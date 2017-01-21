JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain by Madras Pioneer Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.

CRR fire damages mobile home by Madras Pioneer A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.

Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled by Tony Ahern The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.

Homeless count set for Jan. 25 by Madras Pioneer The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.

Snowfall total nears record by Holly M. Gill From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.

Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis by Holly M. Gill Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.

School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent… by Susan Matheny District makes last-minute decision to hold a meeting in Warm Springs on Jan. 6

State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal by Madras Pioneer The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.

Discount apples at Ira's by Madras Pioneer A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.