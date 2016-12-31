'Last curtain' falls on Post5 Theater in Sellwood by David F. Ashton Theater group reportedly looking for another venue in Inner Southeast

Thanksgiving 'Feast' in Inner Southeast still open to all by David F. Ashton It's open to all -- an annual community celebration, regardless of need

Oxygen-using Brentwood-Darlington smoker sets his trailer ablaze by David F. Ashton Cigarettes are still a top cause of home fires, and often, fatalities

'Pot shop' burglars busted near Ross Island Bridge by David F. Ashton A clean getaway is what they wanted; they failed completely

Native American Bazaar in Inner Southeast the biggest yet by David F. Ashton It was its fifth year in the Brentwood Darlington neighborhood

Crystal Springs Creek culvert projects near completion by David F. Ashton Spacious new bridges have replaced culverts all along the creek, to help the fish navigate underneath

New menu, online options, at Brooklyn co-op grocery by THE BEE There has not been a north-end grocery store lately in Brooklyn -- until this one opened

New mural graces Brentwood-Darlington's 'Clean-O-Rama' by David F. Ashton Mural painting on business walls is not limited only to Brooklyn and Woodstock