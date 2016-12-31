WILSONVILLE IN 2016

WILSONVILLE IN 2016

The top stories of the year, where they were then and where they might be going

City Council chooses new logo

City Council chooses new logo

After long discussion and many options to choose from, a simple initial W is the finalist

The Old Town Escape

The Old Town Escape

City Council arrives at bypass alignment decision despite pressure from Old Town residents

FACES OF 2016

FACES OF 2016

It's the people of this city that make Wilsonville special

SPOTLIGHT 2016

SPOTLIGHT 2016

Shining a light on standout images from the pages of the Spokesman

BE SOCIAL

BE SOCIAL

The year in Wilsonville social media is a mixed bag, with trivial, heartwarming and important...

Previous Next

Daily News Where you Live

Beaverton Hillsboro Prineville
Clackamas Lake Oswego Sandy
Canby Madras Sellwood
Columbia Co. Milwaukie Sherwood
Estacada Molalla Tigard
Forest Grove Newberg Tualatin
Gladstone Oregon City West Linn
Gresham area Portland Wilsonville
King City Portland SE Woodburn
Happy Valley Portland SW

Other Pamplin Media Group sites

50 Something! KPAM 860 Sunny 1550

INSIDERS (Sponsored Content)

Brought to you by Lance Griffin - Lance's Superior Auto Service - AUTO SERVICE INSIDER -

Brought to you by Lisa Willett - The Hasson Company Realtors - REALTY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Laura LaJoie - Joy of Life Chiropractic - CHIROPRACTIC INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Kristen Hardinge - Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic - VETERINARY INSIDER -

Brought to you by Dr. Laura LaJoie - Joy of Life Chiropractic - CHIROPRACTIC INSIDER -

JOY OF LIFE CHIROPRACTIC - Dr. Laura LaJoieLifelong health can sprout from just a few healthy choices—and those seeds can be planted today, according to Dr. Laura LaJoie of Joy of Life Chiropractic.

She says too many people think attaining a healthy lifestyle means abrupt changes and a radical makeover. In reality, small, incremental steps are the keys to optimum health. Daily health care “maintenance” is more effective (and easier) than planning a massive switch.

Dr. LaJoie recommends starting simple: Drink more water, add a few veggies to your diet and increase your activity with a daily walk or light exercise.

Most importantly, make sure to take stock of your nervous system. If you’re suffering from continual or habitual pain that other doctors may describe as “normal,” you need to schedule an adjustment at Joy of Life Chiropractic. Headaches, back pain and the like are all common—but they are NOT normal!

“The biggest problem facing our health care system today is that the system is designed to treat problems that already exist versus obtaining and maintaining optimum health,” Dr. LaJoie explains.

Be healthy by choice, not by chance. Dr. LaJoie can help you achieve optimum health, regardless of age or stage. Call to GET CHECKED TODAY and plant more seeds for your healthy life! Call (503) 682-9596 for more info.

Joy of Life Chiropractic

29955 SW Boones Ferry Road, Suite J, Wilsonville, OR 97070

(503) 682-9596

www.joyoflifechiropractic.com

Brought to you by Dr. Kristen Hardinge - Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic - VETERINARY INSIDER -

WILSONVILLE VETERINARY CLINIC - Dr. Kristen HardingeGiving your pet the food off your plate may seem harmless, but there are several foods that we enjoy that can be dangerous for our pets.

1. Chocolate/Coffee contain a substance that can cause heart problems or seizures at higher doses. Dark chocolates are the most dangerous.

2. Grapes/raisins can cause kidney failure.

3. Xylitol, a common sweetener in gum, food, and toothpaste, can cause dangerously low blood sugar and even liver failure in pets.

4. Onions/Garlic can cause red blood cell damage, particularly in cats.

5. Bones might seem like a special treat for your furry friend, but they often splinter and may puncture the intestinal tract or become lodged, requiring surgery.

6. Well-meaning, loving owners like to give their pet a taste of the holiday ham or a bit of bacon grease on their food, but Fatty Foods can result in pancreatitis which causes severe vomiting and diarrhea that requires aggressive treatment.

7. Alcohol/Marijuana can likewise be harmful to your pet. It is important to consult with your veterinarian if you suspect that your pet may have consumed either of these substances.

This is by no means an all-inclusive list. If you suspect that your pet may have consumed any of these items, or if you’re not sure if something may be poisonous, please consult your veterinarian, veterinary emergency clinic, or animal poison control. Prompt action and treatment is more effective than waiting until your pet is showing symptoms.

Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic

9275 SW Barber St, Wilsonville, OR 97070

(503) 682-3737

www.wilsonvilleveterinaryclinic.com

Brought to you by Lisa Willett - The Hasson Company Realtors - REALTY INSIDER -

THE HASSON COMPANY REALTORS - Lisa WillettToday, more than ever before, Americans are renting instead of owning a home. As of the 2nd quarter of 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that only 62.9% of all U.S. households are owner-occupied homes, the lowest national homeownership rate since at least 1965, when the census bureau began tracking homeownership.

Remarkably, Zillow reports that nearly 14% of renters in the 35 largest housing markets can afford a median-priced home in their market. 14%! So what’s keeping renters from becoming homeowners? In a word: Uncertainty.

Purchasing a home is a big investment, probably the biggest investment you will make in your life, and many renters simply aren’t ready to go through the process of finding homes they like and making that decision. If you’re at all hesitant about purchasing a home, it’s best to wait. But if you’re looking to build equity and wealth, save money on fast-rising rental rates, and you’re ready for the added responsibility, you should absolutely become a homeowner.

Finding your perfect home doesn’t have to be a process riddled with uncertainty. Realtors like me have extensive networks to help you narrow down your home choices, and my understanding of the current housing market and experience negotiating will ensure you don’t pay more for a home than you have to.

If you’re leaning towards homeownership, contact me today to get your search started!

Lisa Willett - The Hasson Company Realtors

15400 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

(503) 318-7585

lisawillett.hasson.com

Brought to you by Dr. Laura LaJoie - Joy of Life Chiropractic - CHIROPRACTIC INSIDER -

JOY OF LIFE CHIROPRACTIC - Dr. Laura LaJoieBack in October of 2014, then-Governor John Kitzhaber made October Oregon Chiropractic Health and Wellness Month, citing figures from a seven year study that showed that patients who received chiropractic treatment had an 85 percent reduction in drug costs, among other advantages.

October is also National Chiropractic Health Month, and as part of its 2016 public awareness campaign, the American Chiropractic Association (ACA) has announced that October will mark the beginning of their #Chiropractic1st hashtag, which advocates for a conservative approach to pain management where chiropractic services are the first line of defense.

According to the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), more than 259 million opioid painkiller prescriptions were written in 2012. Perhaps most shocking of all, overdose deaths related to opioid abuse have risen in every county of every state since 1999.

Opioid misuse and abuse is a widespread problem, and even the Center for Disease Control has taken notice: conservative care options like chiropractic are now preferred over opioids for treating things like chronic pain. Chiropractic-care is time-tested (it recently celebrated its 121st birthday on Sunday, September 18th) and can effectively treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal injuries through techniques such as safe and gentle joint manipulation and mobilization.

If you suffer from chronic pain, choose #Chiropractic1st this October. Joy of Life is your best choice, so call (503)-682-9596 today to schedule your consultation, and be healthy by choice, not by chance.

Joy of Life Chiropractic

29955 SW Boones Ferry Road, Suite J, Wilsonville, OR 97070

503-682-9596

www.joyoflifechiropractic.com

Brought to you by Lisa Willett - The Hasson Company Realtors - REALTY INSIDER -

THE HASSON COMPANY REALTORS - Lisa WillettStocks, IRA’s, mutual funds, bonds; these are all common aspects of retirement portfolios. One kind of investment that deserves more recognition and consideration, however, is the real estate investment (REI). Although buying and owning real estate is more complicated than simply investing in stocks and bonds, there are a number of investment strategies available, and the returns can make the investment worth your while.

One staple tenet of REI is to get a tenant! Real estate is more than just having somewhere to call home; according to Investopedia, “rental properties can provide a steady source of income while you build equity in a property.” Over the past year, single-family home prices have grown by 5.3%, according to the Case-Shiller index of home prices. This means that in addition to a small profit via rent, your rental/vacation home is likely to appreciate over the long term, making you even more money!

Dealing with tenants and maintenance request, marketing your property, and other obligations make rentals a time-intensive investment. A more passive REI route is the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). REITs are comparable to mutual funds, only they own real estate instead of stocks or bonds. REIT’s specialize in malls, apartment buildings, office complexes, and the like, spreading the risk among a number of properties. REITS are a solid investment for investors who want regular income, and their liquidity means they can be bought and sold in an instant.

Lisa Willett - The Hasson Company Realtors

15400 Boones Ferry Rd, Lake Oswego, OR 97035

(503) 318-7585

lisawillett.hasson.com

Brought to you by Dr. Kristen Hardinge - Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic - VETERINARY INSIDER -

WILSONVILLE VETERINARY CLINIC - Dr. Kristen HardingeDetermining when your cat is stressed is sometimes very obvious; other times, however, these signs are not as clear cut. Slight crouching and curling up is a sign of minor anxiety, while major crouching with the head down, ears flattened, and brow furrowed is a sign of major anxiety.

