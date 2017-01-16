Madras Latest News
January 11, 2017
State snowpack averages 124 percent above normal
The highest storage is in the Deschutes and Crooked River basins, which are at 90 percent.
January 13, 2017
Discount apples at Ira's
A truck wreck in Cow Canyon leads to discount apple sale at Ira's in Madras.
January 04, 2017
Infamous murderer dies in prison
John Ackroyd was convicted of 1978 murder of a female jogger in the Camp Sherman area.
January 04, 2017
RaeLynn is first baby of New Year
Baby's parents win First Baby Contest with prizes from local merchants.
January 04, 2017
Vehicle pursuit ends near Culver
Two men are arrested after OSP uses a tactical vehicle intervention maneuver to stop vehicle.
January 04, 2017
Demolition begins on old courthouse
Work began before snow started, but was postponed due to weather.
January 04, 2017
Join Movin' Mountains weight-loss challenge
Jefferson County's annual contest is gearing up for 2017, with weigh-ins Jan. 20-21.
January 04, 2017
Waiting list opens for rent help
Housing Works accepts applications once a year and that week is coming up
January 04, 2017
Dispensaries must now have rec license
Jefferson County has five medical marijuana dispensaries, and only Plantae has received a recreational license
January 04, 2017
Supt. input meeting Friday, Jan.6, in W.S., plus special board…
Two meetings for public, W.S. staff to give their requests for qualities in a superintendent, board vote set
Jan 04, 2017
County resolution opposes cuts to veterans funding
Proposal would require a funding reduction of $66,701 in Jefferson County
Dec 28, 2016
Spotted frog top impact story in 2016
Others included Vineyard murder charges, court house move, Daimler building, and St. Charles expansion
Dec 28, 2016
Local faces child porn charges
Arrest leads to warrant for Sunriver resident connected with case
Dec 28, 2016
Daimler anticipates at least 30 new jobs
Daimler Trucks North America's proving grounds at the Madras Municipal Airport is expected to be competed in April.
Dec 28, 2016
OR Supreme Court ruling affects family
Hatches, of Madras, lost family member in 2011 pedestrian accident
Dec 28, 2016
Murder charges, plea deals dominate news
Following baby's death in 2015, parents were jailed, later released in 2016.
Dec 28, 2016
County moves into new courthouse among top stories
Community, judges from around state turn out for dedication ceremony.
Dec 28, 2016
St. Charles Madras on track for expansion
The construction and renovation project at St. Charles Madras is expected to be completed by the end of 2017.
Dec 28, 2016
Vineyard arrested for assault
Vineyard violates probation from negligent homicide charge and is back in jail.
Dec 28, 2016
Crash kills Bend pedestrian
Locals involved in three-car accident, which is still under investigation
