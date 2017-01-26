Wilsonville's Latest News
January 26, 2017
'The wall becomes the artwork'
by
Lake Oswego's downtown Safeway will incorporate a local artist's hidden mural into its upcoming remodel
January 26, 2017
Representing the home team
by
Findlay employees and family show their artistic sides
January 25, 2017
Clackamas board moves to resolve Stafford dispute
by
Under threat the Legislature will decide for them, board contemplates reserves
January 25, 2017
Wilsonville Police Log
by
January 21, 2017
Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand
by
Senator says he won't cave on health care, other issues
January 20, 2017
Economist: Don't expect tax reform this session
by
McMullen predicts Legislature won't pass M97 alternative
January 19, 2017
Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with issues of race, feminism, leadership
by
Race, feminism and an urban hostile takeover drive potential record-setting event
January 18, 2017
Wilsonville Police Log
by
January 11, 2017
A LASTING FREEZE
by
Overnight, Wilsonville transformed into giant snow globe
January 18, 2017
Come explore at the Curiosity Cafe
by
Library starts new talk series; free coffee included
January 18, 2017
In honor of Dr. King
by
Wilsonville commits to being inclusive of all people
January 18, 2017
New road maintenance fee approved
by
City updating billing method to meet current and future demands
January 18, 2017
The Wilsonville Subaru is here - mostly
by
Despite delays, grand opening before end of January
January 18, 2017
News in brief
by
January 11, 2017
No 'joy' over here
by
Memorial Park athletic fields left scarred by tire tracks
January 11, 2017
Birds of a feather
by
Husband and wife duo create complimentary odes to nature
January 11, 2017
Managing chronic illnesses
by
Free seminar helps Wilsonville residents be healthier, more pain-free
January 10, 2017
Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy
by
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 07, 2017
Diversity increasing in Oregon Legislature
by
Membership includes most people of color, gays, women ever
January 04, 2017
Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy
by
Commission's Position 5 seat will be empty when Jim Bernard becomes chairman on Jan. 3
Jan 04, 2017
Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman
by
Four years as Clackamas County chair filled with political turbulence and public achievement
Jan 04, 2017
Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board
by
Commissioner has no regrets about her outspokenness during her four years.
Jan 04, 2017
School District pegs Olson as Meridian Creek principal
by
Jan 04, 2017
Police Log
by
Jan 04, 2017
Baby steps toward Town Center plan
by
Councilor will be appointed chair of task force Jan. 5
Jan 04, 2017
From rascal to philanthropist
by
Wilsonville woman's life turned into an unexpected memoir
Jan 02, 2017
City anticipated to enter into IGA with Clackamas County
by
City of Wilsonville set to take over road authority near the future Meridian Creek Middle School
Jan 04, 2017
News in brief
by
Dec 28, 2016
Legislative subcommittee rejects funding request for second women's prison
by
Plans to relieve Coffee Creek over-crowding spark demands for reform
Dec 28, 2016
WILSONVILLE IN 2016
by
The top stories of the year, where they were then and where they might be going
Dec 28, 2016
The Old Town Escape
by
City Council arrives at bypass alignment decision despite pressure from Old Town residents
Dec 28, 2016
FACES OF 2016
by
It's the people of this city that make Wilsonville special
Dec 28, 2016
SPOTLIGHT 2016
by
Shining a light on standout images from the pages of the Spokesman
Dec 28, 2016
BE SOCIAL
by
The year in Wilsonville social media is a mixed bag, with trivial, heartwarming and important news finishing at the top
Dec 23, 2016
When will Santa Claus get to Wilsonville?
by
Want to track ol' St. Nick as he heads to your house Saturday night? Well, there's an app - and a website - for that!
Dec 23, 2016
Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman
by
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.
Dec 23, 2016
Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board
by
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
Dec 21, 2016
IOC rocked the halls of Coffee Creek
by
Spreading holiday cheer and establishing a lasting network of support through music
Dec 21, 2016
Now that's what we call a snow storm
by
A blanket of several inches of snow slowed traffic Dec. 14-16
Dec 21, 2016
Returning to the force
by
Despite succumbing to SMA, Bryce Amiel is inspiring visibility for others