Depending on the degree of fearfulness, cats may lay flat or on their sides and flick their tails (mild irritation), or they may raise the hair on their back and fluff their tails out (increased anxiety). Cats may move away from the source of anxiety, walking with their backs flat and heads and tails down. They may jump, either up out of reach of the fearful item, or down, to run and hide under something.

Some cats may just crouch and freeze where they are, trying to become as small as possible. Often cats will have dilated pupils and stare very focused on the object of concern. Another sign of anxiety is excessive grooming. Inappropriate urination or defecation may also be signs of anxiety in your cat.

If you see these signs, please contact us to discuss environmental, behavioral or medical options for relief of these signs of anxiety.

Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic

9275 SW Barber St, Wilsonville, OR 97070

(503) 682-3737

www.wilsonvilleveterinaryclinic.com

Brought to you by Dr. Kristen Hardinge - Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic - VETERINARY INSIDER -

WILSONVILLE VETERINARY CLINIC - Dr. Kristen HardingeBuying a new puppy is a major endeavor, and choosing a breeder is a very important decision. There are numerous things that you can do as the new pet’s owner to ensure that you are choosing an ethical breeder, increasing the chances that you will purchase a healthy puppy.

First, ensure that the breeder performs all the requisite health testing recommended for your breed. Each breed has different health conditions that affect it, some of whose presence can be tested for.

The breeder should encourage you to come visit their kennel, to see the dogs’ temperament and the environment in which the puppies will be raised. The breeder should engage in active socialization practices for the puppies starting at birth and continuing through weaning.

The breeder should spend a great deal of time interviewing you as the new puppy owner. This often includes completing a questionnaire to try to match each puppy with the best owner, based on its temperament and the activity level that the puppy will have. Breeders should do temperament testing, have health exams, deworm and vaccinate the puppies before they go to their new homes.

Breeders should also make themselves available to the new owners for the life of the pet – to answer questions, assist with problems, and ensure that, if the puppy or adult dog needs to be surrendered for any reason, it will go to an appropriate home and not end up in a shelter.

Wilsonville Veterinary Clinic

9275 SW Barber St, Wilsonville, OR 97070

(503) 682-3737

www.wilsonvilleveterinaryclinic.com

Brought to you by Dr. Laura LaJoie - Joy of Life Chiropractic - CHIROPRACTIC INSIDER -

JOY OF LIFE CHIROPRACTIC - Dr. Laura LaJoie In a recently released report, the American Heart Association studied existing evidence surrounding the link between sitting and health. Their findings have linked sitting for long periods of time with a number of health concerns.

When you sit for a prolonged period, your body is affected in a number of different ways. The calories you burn while sitting drops to just one calorie per minute, causing your muscles to burn less fat. Your abs and glutes go unused, your hips become tighter, and your shoulders can slump, leading to back pain. Your spine can become inflexible and prone to injury during everyday activities like tying your shoe.

Having to sit for extended periods of time can make staying healthy and at a proper weight feel like a constant battle. If you have to sit all day for work or school, try to get up and get moving more. The Mayo Clinic recommends that you stand while talking on the phone or eating lunch, and that you alternate sitting and standing at your work station.

If you can’t stand at your work area, get up and walk every 30-60 minutes to increase circulation and raise your metabolic rate, and spend a few minutes each day stretching your back and hip flexors to maintain mobility.

Sitting to the spine is like sugar to the teeth. It is imperative to see your chiropractor to keep your spine in optimal health. Joy of Life is your best choice, call (503)-682-9596 for an appointment today.

Be healthy by choice, not by chance.

Joy of Life Chiropractic

29955 SW Boones Ferry Road, Suite J, Wilsonville, OR 97070

503-682-9596

www.joyoflifechiropractic.com

News

Opinion

Community

Education

Sports

Recent Comments


Wilsonville's Latest News

PARIS ACHEN - Oregon State Penitentiary Minimum
December 28, 2016

Legislative subcommittee rejects funding request for second women's prison

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Plans to relieve Coffee Creek over-crowding spark demands for reform
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Santa's coming! And you can track his flight around the world, from the North Pole to Lake Oswego!
December 23, 2016

When will Santa Claus get to Wilsonville?

by (none)
Want to track ol' St. Nick as he heads to your house Saturday night? Well, there's an app - and a website - for that!
SMITH
December 23, 2016

Tootie Smith makes her exit from Clackamas County board

by Peter Wong
She does not regret her outspokenness that drew supporters and critics alike during her four years.


SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - The IOC (women wearing dark blue shirts) and the Oregon Symphony (front row) were all smiles after the concert.
December 21, 2016

IOC rocked the halls of Coffee Creek

by Claire Colby
Spreading holiday cheer and establishing a lasting network of support through music
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE COLBY - The Varwig family braved the nippy weather to go catch a couple of runs on the snowy slopes of Memorial Park. Armed with emoji sleds, the girls sledded until they were red in the face from the cold.
December 21, 2016

Now that's what we call a snow storm

by Claire Colby
A blanket of several inches of snow slowed traffic Dec. 14-16
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - During the morning and evening commuting hours, I-5 can grind to a halt, blocking and clogging arterial roads in and around Wilsonville.
December 21, 2016

Wilsonville awash in a sea of I-5 induced traffic

by Claire Colby
City working to make improvements despite rising tides of traffic
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Bryce Amiel was overjoyed during his Star Wars themed Make A Wish Foundation party July 30, surrounded by his favoirte characters, friends and family.
December 21, 2016

Returning to the force

by Claire Colby
Despite succumbing to SMA, Bryce Amiel is inspiring visibility for others
December 15, 2016

Clackamas County sheriff's expenses projected to outpace income

by Peter Wong
Voters just approved renewal of five-year tax levy and Sheriff says he looks for effeciencies
COURTESY PHOTO: SARAH CARLIN AMES - People flocked to sign up with activist organizations at tables set up at a post-election forum called What Now? at Revolution Hall. Natalie Sept, a longtime Portland activist and member of the new Pantsuit Nation political movement, organized the event.
December 14, 2016

A progressive Tea Party?

by Shasta Kearns Moore
Pantsuit Nation groups pop up after Trump win
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: VERN UYETAKE - Artist Lisa Wiser has fostered her natural artistic talent since childhood, but she considers herself a lifelong student of art and painting techniques.
December 14, 2016

Inspired by beauty

by Claire Colby
Artist Lisa Wiser takes the physical world and transforms it into scenes of tranquility
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The Town Center Plan will establish a direction for the redevelopment of the nearly 100-acre parcel around the Town Center Loop W area, north of Interstate 5.
December 14, 2016

City of Wilsonville looking for an army of volunteers

by Claire Colby
From completing online surveys to filling board member positions, every volunteer counts
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Six designers presented 15 design concepts at the Dec. 5 City Council work session meeting. From organic recreations of previous logos to new and literal representations of Wilsonville icons, the concepts were varied and unique.
December 14, 2016

Wilsonville at a glance

by Claire Colby
Perfecting Wilsonville's new logo is proving to be more of a challenge than anticipated
SUBMITTED PHOTO - The first sections of 66-inch diameter pipeline were laid in October in the Kinsman Road Extension Project.
December 14, 2016

Special circumstances call for special measures

by Claire Colby
Wilsonville considers changing right of way codes to make way for proposed Willamette Water Supply Program water pipeline.
December 14, 2016

Nominate a hero in your community

by American Red Cross
Red Cross seeking citizens who have performed lifesaving actions in Oregon and SW Washington
December 14, 2016

Wilsonville Police Log

by Spokesman Staff
December 12, 2016

Applications open for Clackamas board vacancy

by Peter Wong
Clackamas County is accepting applications for the vacancy to be created when Commissioner Jim Bernard becomes chairman of the five-member county board Jan. 3. The deadline for filing…
December 10, 2016

Willamette Valley fishing report

by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife
Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife tips for anglers this week
December 07, 2016

Population spikes

by Claire Colby
Number of Wilsonville residents grew by nearly 4 percent in 12 months
FILE PHOTO - Wilsonville Water Treatment Plant.
December 07, 2016

Improving the health of the Willamette

by Claire Colby
New outfall pipe and diffuser from water treatment plant in final design phase
December 07, 2016

Out with the old, in with the new

by Claire Colby
SMART wins federal grant to buy new 31-seat bus

Don't miss the local news

SPOKESMAN PHOTO: CLAIRE COLBY - The Tourism Pormotion Committee is hoping to make local businesses like World of Speed (pictured) more visible to surrounding communities, drawing in additional tourism revenues.
Dec 07, 2016

Help inspire others to visit Wilsonville

by Claire Colby
Wilsonville officials call for applications for the Tourism Promotion Committee
Dec 07, 2016

