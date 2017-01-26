Exit interview: 'Mike's' closes in Sellwood

Exit interview: 'Mike's' closes in Sellwood

The restaurant has long been the place to meet and eat

'Holiday Express' train excursions delight families

'Holiday Express' train excursions delight families

Portland's locomotive SP 4449 draws fans from all over; you get to ride its train every December

Years-long Sellwood Bridge project ending

Years-long Sellwood Bridge project ending

Finishing touches are just about done at the new Sellwood Bridge

Major progress made at long Franklin High renovation

Major progress made at long Franklin High renovation

Renovation at the Southeast Portland high school is heading into the home stretch

Bullets fly, no injuries, in Sellwood

Bullets fly, no injuries, in Sellwood

The incident is disturbing because it is the first hint of armed gang activity here

New Milwaukie Avenue homeless shelter opens

New Milwaukie Avenue homeless shelter opens

The county homeless service center and shelter is open in Westmoreland

New 'SMILE Christmas Tree' chosen and lit

New 'SMILE Christmas Tree' chosen and lit

The Sellwood-Westmoreland Christmas Tree is back -- but it's a different tree now

Previous Next

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

News

Features

Recent Comments


SE Portland's Latest News

RITA A. LEONARD - Gary Sanders created a Gratitude Tree near his Sellwood home, and enjoys reading the regular comments that are posted there.
January 01, 2017

Not locked to any season: Sellwood 'Gratitude Tree'

by Rita A. Leonard
Gratitude knows no season -- and now there's a way to express it publicly
DAVID F. ASHTON - As they gather information about the T-bone crash, officers examine the smashed Lexus and overturned Toyota 4-Runner.
January 01, 2017

Intersection crash near Powell rolls SUV

by David F. Ashton
One vehicle had a green light; the other had NO light, at the pedestrian signal
DAVID F. ASHTON - Volunteers helped Post5 Theatre personnel pack up their equipment as they got set to leave their Sellwood location, said Board Member Stefan Feuerherdt.
December 24, 2016

'Last curtain' falls on Post5 Theater in Sellwood

by David F. Ashton
Theater group reportedly looking for another venue in Inner Southeast


DAVID F. ASHTON - A half-dozen volunteer served a complete Thanksgiving dinner, including two entrees and side dishes, at no charge, to over 500 guests at the Mt. Scott Community Center.
December 24, 2016

Thanksgiving 'Feast' in Inner Southeast still open to all

by David F. Ashton
It's open to all -- an annual community celebration, regardless of need
DAVID F. ASHTON - If neighbors hadnt pulled the victim from his burning trailer, he likely would have perished in the blaze, officials say.
December 24, 2016

Oxygen-using Brentwood-Darlington smoker sets his trailer ablaze

by David F. Ashton
Cigarettes are still a top cause of home fires, and often, fatalities
MCDC BOOKING PHOTOS - Joshua Nathan Nice, Winston Oscar Mcleod, and Seth Laban Williams were all booked for burglarizing a Powell Boulevard marijuana dispensary early on Thanksgiving Day.
December 24, 2016

'Pot shop' burglars busted near Ross Island Bridge

by David F. Ashton
A clean getaway is what they wanted; they failed completely
DAVID F. ASHTON - Katherine Quartz, a member of the Paiute tribe, shows her beadwork belt buckle.
December 24, 2016

Native American Bazaar in Inner Southeast the biggest yet

by David F. Ashton
It was its fifth year in the Brentwood Darlington neighborhood
DAVID F. ASHTON - S.E. Bybee Boulevard is again free of construction, now that work on the last Crystal Springs Creek project has been completed.
December 24, 2016

Crystal Springs Creek culvert projects near completion

by David F. Ashton
Spacious new bridges have replaced culverts all along the creek, to help the fish navigate underneath
RITA A. LEONARD - Jocelyn Mueller hands out free samples.
December 24, 2016

New menu, online options, at Brooklyn co-op grocery

by THE BEE
There has not been a north-end grocery store lately in Brooklyn -- until this one opened
DAVID F. ASHTON - PBOT Outreach staffer Sharon White and bike activist Duane Wong arrive in Southeast Portland, ready to help pedestrians and bike riders 'Be Seen. Be Safe.'
December 24, 2016

Standard Time - and an early sunset - puts pedestrians at risk

by David F. Ashton
City anxious to diminish 'auto vs. pedestrian' injuries and fatalities

Don't miss the local news

DAVID F. ASHTON - Artist Steven Borron shows off his newest, and largest, artwork, now gracing the wall of Clean-O-Rama! in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.
Dec 24, 2016

New mural graces Brentwood-Darlington's 'Clean-O-Rama'

by David F. Ashton
Mural painting on business walls is not limited only to Brooklyn and Woodstock
RITA A. LEONARD - This new wildlife interpretive sign is installed at a byway along Crystal Springs Creek, at S.E. 21st and Spokane Street in Sellwood.
Dec 24, 2016

Signs of wildlife identified in Sellwood

by Rita A. Leonard
A byway near Crystal Springs Creek in Sellwood now has an informational sign
Kaye Kloster shares profitable strategies at Januarys Association of Home Businesses meeting in Sellwood.
Dec 24, 2016

BUSINESS BRIEFS

by THE BEE
Brief news items about local businesses and the personalties behind them
Dec 24, 2016

FROM THE EDITOR

by Eric Norberg
RIPSAC, and Air BnB - two items stirring controversy at City Hall
Dec 24, 2016

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

by THE BEE
BEE readers are invited to communicate on important matters in Inner Southeast
DAVID F. ASHTON - Personal items and medical supplies remained in the eastbound lanes of S.E. Powell Boulevard, after what was described as an unprovoked drive-by shooting.
Dec 01, 2016

Powell drive-by shooting injures pedestrian

by David F. Ashton
A disturbing incident in Inner Southeast -- but not a fatal one
DAVID F. ASHTON - Although PBOT eventually removed the street closure barriers, neighbors who travel near S.E. Sellwood Boulevard at 7th Avenue, near Sellwood Park, still wonder about safety of the street.
Dec 01, 2016

October deluges crumble Oaks Bottom Bluff

by David F. Ashton
Erosion causes concern along the ridge above Oaks Bottom in two places
Abraham Lincoln
Dec 01, 2016

FROM THE EDITOR

by Eric Norberg
Reviewing the origins and spirit of Thanksgiving seems especially appropriate this year
Dec 01, 2016

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

by THE BEE
Here's what your fellow readers had to say this month...
DAVID F. ASHTON - After a car smashed into a guardrail at S.E. 52nd and Harney Drive, passersby stayed with the victim until the arrival of emergency first responders.
Dec 01, 2016

Elderly woman survives crash into Harney St. guardrail

by David F. Ashton
The woman driving the car may have experienced a medical episode

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

 

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.