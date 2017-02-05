LTIC Fees: The Answer to Woodstock's Unimproved Streets?

The ease of driving east and west in Woodstock -- outside of Woodstock Boulevard -- is pretty spotty

KATIE LEONARD - The heavy snowfall brought down this tree and power lines in Brooklyn near S.E. 13th Avenue and Haig Street.
January 27, 2017

Southeast slammed by big snow

by David F. Ashton
We've had quite a winter so far this year, have you noticed...?
January 27, 2017

Eastmoreland 'Historic District' poll underway

by Eric Norberg
At last we should find out what ALL the residents of Eastmoreland think about this
LEWIS & CLARK, AND KOLISCH HARTWELL - Brooklyn neighborhood couple Shannon OLeary (left) and Adam Clausen were killed in a three-car crash east of the Cascades on the day after Christmas.
January 27, 2017

Brooklyn couple dies in Warm Springs crash on December 26

by Rita A. Leonard
Two Brooklyn residents -- both physicists -- die in a winter accident that was not their fault


DAVID F. ASHTON - Commissioner Amanda Fritz presents the 2016 Neighborhood of the Year Spirit of Portland Award to Foster-Powell Neighborhood Association Chair Brian Balla, Past Chairs Christian Smith and Erika Bjerning, and Board Members Ellie Russell, Natalia Barwegen, and Rebecca Lavelle-Register.
January 27, 2017

SE neighborhood and business given 'Spirit of Portland' awards

by David F. Ashton
Those honored come from all corners of the city; this year there were two notable honorees in Southeast
DAVID F. ASHTON - The crew from Sellwood-Moreland Station Engine 20 stands by in the snow, ready to remove charred debris.
January 27, 2017

Snowy streets, burning garage - in Brentwood-Darlington

by David F. Ashton
It started in the garage, and was put out by firefighters before it damaged the house
DAVID F. ASHTON - Police closed off S.E. Woodstock Boulevard, just east of the Arleta Triangle, on December 23 - when gunfire erupted between two cars.
January 27, 2017

Car-to-car shootout on Woodstock Boulevard

by David F. Ashton
It was probably gang-related, and as far as we know nobody got hurt
RITA A. LEONARD - This Car Pole street-art installation is situated high on a utility pole at 3377 S.E. Roswell Street, in the Ardenwald neighborhood just east of McLoughlin Boulevard and the MAX Tacoma Street Station.
January 27, 2017

'Car pole' oversees car pools - in Ardenwald

by Rita A. Leonard
Utility poles, usually the venue for illegally posted notices, can also be a platform for informally created art
DAVID F. ASHTON - New District 3 County Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson is sworn in by Multnomah County Judge John A. Wittmayer.
January 27, 2017

New Southeast Portland County Commissioner takes oath twice

by David F. Ashton
Portland Community College's Southeast Campus at 82nd and Division was the scene...
DAVID F. ASHTON - This Hyundais front end was ripped off by a Chevy pickup truck that reportedly ran a red light at S.E. Foster and 52nd and then overturned, its driver running away.
January 27, 2017

Red-light runner hits-and-runs on Foster Road

by David F. Ashton
Proceeding through a green light is no longer assurance you won't get hit
DAVID F. ASHTON - After setting up ladders in the day's strong east winds, firefighters were advised to fight the blaze from inside this vacant Brooklyn neighborhood house, rather than atop it.
January 27, 2017

Roofers inadvertently spark fire at Brooklyn house

by David F. Ashton
A workman's mistake causes $200,000 in fire damage to an Inner Southeast house

Don't miss the local news

DAVID F. ASHTON - The curb and median strip on S.E. Powell Boulevard didnt stop this SUV, but a steel street lighting pole at 64th Street did.
Jan 27, 2017

Truck rams pole on Powell Blvd at 64th

by David F. Ashton
Another odd crash with no apparent cause; perhaps it amounted to distracted driving
DAVID F. ASHTON - Firefighters and paramedics surround the Mazda that drifted off Foster Road, crashed into a parked car, and then rolled onto its top.
Jan 27, 2017

Car drifts off Foster Road, smashes, rolls

by David F. Ashton
It's just possible that, in this crash, somebody was not paying attention...
RITA A. LEONARD - Karl Anderson, operator of the public Futel telephone system, stands by the first phone booth he set up for free use by those who could not afford a cellphone - at S.E. 13th Avenue at Clinton Street. It appears to be used for visual communications purposes too.
Jan 27, 2017

'Futel' offers free public phones for the needy

by Rita A. Leonard
There's a free street telephone near S.E. Powell, available to all
DAVID F. ASHTON - Portland Fire & Rescue Westmoreland Station 20 paramedic/firefighters stand by, after rescuing the female passenger from the crash, while a police officer guards the scene.
Jan 27, 2017

Driver dies as car flips on Tenino Street in Sellwood

by David F. Ashton
This wreck may have been preceded by a medical emergency
DAVID F. ASHTON - An officer placed some of items the occupants had with them, in the stolen car, on the hood of his police unit.
Jan 27, 2017

Alert neighbors help nab car thieves in Woodstock

by David F. Ashton
They say it takes a village ... to catch car thieves
DAVID F. ASHTON - Jeff Milkes speaks with supporters at his going-away party at Mt. Scott Community Center.
Jan 27, 2017

Parks Supervisor honored at Mt. Scott going-away party

by David F. Ashton
The cheerful Southeast Portland Parks Bureau figure is headed to Silicon Valley
DAVID F. ASHTON - Contractors examined the sinkhole on S.E. 49th Avenue, and began to develop a remediation plan.
Jan 27, 2017

Creston sewer sinkhole startles neighbors

by David F. Ashton
It's not just water mains that are leaking -- when sewers leak, it usually creates a hidden cavity under the pavement
ELIZABETH USSHER GROFF - Jin Darney is a volunteer staff member in the Southeast Portland "Eastside Village" office. In 2015, "Light a Fire Foundation" awarded Villages NW (all seven "villages" in the Portland Metro area) a total of $7,500 for being the "best new nonprofit".
Jan 27, 2017

'Aging in Place' SE nonprofit making strides

by Elizabeth Ussher Groff
For many, it's the way to stay in your own home, while aging
DAVID F. ASHTON - Looking across S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a lake of Bull Run water formed at Ellis Street.
Jan 27, 2017

Major water main break closes SE 82nd Avenue in icy weather

by David F. Ashton
Old cast iron water mains are giving way all around town
DAVID F. ASHTON - These restricted parking signs now line S.E. 27th Avenue in Eastmoreland, near the TriMet MAX Bybee Light Rail Station
Jan 27, 2017

Eastmorelanders get 'Parking Permit' zone near MAX line

by David F. Ashton
For one Eastmoreland street, this seems to be a solution for all-day MAX users' parking

