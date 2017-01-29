State seeks 100-year farms and ranches

Program honors families with long connections to the land

The rise and fall of the Oregon Electric Railroad

Immensely popular transit system falls victim to America's love affair with the automobile

Jean Tsokos nominated for award

Twenty-plus years of service recognized by the Rotary Club of Wilsonville

City takes one step closer to Frog Pond development

West Linn-Wilsonville School District confirms new school in Frog Pond West

'For my children'

How a Wilsonville father's bedtime story became a book for everyone's children

STEWARDS OF THE PAST

The Wilsonville-Boones Ferry Historical Society is in danger of disbanding

Wilsonville awash in a sea of I-5 induced traffic

City working to make improvements despite rising tides of traffic

City Council chooses new logo

After long discussion and many options to choose from, a simple initial W is the finalist

JOY OF LIFE CHIROPRACTIC - Dr. Laura LaJoieLifelong health can sprout from just a few healthy choices—and those seeds can be planted today, according to Dr. Laura LaJoie of Joy of Life Chiropractic.

She says too many people think attaining a healthy lifestyle means abrupt changes and a radical makeover. In reality, small, incremental steps are the keys to optimum health. Daily health care “maintenance” is more effective (and easier) than planning a massive switch.

Dr. LaJoie recommends starting simple: Drink more water, add a few veggies to your diet and increase your activity with a daily walk or light exercise.

Most importantly, make sure to take stock of your nervous system. If you’re suffering from continual or habitual pain that other doctors may describe as “normal,” you need to schedule an adjustment at Joy of Life Chiropractic. Headaches, back pain and the like are all common—but they are NOT normal!

“The biggest problem facing our health care system today is that the system is designed to treat problems that already exist versus obtaining and maintaining optimum health,” Dr. LaJoie explains.

Be healthy by choice, not by chance. Dr. LaJoie can help you achieve optimum health, regardless of age or stage. Call to GET CHECKED TODAY and plant more seeds for your healthy life! Call (503) 682-9596 for more info.

Joy of Life Chiropractic

29955 SW Boones Ferry Road, Suite J, Wilsonville, OR 97070

(503) 682-9596

www.joyoflifechiropractic.com

WILSONVILLE VETERINARY CLINIC - Dr. Kristen HardingeGiving your pet the food off your plate may seem harmless, but there are several foods that we enjoy that can be dangerous for our pets.

1. Chocolate/Coffee contain a substance that can cause heart problems or seizures at higher doses. Dark chocolates are the most dangerous.

2. Grapes/raisins can cause kidney failure.

3. Xylitol, a common sweetener in gum, food, and toothpaste, can cause dangerously low blood sugar and even liver failure in pets.

4. Onions/Garlic can cause red blood cell damage, particularly in cats.

5. Bones might seem like a special treat for your furry friend, but they often splinter and may puncture the intestinal tract or become lodged, requiring surgery.

6. Well-meaning, loving owners like to give their pet a taste of the holiday ham or a bit of bacon grease on their food, but Fatty Foods can result in pancreatitis which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea that requires aggressive treatment.

7. Alcohol/Marijuana can likewise be harmful to your pet. It is important to consult with your veterinarian if you suspect that your pet may have consumed either of these substances.

This is by no means an all-inclusive list. If you suspect that your pet may have consumed any of these items, or if you’re not sure if something may be poisonous, please consult your veterinarian, veterinary emergency clinic, or animal poison control. Prompt action and treatment is more effective than waiting until your pet is showing symptoms.

Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic

9275 SW Barber St, Wilsonville, OR 97070

(503) 682-3737

www.wilsonvilleveterinaryclinic.com

Wilsonville's Latest News

PAMPLIN MEDIA GROUP FILE PHOTO - Clackamas County commissioners will stay in a lawsuit against the state on timber revenue, but could ask for timber land instead of money if the counties previal.
January 27, 2017

Clackamas board stays in timber lawsuit

by Peter Wong
Suit aims to recover billions in future proceeds from state timber sales
GRAPHIC: ANDREW KILSTROM - West Linn High School graduated more than 98 percent of students in 2015-16.
January 26, 2017

District graduation rates among top

by Andrew Kilstrom
Wilsonville High School graduated more than 92 percent in 2015-16
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE GREEN - Celena Jensens work shown was primarily gray-scale, but she utilized color in her drawing of a calf to add character.
January 26, 2017

