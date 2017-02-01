Community firming up solar eclipse plans

Community firming up solar eclipse plans

Jefferson County Tourism Group, Little League and other groups expect thousands to stay at their...

New councilor wins with write-in campaign

New councilor wins with write-in campaign

Denise Piza works for 'Let's Talk Diversity Coalition' in Madras, and is involved with several...

Helicopter training underway at airport

Helicopter training underway at airport

Columbia Helicopters, of Aurora, is conducting training at the Madras airport for the third...

509-J adds makeup days in June

509-J adds makeup days in June

Snow caused the school district to cancel school on nine days.

Previous Next

Your Opinion

What is your favorite part of Super Bowl Sunday?

The game, duh
vote
The commercials
vote
The party. Getting together with friends and family
vote
The fact that football season's final over
vote

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

News

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

Opinion

Features

Sports

Recent Comments


Madras Latest News

January 25, 2017

Ballot error causes headache for county

by Holly M. Gill
The incorrect date on a jail operations levy in 2013 will be reviewed by a judge.
HOLLY M. GILL - Jerry Niehuser, of the Oregon Observatory at Sunriver, zooms in on an eagle at last year's Eagle Watch. This year's event will be held from Feb. 25-26.
January 25, 2017

Eagle Watch coming up

by Madras Pioneer
The two-day event, Feb. 25-26, celebrates raptors at Round Butte Overlook Park.
January 25, 2017

Traffic blitz coming

by Madras Pioneer
Madras Police Department plans to increase its daytime enforcement patrols.


HOLLY M. GILL - At left, Han Huang, Kim Lee, and children fill sandbags, along with Erika Montano, in pink, and Joe and Ron McDonald, at right. Local residents have been offered a free sandbag-filling station just north of the Inn at Cross Keys Station.
January 18, 2017

City opens sandbag station for locals as rains begin

by Holly M. Gill
Flooding from snow, rain is predicted for the area Wednesday and Thursday.
HOLLY M. GILL - U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, who was recently named chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee, spoke to about 20 local business and government leaders on Monday.
January 18, 2017

Walden takes on powerful role

by Holly M. Gill
The representative heads up House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees communication, health care, commerce and other areas.
SUBMITTED LOGO - Get ready for the annual Movin' Mountains Slimdown Challenge, which starts Friday and Saturday, with weigh-ins at the Jefferson County Health Department.
January 18, 2017

Slimdown challenge starts with weekend weigh-ins

by Gill, Holly M.
The Movin' Mountains program for weight loss gets underway on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
HOLLY M. GILL - Debbie Burke, who owns Geno's Italian Grill with her husband, Geno, recently learned that a website was taking orders for their business and tacking on an extra fee. The site also had a menu that was at least four years old.
January 18, 2017

Restaurant owners caution against website

by Holly M. Gill
For pizza delivery, local restaurant owners suggest you call them directly,
MARK CARMAN - A building at Eighth and Washington in Metolius, believed to be an old potato shed, collapsed last week. The building was unoccupied, and the owner was unknown.
January 18, 2017

JCSO advises caution as snow turns to rain

by Madras Pioneer
Be careful when removing snow from rooftops, and watch for flooding.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Friday, which caused an estimated $20,000 damage to the building and contents.
January 18, 2017

CRR fire damages mobile home

by Madras Pioneer
A homeowner's attempt to thaw the mobile home's main water line causes a fire.
January 18, 2017

Law Enforcement Banquet scheduled

by Tony Ahern
The event is billed as a thank-you to local police, deputies, and staff from the District Attorney's Office and parole and probation.

Don't miss the local news

Jan 18, 2017

Homeless count set for Jan. 25

by Madras Pioneer
The annual Point-In-Time Count will be conducted locally by Jefferson County volunteers.
HOLLY M. GILL - A 509-J school bus got stuck in the snow early Tuesday morning as it turned onto E Street, in front of the Madras City Hall. It was the second bus incident involving weather conditions in less than a week.
Jan 11, 2017

Snowfall total nears record

by Holly M. Gill
From Dec. 8 to Jan. 8, area receives 38.6 inches of snow.
HOLLY M. GILL - Lacey LaDawn, right, with her fiancé Chris Pepper, and their 16-month-old son, Emmerick, prepare for her departure for Chicago to begin experimental treatment for multiple sclerosis. LaDawn flew out on Monday with her father, Stan Miller.
Jan 11, 2017

Culver woman to start treatment for multiple sclerosis

by Holly M. Gill
Lacey LaDawn was accepted into a clinical trial at Northwestern.
SUSAN MATHENY - The School District 509-J returned to Warm Springs on Jan. 6 for input on the superintendent search. Above, the board last met in Warm Springs Nov. 28. From left to right are Stan Sullivan, Courtney Snead, Chairman Tom Norton, and Superintendent Rick Molitor, who announced his resignation Nov. 14.
Jan 11, 2017

School district includes Warm Springs input in superintendent…

by Susan Matheny
District makes last-minute decision to hold a meeting in Warm Springs on Jan. 6
Jan 11, 2017

State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal

by Madras Pioneer
The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.
Jan 13, 2017

Discount apples at Ira's

by Madras Pioneer
A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.
HOLLY M. GILL - A newspaper article in the Dec. 28, 1978, issue of the Pioneer outlines the search efforts for Kaye Turner.
Jan 04, 2017

Infamous murderer dies in prison

by Holly M. Gill
John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Pam and Chris Scranton, of Madras, center, return to Artic Village on the Venetie Indian Reservation, where they taught for eight years, and reunite with friends.
Jan 04, 2017

Retired teachers retrace honeymoon

by Chris Scranton
Scrantons travel to Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska, where they honeymooned in 1982.
SUSAN MATHENY/MADRAS PIONEER - Newborn RaeLynn Henderson sleeps through her photograph with parents Johnny Henderson and Bailey Roberts, and sisterMariah, 1, at St. Charles Madras.
Jan 04, 2017

RaeLynn is first baby of New Year

by Susan Matheny
Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.
SUBMITTED PHOTO - A tactical vehicle intervention maneuver by an Oregon State Police officer brought a three-county pursuit to an end near Culver on Dec. 28.
Jan 04, 2017

Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver

by Madras Pioneer
Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

  

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.