U.S. Highway 97
Oregon State Police are investigating a three-car accident Dec. 19, that resulted in the death of two and injury to several others.
Dec 21, 2016
Local Cascades East Transit bus service expanding
Warm Springs stops have already been added; Metolius and Culver stops will be added in February.
Dec 21, 2016
Snowfall causes school, business closures, delays
Last week's snowstorm covered the area with more than a foot of snow.