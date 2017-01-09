Baby steps toward Town Center plan

Councilor will be appointed chair of task force Jan. 5

From rascal to philanthropist

Wilsonville woman's life turned into an unexpected memoir

Wilsonville awash in a sea of I-5 induced traffic

City working to make improvements despite rising tides of traffic

City anticipated to enter into IGA with Clackamas County

City of Wilsonville set to take over road authority near the future Meridian Creek Middle School

City Council chooses new logo

After long discussion and many options to choose from, a simple initial W is the finalist

Wilsonville's Latest News

COURTESY PHOTO - Democrat Teresa Alonso Leon of Woodburn is the first Latina immigrant elected to the Oregon House of Representatives. She will represent House District 22 in 2017.
January 07, 2017

Diversity increasing in Oregon Legislature

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Membership includes most people of color, gays, women ever
January 04, 2017

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Commission's Position 5 seat will be empty when Jim Bernard becomes chairman on Jan. 3
LUDLOW
January 04, 2017

Ludlow ends term as Clackamas chairman

by Peter Wong
Four years as Clackamas County chair filled with political turbulence and public achievement


SMITH
January 04, 2017

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
Commissioner has no regrets about her outspokenness during her four years.
TIDINGS FILE PHOTO - Annikke Olson will lead Meridian Creek Middle School as principal next year.
January 04, 2017

School District pegs Olson as Meridian Creek principal

by Andrew Kilstrom
January 04, 2017

Police Log

by Andrew Kilstrom
SUBMITTED ART - Rendering of CCCs new Industrial Technical Center bulding
January 04, 2017

News in brief

by Spokesman
PARIS ACHEN - Oregon State Penitentiary Minimum
December 28, 2016

Legislative subcommittee rejects funding request for second women's prison

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Plans to relieve Coffee Creek over-crowding spark demands for reform
SPOKESMAN FILE PHOTO - Wilsonville rallied around Bill and his dog Red, when the companion needed surgery this summer.
December 28, 2016

WILSONVILLE IN 2016

by Claire Colby
The top stories of the year, where they were then and where they might be going
SPOKESMAN FILE PHOTO - The Bailey Street option (pictured) was deemed by the City Council to be too expensive with too many unknown variables to be a feasible option.
December 28, 2016

The Old Town Escape

by Claire Colby
City Council arrives at bypass alignment decision despite pressure from Old Town residents
FILE PHOTO - Terry Kester
December 28, 2016

FACES OF 2016

by Claire Colby
It's the people of this city that make Wilsonville special
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Share singer Nancy Rowinski of West Linn joins SpringRidge resident Paul Robinson in a singalong at the Wilsonville facility in January. Share Singers work to engage seniors through music.
December 28, 2016

SPOTLIGHT 2016

by Spokesman
Shining a light on standout images from the pages of the Spokesman
Bill and Red feel the love.
December 28, 2016

BE SOCIAL

by Spokeman staff
The year in Wilsonville social media is a mixed bag, with trivial, heartwarming and important news finishing at the top
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Santa's coming! And you can track his flight around the world, from the North Pole to Lake Oswego!
December 23, 2016

When will Santa Claus get to Wilsonville?

by (none)
Want to track ol' St. Nick as he heads to your house Saturday night? Well, there's an app - and a website - for that!
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - The IOC (women wearing dark blue shirts) and the Oregon Symphony (front row) were all smiles after the concert.
December 21, 2016

IOC rocked the halls of Coffee Creek

by Claire Colby
Spreading holiday cheer and establishing a lasting network of support through music
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE COLBY - The Varwig family braved the nippy weather to go catch a couple of runs on the snowy slopes of Memorial Park. Armed with emoji sleds, the girls sledded until they were red in the face from the cold.
December 21, 2016

Now that's what we call a snow storm

by Claire Colby
A blanket of several inches of snow slowed traffic Dec. 14-16
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Bryce Amiel was overjoyed during his Star Wars themed Make A Wish Foundation party July 30, surrounded by his favoirte characters, friends and family.
December 21, 2016

Returning to the force

by Claire Colby
Despite succumbing to SMA, Bryce Amiel is inspiring visibility for others
December 15, 2016

Clackamas County sheriff's expenses projected to outpace income

by Peter Wong
Voters just approved renewal of five-year tax levy and Sheriff says he looks for effeciencies

Don't miss the local news

COURTESY PHOTO: SARAH CARLIN AMES - People flocked to sign up with activist organizations at tables set up at a post-election forum called What Now? at Revolution Hall. Natalie Sept, a longtime Portland activist and member of the new Pantsuit Nation political movement, organized the event.
Dec 14, 2016

A progressive Tea Party?

