Vineyard sentenced to 34 months in prison by Holly M. Gill A judge revoked Garry Vineyard's probation from an earlier criminally negligent homicide charge, and found him guilty of assault.

COIC seeks input on transportation plan by Madras Pioneer Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council invites the public to a strategy session Feb. 2, in the courthouse annex.

BLM sets wildlife closures by Madras Pioneer Seasonal closures protect birds of prey during sensitive nesting periods.

Community firming up solar eclipse plans by Holly M. Gill Jefferson County Tourism Group, Little League and other groups expect thousands to stay at their venues.

New councilor wins with write-in campaign by Holly M. Gill Denise Piza works for 'Let's Talk Diversity Coalition' in Madras, and is involved with several boards.

Helicopter training underway at airport by Holly M. Gill Columbia Helicopters, of Aurora, is conducting training at the Madras airport for the third consecutive year.

509-J adds makeup days in June by Susan Matheny Snow caused the school district to cancel school on nine days.

Ballot error causes headache for county by Holly M. Gill The incorrect date on a jail operations levy in 2013 will be reviewed by a judge.

Eagle Watch coming up by Madras Pioneer The two-day event, Feb. 25-26, celebrates raptors at Round Butte Overlook Park.