Representing the home team

by Claire Green
Findlay employees and family show their artistic sides


January 25, 2017

Clackamas board moves to resolve Stafford dispute

by Peter Wong
Under threat the Legislature will decide for them, board contemplates reserves
January 25, 2017

Wilsonville Police Log

by Andrew Kilstrom
TRIBUNE PHOTO: PETER WONG - U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden told a town hall meeting Sunday, Jan. 15, at Hillsboro Civic Center, that he planned to work where he could with the new Trump administration. Seated at rear left is Hillsboro Mayor Steve Callaway, who is keeping tabs on ticket holders waiting to ask questions.
January 21, 2017

Wyden: Cooperation, challenges must go hand in hand

by Peter Wong
Senator says he won't cave on health care, other issues
January 20, 2017

Economist: Don't expect tax reform this session

by Jim Redden
McMullen predicts Legislature won't pass M97 alternative
TRIBUNE PHOTO: DIEGO DIAZ - Women demonstrated Dec. 3 in downtown Portland during the Portland Women March Against Hate. This Saturday, tens of thousands from around the region are expected at the Women's March on Portland.
January 19, 2017

Behind the scenes, Women's March on Portland wrestles with issues of race, feminism, leadership

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Race, feminism and an urban hostile takeover drive potential record-setting event
January 18, 2017

Wilsonville Police Log

by Spokesman staff
SUBMITTED PHOTO: ERIC WEBB PRENTICE - Wilsonville resident Eric Webb Prentice was shovling snow when he heard the loud crack of a large fir falling across Memorial Drive. But City of Wilsonville crews arrived on the scene and had the fallen tree removed within the hour of it falling.
January 11, 2017

A LASTING FREEZE

by Claire Green
Overnight, Wilsonville transformed into giant snow globe
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Terri Wortman standing with her touring bike in the Pacific Ocean at the end of her 90-day journey.
January 18, 2017

Come explore at the Curiosity Cafe

by Claire Green
Library starts new talk series; free coffee included
January 18, 2017

In honor of Dr. King

by Claire Green
Wilsonville commits to being inclusive of all people
SUBMITTED PHOTO - City engineers were tasked with walking each section of road within Wilsonville to inspect and map the condition of the pavement. On the map (pictured) the red sections are in the most need of repair, followed by orange, yellow and well maintained sections in green. Although the red areas need the most work, unless damaged sections will be worked on first until funds come in to pay for major projects in red.
January 18, 2017

New road maintenance fee approved

by Claire Green
City updating billing method to meet current and future demands
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE GREEN - Wilsonville Subaru is finally open.
January 18, 2017

The Wilsonville Subaru is here - mostly

by Claire Green
Despite delays, grand opening before end of January
January 18, 2017

News in brief

by Spokesman Staff
SPOKESMAN PHOTO - With no curbs surrounding the fields, vehicles can easily access the turf from almost all sides. Parks Supervisor Tod Blankenship said that curbs and better surveillance cameras are on the docket for the Memorial Park master plan, but until those plans come to fruition the fields will remain largely unprotected.
January 11, 2017

No 'joy' over here

by Claire Green
Memorial Park athletic fields left scarred by tire tracks
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Toni and Steve Tyree (pictured) create their nature-theme pieces at their farm in Amity. Surrounded by trees and wildlife, the couple doesnt have to leave their farm to find inspiration for their work.
January 11, 2017

Birds of a feather

by Claire Green
Husband and wife duo create complimentary odes to nature
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE GREEN - Since the workshop is being offered in multiple cities, facilitators have staggered meeting times to make the program more accessible to a wider range of people. For those participating in Wilsonville and West Linn, (from left to right) Wendy Hays, Erin Eastberg and Fulton Wright will be leading the groups.
January 11, 2017

Managing chronic illnesses

by Claire Green
Free seminar helps Wilsonville residents be healthier, more pain-free
COURTESY PHOTO - Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
January 10, 2017

Record 77 apply for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commissioners hope to conduct public interviews with nine and appoint someone to Position 5 by end of January.
COURTESY PHOTO - Democrat Teresa Alonso Leon of Woodburn is the first Latina immigrant elected to the Oregon House of Representatives. She will represent House District 22 in 2017.
January 07, 2017

