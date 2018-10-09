Portland Tribune News

RATTLED: OREGON'S CONCUSSION DISCUSSION

Sports

VIKINGS READY TO HIT THE COURT RUNNING

October 04, 2018 Portland Tribune - Sports
ON COLLEGE HOOPS/BY PAUL DANZER/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/High energy, new arena charge up PSU's new basketball season

Carroll coaches Seahawks from heart

October 04, 2018 Portland Tribune - Sports
KERRY EGGERS ON SPORTS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Seattle coach motivates, loves his players

  • Blichfeld comes to grips with return to Hawks

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    BY PAUL DANZER/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Danish forwardexpcted to start pro career in AHL

  • WinCo Foods Portland Open sets return

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    SCORESHEET/Other local golf golfs, and a look at a rough week for college volleyball teams

  • Main events

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings for Oct. 4-8

  • TV, radio

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings on the air locally on Oct. 4-8

  • Sports birthdays

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    Here are six athletes or coaches with ties to teams in the state and who have reason to celebrate this week

  • Lockie, Alie share Ducks' QB duties

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    OREGON SPORTS HISTORY/2015: Keys to Trail Blazers' season -- Henderson, Leonard, Plumlee, Davis, Vonleh, Kaman and Crabbe

  • Wednesday sports events

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings for Oct. 3

  • Wednesday TV, radio

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings on the air locally on Oct. 3

  • Winterhawks whip Kamloops

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    WEDNESDAY WHL RECAP/Seven Portland players score; five-goal second period lifts Portland to convincing road win

  • Reno douses Timbers 2's home playoff hopes

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    WEDNESDAY LOCAL SPORTS NEWS/Portland State golfer captures Big Sky weekly award

  • Timbers have playoff potential

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    ON SOCCER/BY PAUL DANZER/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Portland closing in on chance to make another MLS postseason run, but it's a close race in the…

  • Undefeated Pilots find their rhythm

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    BY PAUL DANZER/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/University of Portland men's soccer team begins West Coast Conference play

  • JASON SAYS: Ducks, Herbert look to close the gap on Huskies

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    BY JASON VONDERSMITH/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Washington has dominated the past two meetings, and Oregon, while mostly winning, has been…

  • KERRY SAYS: Odds don't look good as OSU confronts Cougars

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    BY KERRY EGGERS/PORTLAND TRIBUNE/Jefferson has been sensational rushing for Beavers, but can Oregon State stop Washington State?

  • Some encouraging signs for Winterhawks

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    SCORESHEET/Portland State football faces big test at Montana; Lewis & Clark takes win streak into homecoming game vs. Puget Sound

  • Main events

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings for Oct. 2-3

  • TV, radio

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings on the air locally on Oct. 2-3

  • Sports birthdays

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    This famous umpire from Portland and current Timbers defender have reason to celebrate

  • Pilots football loses to Willamette

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    OREGON SPORTS HISTORY/1941: Oregon State College vs. Washington Huskies next up at Multnomah Stadium

  • Attorney alleges Oregon offer to pay recruit

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    TUESDAY LOCAL SPORTS NEWS/Portland State women win their own golf tournament for first time; No. 10 Concordia women's soccer remains…

  • Monday TV, radio

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings on the air locally on Oct. 1

  • Monday sports events

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings for Oct. 1

  • Vikings third in women's golf tourney

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    MONDAY LOCAL SPORTS NEWS/UP's Michel gets WCC men's soccer player award; Thorns exercise contract option on 14 players

  • Sunday sports events

    Portland Tribune - Sports
    The Portland Tribune's comprehensive breakdown of games and happenings for Sept. 30

OPINION

Politics

Candidates jab, but keep it cordial during first TV debate

October 09, 2018 Portland Tribune - News Aubrey Wieber/Oregon Capital Bureau
Portland's Rose Lawrence presses all three gubernatorial hopefuls to answer tough question about LGBTQ youth in schools.

ICE union wants Oregon, feds to investigate Wheeler's actions during protests

October 09, 2018 Portland Tribune - News Nick Budnick
Union thinks the Portland mayor committed official misconduct with guidance to Portland police during the 38-day occupation.