Temporary truck ordinance already causing frustration

by Claire Colby
Residents say new signage isn't enough to help with truck issues
SPOKESMAN PHOTOS: LESLIE PUGMIRE HOLE - Wood Middle School student Victoria Gridinar, 13 (left) joins friend Kaitlyn Shkutnik, 14, of Woodburn for a photo opp with Santa Nov. 30 at Wilsonvilles Tree Lighting ceremony in Town Center Park.
Dec 07, 2016

May your days be merry and bright

by Spokesman
Wilsonville's tree lighting tradition contined Nov. 30 at Town Center Park
SPOKESMAN: VERN UYETAKE - Brian Stevenson with the Wilsonville parks department leads out a group of 4-year-olds from the starting line of Saturdays Reindeer Romp.
Dec 07, 2016

Won't you guide my sleigh tonight?

by Leslie Pugmire Hole
Dec 07, 2016

Wilsonville Police log

by Spokesman Staff
Make sure your photos are high-resolution so we can print them in the paper!
Dec 06, 2016

Share the holidays with Spokesman readers

by (none)
Send us your favorite holiday family photos and we'll publish them in the paper!
SUBMITTED PHOTOS: GREG ARTMAN - Wilsonville sophomore running back Cooper Mootz led the Wildcats in rushing despite suffering from a double aortic arch, which impairs his breathing.
Dec 06, 2016

Mootz overcomes

by Corey Buchanan
Wilsonville sophomore running back has breakout season despite dealing with serious medical condition
Lt. Adam Phillips
Dec 06, 2016

City appoints new Wilsonville police chief

by Spokesman Staff
Phillips has experience with the city and more than 20 years experience in law enforcement
Dec 04, 2016

Senate Democrats elect leadership for 2017

by Paris Achen/Capital Bureau
Democrats lost only one seat in November election
COURTESY USDA - Alexis Taylor has been appointed director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Dec 03, 2016

USDA official named to lead Oregon ag department

by Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Bureau
Supporters pushed for deputy director but outside candidate was selected
PAMPLIN MEDIA PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER KEIZUR - Each waterproof mat, which will help keep individuals warm and dry, is made by crocheting hundreds of plastic bags together.
Dec 03, 2016

Volunteers stitch together a small comfort for homeless students

by Christopher Keizur
Reynolds School District event weaves mats from recycled plastic bags to keep homeless students warm and dry.
Dec 01, 2016

Clackamas County sheriff's expenses projected to outpace income

by Peter Wong
Commissioners and public members consider implications of the five-year outlook presented to the county budget committee.
Make sure your photos are high-resolution so we can print them in the paper!
Nov 30, 2016

Share the holidays with Spokesman readers

by (none)
Send yours in early and win a gift card to Clarke's Restaurant
Dear Santa
Nov 30, 2016

Dear Santa: I've been trying to be good

by Spokesman staff
FILE PHOTO - Children at last years event warmed up at the Fun Center before participating in the Kids Dash.
Nov 30, 2016

Walk, trot or run at the Reindeer Romp!

by Claire Colby
A 5K has never been so festive
SPOKESMAN FILE PHOTO - WilsonvilleSTAGE Artistic Director and President Terry Kesteris optimistic for the future, but his hopes are firmly planted in the realities of the increasingly expensive rental rates throughout the city.
Nov 30, 2016

To be or not to be?

by Claire Colby
That is the question WilsonvilleSTAGE is asking as it battles rising rental rates across town in its quest for performance space
SUBMITTED PHOTO - Volunteers from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue will be on hand to answer questions at an open house at Station 50 in Tigard. The event is Dec. 13, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Nov 30, 2016

'Tis the season to give back

by Claire Colby
Volunteer with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue as a firefighter or support team member
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: LESLIE PUGMIRE-HOLE - Sherine and Jaimy Beltran accepted the 2015 Wilsonville First Citizen award from Rotary Club of Wilsonville for their public service activities in the community.
Nov 30, 2016

Rotary now accepting First Citizen nominations

by Claire Colby
Nominate a Wilsonville volunteer who is making a difference
SPOKESMAN PHOTO: LESLIE PUGMIRE HOLE - During Lan Su Gardens special event its gift shop will spill onto Hall of Brocade Clouds with a display of Chinese New Year essentials.
Nov 30, 2016

News in Brief

by Leslie Pugmire Hole
Nov 30, 2016

Wilsonville Police Log

by Spokesman staff

Portland, Oregon - Local News

Web Link Pamplin.org

Web Link PamplinCollection.org

Web Link Pamplin Entertainment



 

 

 

  

Designed by Pamplin Media Group.