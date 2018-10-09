Portland Tribune News

<a href="https://reach.adspmg.com/ck.php?n=a8e2a9e4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img src="https://reach.adspmg.com/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a8e2a9e4" border="0" alt="" /></a>
The recommendation came as part of the former president's second round of midterm picks.
Legislative task force says it may be a couple of years before deployment rules are proposed in a bill.
She's listing dozens of short-term rentals in Portland via Airbnb, though the city requires hosts to live on-site most of the year. Nadia claims on Airbnb to live in Portland. And in Seattle. And in San Diego.
With a pledge of $3 million, the university hopes to influence global conversations around homelessness and technologically advanced cities.
The lawsuit relates to access to documents, not allegations of sexual assault or other misconduct.