Diversity increasing in Oregon Legislature

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Membership includes most people of color, gays, women ever

Don't miss the local news

Jan 04, 2017

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commission's Position 5 seat will be empty when Jim Bernard becomes chairman on Jan. 3
LUDLOW
Jan 04, 2017

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman

by Peter Wong
Four years as Clackamas County chair filled with political turbulence and public achievement
SMITH
Jan 04, 2017

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
Commissioner has no regrets about her outspokenness during her four years.
TIDINGS FILE PHOTO - Annikke Olson will lead Meridian Creek Middle School as principal next year.
Jan 04, 2017

School District pegs Olson as Meridian Creek principal

by Andrew Kilstrom
Jan 04, 2017

Police Log

by Andrew Kilstrom
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The Town Center in its current layout (pictured) is anticipated to get a more pedestrian friendly layout and modern look to be decided by the Town Center Master Plan.
Jan 04, 2017

Baby steps toward Town Center plan

by Claire Green
Councilor will be appointed chair of task force Jan. 5
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: LESLIE PUGMIRE-HOLE - Author and longtime volunteer Suzy Sivyer says that she never intended to write a book about herself, but that God had other plans.
Jan 04, 2017

From rascal to philanthropist

by Claire Green
Wilsonville woman's life turned into an unexpected memoir
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The construction package is set to widen the road to improve traffic flow and accommodate for the additional traffic that will be added to the road with the opening of the Meridian Creek Middle School in September 2017.
Jan 02, 2017

City anticipated to enter into IGA with Clackamas County

by Claire Green
City of Wilsonville set to take over road authority near the future Meridian Creek Middle School
SUBMITTED ART - Rendering of CCCs new Industrial Technical Center bulding
Jan 04, 2017

News in brief

by Spokesman
PARIS ACHEN - Oregon State Penitentiary Minimum
Dec 28, 2016

Legislative subcommittee rejects funding request for second women's prison

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Plans to relieve Coffee Creek over-crowding spark demands for reform
SPOKESMAN FILE PHOTO - Wilsonville rallied around Bill and his dog Red, when the companion needed surgery this summer.
Dec 28, 2016

WILSONVILLE IN 2016

by Claire Colby
The top stories of the year, where they were then and where they might be going
SPOKESMAN FILE PHOTO - The Bailey Street option (pictured) was deemed by the City Council to be too expensive with too many unknown variables to be a feasible option.
Dec 28, 2016

The Old Town Escape

by Claire Colby
City Council arrives at bypass alignment decision despite pressure from Old Town residents
FILE PHOTO - Terry Kester
Dec 28, 2016

FACES OF 2016

by Claire Colby
It's the people of this city that make Wilsonville special
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Share singer Nancy Rowinski of West Linn joins SpringRidge resident Paul Robinson in a singalong at the Wilsonville facility in January. Share Singers work to engage seniors through music.
Dec 28, 2016

SPOTLIGHT 2016

by Spokesman
Shining a light on standout images from the pages of the Spokesman
Bill and Red feel the love.
Dec 28, 2016

BE SOCIAL

by Spokeman staff
The year in Wilsonville social media is a mixed bag, with trivial, heartwarming and important news finishing at the top
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Santa's coming! And you can track his flight around the world, from the North Pole to Lake Oswego!
Dec 23, 2016

When will Santa Claus get to Wilsonville?

by (none)
Want to track ol' St. Nick as he heads to your house Saturday night? Well, there's an app - and a website - for that!
LUDLOW
Dec 23, 2016

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman

by Peter Wong
He makes no apologies for tough land use stances, but his tenure also resulted in surprises.
SMITH
Dec 23, 2016

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - The IOC (women wearing dark blue shirts) and the Oregon Symphony (front row) were all smiles after the concert.
Dec 21, 2016

IOC rocked the halls of Coffee Creek

by Claire Colby
Spreading holiday cheer and establishing a lasting network of support through music
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE COLBY - The Varwig family braved the nippy weather to go catch a couple of runs on the snowy slopes of Memorial Park. Armed with emoji sleds, the girls sledded until they were red in the face from the cold.
Dec 21, 2016

Now that's what we call a snow storm

by Claire Colby
A blanket of several inches of snow slowed traffic Dec. 14-16

