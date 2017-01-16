Snowfall total nears record

Snowfall total nears record

From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.

Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis

Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis

Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.

School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent search

School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent search

District makes last-minute decision to hold a meeting in Warm Springs on Jan. 6

Retired teachers retrace honeymoon

Retired teachers retrace honeymoon

Scrantons travel to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, where they honeymooned in 1982.

Previous Next

Your Opinion

What is your take on the Russian hacking scandal?

It's very scary, disappointing and is big issue
vote
Not real surprising; should be wakeup call though
vote
Think it's a bit overblown; stuff like that happens now
vote
All for it if it helped elect Trump
vote

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

News

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Opinion

Features

Sports

Recent Comments


Madras Latest News

January 11, 2017

State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal

by Madras Pioneer
The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.
January 13, 2017

Discount apples at Ira's

by Madras Pioneer
A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.
HOLLY M. GILL - A newspaper article in the Dec. 28, 1978, issue of the Pioneer outlines the search efforts for Kaye Turner.
January 04, 2017

Infamous murderer dies in prison

by Holly M. Gill
John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.


SUSAN MATHENY/MADRAS PIONEER - Newborn RaeLynn Henderson sleeps through her photograph with parents Johnny Henderson and Bailey Roberts, and sisterMariah, 1, at St. Charles Madras.
January 04, 2017

RaeLynn is first baby of New Year

by Susan Matheny
Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - A tactical vehicle intervention maneuver by an Oregon State Police officer brought a three-county pursuit to an end near Culver on Dec. 28.
January 04, 2017

Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver

by Madras Pioneer
Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.
HOLLY M. GILL - The contractor had bashed holes in the front wall and door area of the old courthouse last week, as demolition began on the old Jefferson County Courthouse. Heavy snowfall called a halt to demolition this week.
January 04, 2017

Demolition begins on old courthouse

by Madras Pioneer
Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.
January 04, 2017

Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge

by Tony Ahern
Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.
January 04, 2017

Waiting list opens for rent help

by Madras Pioneer
Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up
January 04, 2017

Dispensaries must now have rec license

by Holly M. Gill
Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license
January 04, 2017

Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board…

by Madras Pioneer
Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set

Don't miss the local news

Jan 04, 2017

County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding

by Holly M. Gill
Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County
FILE PHOTO - The Oregon Spotted Frog caused a lot of water use controversy in 2016.
Dec 28, 2016

Spotted frog top impact story in 2016

by Holly M. Gill
Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion
SUBMITTED PHOTOS - From left, Jeffrey Worley, Grover Cockrum and Peter Davis
Dec 28, 2016

Local faces child porn charges

by Holly M. Gill
Arrest leads to warrant for Sunriver resident connected with case
HOLLY M. GILL - An average of 18-22 people are working on the new Daimler Proving Grounds and office facility at the Madras Municipal Airport each week. The office and surrounding facilities are expected to be completed in April, and will employ at least 30 people.
Dec 28, 2016

Daimler anticipates at least 30 new jobs

by Holly M. Gill
Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds at the Madras Municipal Airport is expected to be competed in April.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Austin Hatch, at left, is pictured with his brothers Domanick, center, baby Jaden, and Cameron, right, in an undated family photo.
Dec 28, 2016

OR Supreme Court ruling affects family

by Conrad Wilson
Hatches, of Madras, lost family member in 2011 pedestrian accident
Dec 28, 2016

Murder charges, plea deals dominate news

by Holly M. Gill
Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.
HOLLY M. GILL - Presiding Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Dan Ahern, center, poses with former Gov. Ted Kulongoski, left, and Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Balmer, right, at the courthouse dedication in September.
Dec 28, 2016

County moves into new courthouse among top stories

by Holly M. Gill
Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.
HOLLY M. GILL - The new emergency room entrance will be located on the north side of St. Charles Madras.
Dec 28, 2016

St. Charles Madras on track for expansion

by Holly M. Gill
The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Garry Vineyard II
Dec 28, 2016

Vineyard arrested for assault

by Holly M. Gill
Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.
Dec 28, 2016

Crash kills Bend pedestrian

by Madras Pioneer
Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation

Portland, Oregon - Local News

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

  

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.