Madras Latest News
January 25, 2017
Ballot error causes headache for county
The incorrect date on a jail operations levy in 2013 will be reviewed by a judge.
January 25, 2017
Eagle Watch coming up
The two-day event, Feb. 25-26, celebrates raptors at Round Butte Overlook Park.
January 25, 2017
Traffic blitz coming
Madras Police Department plans to increase its daytime enforcement patrols.
January 18, 2017
City opens sandbag station for locals as rains begin
Flooding from snow, rain is predicted for the area Wednesday and Thursday.
January 18, 2017
Walden takes on powerful role
The representative heads up House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees communication, health care, commerce and other areas.
January 18, 2017
Slimdown challenge starts with weekend weigh-ins
The Movin' Mountains program for weight loss gets underway on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
January 18, 2017
Restaurant owners caution against website
For pizza delivery, local restaurant owners suggest you call them directly,
January 18, 2017
JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain
Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.
January 18, 2017
CRR fire damages mobile home
A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.
January 18, 2017
Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled
The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.
Jan 18, 2017
Homeless count set for Jan. 25
The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.
Jan 11, 2017
Snowfall total nears record
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.
Jan 11, 2017
Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis
Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.
Jan 11, 2017
School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent…
District makes last-minute decision to hold a meeting in Warm Springs on Jan. 6
Jan 11, 2017
State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal
The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.
Jan 13, 2017
Discount apples at Ira's
A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.
Jan 04, 2017
Infamous murderer dies in prison
John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.
Jan 04, 2017
Retired teachers retrace honeymoon
Scrantons travel to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, where they honeymooned in 1982.
Jan 04, 2017
RaeLynn is first baby of New Year
Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.
Jan 04, 2017
Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver
Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.