Features

Lake Oswego's laughing over 'Spilt Milk'

October 04, 2018 Lake Oswego Review - News Corey Buchanan
Comedy show moves from Southwest Portland to a new home at the Lake Theater & Cafe

BRINGING 'NAPOLI' TO LIFE

October 03, 2018 Portland Tribune - Features Jason Vondersmith
Oregon Ballet Theatre presents August Bournonville's full-length classic, which was developed in 1842 and has remained traditional in Danish ballet

  • Off to tell tall tales in Tennessee

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Anne Rutherford chosen for National Storytelling Festival; she has been a storyteller for 20 years, and her alter ego on stage is…

  • Head out to catch Halloween spirit

    Portland Tribune - Features
    October is filled with haunted houses, fall fests, pumpkins galore; a new attraction is The Beneath at Veterans Memorial Coliseum

  • Bread & Brew: McMenamins has secrets you don't know

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Check out Kalama Harbor Lodge, Zeus Cafe, Grand Lodge, Imbrie Hall, Hotel Oregon and Kennedy School, among the other popular places

  • Short List

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Events and happenings taking place in the next week in Portland and surrounding areas - including White Bird, 'A Life,' 'Cop Out' and more

  • Live Music

    Portland Tribune - Features
    The places to be in the next week in Portland and beyond for local and national music acts - including Jessie J, Chamber Music Northwest,…

  • October Arts

    Portland Tribune - Features
    It's a monthly look at arts gallery openings and other arts happenings - including Nancy Arko, James Lavadour, PM Shore and Portland Open…

  • Straight up with Paula Abdul: Singer back with concert tour

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Pop star, dancer marks 30th anniversary of smash debut album; she'll perform Nov. 2-3 at Chinook Winds Casino & Resort in Lincoln City

  • McGRAIN TURNS LENS ON AFRICA'S ELEPHANTS

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Portland filmmaker's documentary looks at endangered animals; after making an impact with The Lost Bird Project, he made a film called…

  • New wine and food book pairs winning combinations

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Culinary experts Frank and Slonecker offer 75 recipes, wines in 'Wine Food'; it's a good book for anybody wanting to throw a party

  • Movie Time

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Here's a look at big screen releases, home movie rentals and documentary and movies of interest - including 'Venom,' 'A Star Is Born' and…

  • Bits & Pieces

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Here are some notes on this and that and the other thing - including J.S. May, Portland coffee, Bigfoot and more

  • Test Drive: 2019 Buick Envision AWD Premium II

    Portland Tribune - Wheels
    A compact crossover SUV that offers a range of choices, including high-end luxury features.

  • Staged car crash drives home importance of road safety

    Gresham Outlook - News
    Emotional Corbett event warns of what can happen when students drive when impaired or distracted

  • Centennial Homecoming king abdicates

    Gresham Outlook - News
    Nick Garcia shows royal kindess in passing his crown to classmate expereincing Down syndrome

  • Estacada meals on wheels volunteer honored for helping others

    Estacada News - News
    Jan Melcher to receive AARP Oregon Andrus Award, described as the organization's 'highest honor'

  • FIT for a PHARAOH: Replicas of treasures from King Tut's Tomb

    Portland Tribune - Features
    OMSI's first exhibit about boy king on display till Jan. 27; it'll include some 1,000 objects, extensive graphics, films, an audio guide and…

  • Restaurant week dilemma: Where to eat?

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Head to Beaverton for taste of suburb's growing food scene; the city is known for its chain restaurants, but it's trying to change its image

  • Sink your teeth into tasty fall platter of food festivals, events

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Oktoberfest, harvest dinners, mushroom meat parties on menu; a big event is Wild About Game, which takes place Sept. 30 in Welches

  • Short List

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Events and happenings taking place in the next week in Portland and surrounding areas - including 'Wakey, Wakey,' Northwest Dance Project…

  • Bits & Pieces

    Portland Tribune - Features
    Here are some notes on this and that and the other thing - including Aaron Ross, 'Cop Out,' Barbara Boxer and Portland Juggling Festival

  • Live Music

    Portland Tribune - Features
    The places to be in the next week in Portland and beyond for local and national music acts - including Def Leppard and Journey, Graham Nash…

  • WannaBeatles to perform benefit show in Lake Oswego

    Lake Oswego Review - News
    Kruse Way Rotary Club to raise funds for charities with a 'Walk Through Strawberry Fields'

  • Small horses, big love

    Estacada News - News
    Estacada resident connects clients with equines to build strength and confidence

  • Need for speed

    Portland Tribune - Features
    The Oregon International Air Show will run from Friday, Sept. 28, to Sunday, Sept. 30, at Hillsboro Airport

Sustainable Life

Brown tries political end-run to lock in environmental rules

October 09, 2018 Claire Withycombe/Oregon Capital Bureau
Governor asks Legislature to adopt current regulations so feds can't alter them

Momentum builds in campaign against diesel pollution

October 04, 2018 Steve Law
Growing grass-roots pressure leads to victories at the city of Portland, Multnomah County, TriMet, and, perhaps, at Oregon Legislature.

 

