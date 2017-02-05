Southeast slammed by big snow by David F. Ashton We've had quite a winter so far this year, have you noticed...?

Eastmoreland 'Historic District' poll underway by Eric Norberg At last we should find out what ALL the residents of Eastmoreland think about this

Brooklyn couple dies in Warm Springs crash on December 26 by Rita A. Leonard Two Brooklyn residents -- both physicists -- die in a winter accident that was not their fault

SE neighborhood and business given 'Spirit of Portland' awards by David F. Ashton Those honored come from all corners of the city; this year there were two notable honorees in Southeast

Snowy streets, burning garage - in Brentwood-Darlington by David F. Ashton It started in the garage, and was put out by firefighters before it damaged the house

Car-to-car shootout on Woodstock Boulevard by David F. Ashton It was probably gang-related, and as far as we know nobody got hurt

'Car pole' oversees car pools - in Ardenwald by Rita A. Leonard Utility poles, usually the venue for illegally posted notices, can also be a platform for informally created art

New Southeast Portland County Commissioner takes oath twice by David F. Ashton Portland Community College's Southeast Campus at 82nd and Division was the scene...

Red-light runner hits-and-runs on Foster Road by David F. Ashton Proceeding through a green light is no longer assurance you won't get hit