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Pantsuit Nation groups pop up after Trump win
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Artist Lisa Wiser has fostered her natural artistic talent since childhood, but she considers herself a lifelong student of art and painting techniques.
Dec 14, 2016

Inspired by beauty

by Claire Colby
Artist Lisa Wiser takes the physical world and transforms it into scenes of tranquility
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The Town Center Plan will establish a direction for the redevelopment of the nearly 100-acre parcel around the Town Center Loop W area, north of Interstate 5.
Dec 14, 2016

City of Wilsonville looking for an army of volunteers

by Claire Colby
From completing online surveys to filling board member positions, every volunteer counts
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Six designers presented 15 design concepts at the Dec. 5 City Council work session meeting. From organic recreations of previous logos to new and literal representations of Wilsonville icons, the concepts were varied and unique.
Dec 14, 2016

Wilsonville at a glance

by Claire Colby
Perfecting Wilsonville's new logo is proving to be more of a challenge than anticipated
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The first sections of 66-inch diameter pipeline were laid in October in the Kinsman Road Extension Project.
Dec 14, 2016

Special circumstances call for special measures

by Claire Colby
Wilsonville considers changing right of way codes to make way for proposed Willamette Water Supply Program water pipeline.
Dec 14, 2016

Nominate a hero in your community

by American Red Cross
Red Cross seeking citizens who have performed lifesaving actions in Oregon and SW Washington
Dec 14, 2016

Wilsonville Police Log

by Spokesman Staff
Dec 12, 2016

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3. The deadline for filing…
Dec 10, 2016

Willamette Valley fishing report

by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife tips for anglers this week
Dec 07, 2016

Population spikes

by Claire Colby
Number of Wilsonville residents grew by nearly 4 percent in 12 months
FILE PHOTO - Wilsonville Water Treatment Plant.
Dec 07, 2016

Improving the health of the Willamette

by Claire Colby
New outfall pipe and diffuser from water treatment plant in final design phase
Dec 07, 2016

Out with the old, in with the new

by Claire Colby
SMART wins federal grant to buy new 31-seat bus
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE COLBY - The Tourism Pormotion Committee is hoping to make local businesses like World of Speed (pictured) more visible to surrounding communities, drawing in additional tourism revenues.
Dec 07, 2016

Help inspire others to visit Wilsonville

by Claire Colby
Wilsonville officials call for applications for the Tourism Promotion Committee
Dec 07, 2016

Temporary truck ordinance already causing frustration

by Claire Colby
Residents say new signage isn't enough to help with truck issues
SPOKESMAN PHOTOS: LESLIE PUGMIRE HOLE - Wood Middle School student Victoria Gridinar, 13 (left) joins friend Kaitlyn Shkutnik, 14, of Woodburn for a photo opp with Santa Nov. 30 at Wilsonvilles Tree Lighting ceremony in Town Center Park.
Dec 07, 2016

May your days be merry and bright

by Spokesman
Wilsonville's tree lighting tradition contined Nov. 30 at Town Center Park
SPOKESMAN: VERN UYETAKE - Brian Stevenson with the Wilsonville parks department leads out a group of 4-year-olds from the starting line of Saturdays Reindeer Romp.
Dec 07, 2016

Won't you guide my sleigh tonight?

by Leslie Pugmire Hole
Dec 07, 2016

Wilsonville Police log

by Spokesman Staff
Make sure your photos are high-resolution so we can print them in the paper!
Dec 06, 2016

Share the holidays with Spokesman readers

by (none)
Send us your favorite holiday family photos and we'll publish them in the paper!
SUBMITTED PHOTOS: GREG ARTMAN - Wilsonville sophomore running back Cooper Mootz led the Wildcats in rushing despite suffering from a double aortic arch, which impairs his breathing.
Dec 06, 2016

Mootz overcomes

by Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville sophomore running back has breakout season despite dealing with serious medical condition
Lt. Adam Phillips
Dec 06, 2016

City appoints new Wilsonville police chief

by Spokesman Staff
Phillips has experience with the city and more than 20 years experience in law enforcement

